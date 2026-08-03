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350 episodes
- Colin Quinn and Jim Norton join Mark and Sam for a deep dive into the wild early days of New York comedy, from brutal road gigs and dangerous hecklers to the rise of the Comedy Cellar. Plus, Colin revisits Tough Crowd, Jim looks back on the O&A years, and the guys trade stories about Patrice O’Neal, Woody Allen, Bruce Willis, Bill Hicks, Pat Cooper, and the comedians who shaped them.
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Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBD
Merch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/
Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips
Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/tickets
Mark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets
Colin Quinn: https://www.colinquinn.com/
Jim Norton: https://www.jimnorton.com/
Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com
@GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters
#WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #ColinQuinn #JimNorton #ComedyPodcast #StandUpComedy #BodegaCatWhiskey0:00 Opening banter and fart talk
3:10 Comment cards and bad reviews
8:56 Brutal venues and strip clubs
13:23 MSG stories and Madonna stand-up
18:45 Bill Hicks memories and old peers
25:16 Old Comedy Cellar atmosphere
32:25 LA, driving, and road stories
44:58 Woody Allen movie and acting stories
51:29 Kevin James, Governors, Bobby Collins
54:28 Dangerous gigs and audience threats
1:06:47 O&A memories and Patrice legacy
1:21:07 Comedy pet peeves and stage intros
1:27:40 Tour dates and outro
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- No guest this week, but Mark and Sam keep the drinks and new material flowing. They break down awkward fan encounters, comedy’s strangest workplace problems, Ozempic, romance, snooze-button etiquette, and the jokes they’re still trying to crack. Plus, they review Hoop Dreams and Beef, talk World Cup fever, and create the ultimate Bodega Cat Whiskey slushie.
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Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBD
Merch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/
Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips
Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/tickets
Mark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets
Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com
@GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters
#WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #Willies #ZBiotics #Shopify #ComedyPodcast #StandUpComedy #BodegaCatWhiskey
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- Ryan Hamilton joins Mark and Sam to talk about his excellent new Netflix special, surviving a bus accident, comedy special jitters, late-night TV, life on the road, private jets, fashion disasters, and their biggest everyday pet peeves—from helicopter tours to soft blueberries.
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Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBD
Merch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/
Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips
Ryan Hamilton: https://www.ryanhamiltonlive.com/
Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/tickets
Mark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets
Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com
@GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters
#WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #RyanHamilton #NetflixComedy #StandUpComedy #Fabletics #Willies #Hims #BodegaCatWhiskey
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- Louis C.K. joins We Might Be Drunk to celebrate his brand-new Netflix special and dive into one of the most movie-obsessed conversations we've ever had.
Louis, Mark, and Sam break down everything from filmmaking and directing to bombing in comedy clubs, building new material, and what separates great comics from everyone else. Along the way they recommend dozens of incredible films—from Hollywood classics to hidden foreign masterpieces—and explain why these movies have stuck with them for years.
If you're looking for your next great movie, this episode is packed with recommendations.
Movies & TV mentioned (roughly in order):
Broadchurch
Doctor Who
Sherlock (BBC)
Elementary
Billy Madison
Ali
Manhunter
Thief
The Insider
Inside Man
25th Hour
Malcolm X
She's Gotta Have It
Jungle Fever
He Got Game
Get on the Bus
Clockers
Exotica
Out of the Blue
Society of the Snow
Alive
Children of Men
Parasite
The Host
Memories of Murder
Early Spring (Yasujirō Ozu)
All That Jazz
Another Round
The Age of Innocence
Don't Look Now
Death Wish
Hard Times
The Magnificent Seven
To Be or Not to Be
Decision Before Dawn
Plus stories about Louie, Lucky Louie, Shameless, Chris Rock, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, bombing on purpose, and why Louis believes great comedy starts where most comics get uncomfortable.
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Mark Normand
https://marknormandcomedy.com/
Sam Morril
https://www.sammorril.com/
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Produced by Gotham Production Studios
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Like, subscribe, and leave a comment letting us know which movie recommendation you're watching first!
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Caitlin Peluffo, Usama Siddiquee, Joe List, Greg Fitzsimmons w/ Mark Normand & Sam Morril - We Might Be Drunk Podcast07/06/2026 | 1h 31 mins.Fresh off Netflix's Funny AF, Usama Siddiquee and Caitlin Pelufo join Mark and Sam to talk comedy competitions, roast battles, Last Comic Standing horror stories, World Cup hot takes, Knicks mania, pet peeves, and the weirdest corners of the internet. Plus, Joe List and Greg Fitzsimmons unexpectedly drop in to share stories about Norm Macdonald, Chris Rock, classic roasts, and life on the road.
Check out Caitlin's Special: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M5HKgLyjcI
Caitlin's Website: https://www.caitlinpeluffo.com
Usama's Website: https://www.usamastandsup.com
Joe List: https://www.comedianjoelist.com
Greg Fitzsimmons Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@UCbvXBPkDe6APk8yT-Wc_fAg
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Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBDMerch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips
Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/ticketsMark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets
⸻
Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com@GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters
#WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #UsamaSiddiquee #CaitlinPelufo #JoeList #GregFitzsimmons #Ethos #ComedyPodcast #StandUpComedy #BodegaCatWhiskey
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About We Might Be Drunk
Mark Normand and Sam Morril Might Be Drunk. Join these NYC comedians each week as they share insights into the comedy world, recommendations, peeves, and a drink or three. Produced by Gotham Production Studios, LLCPodcast website
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