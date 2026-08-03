Louis C.K. joins We Might Be Drunk to celebrate his brand-new Netflix special and dive into one of the most movie-obsessed conversations we've ever had.



Louis, Mark, and Sam break down everything from filmmaking and directing to bombing in comedy clubs, building new material, and what separates great comics from everyone else. Along the way they recommend dozens of incredible films—from Hollywood classics to hidden foreign masterpieces—and explain why these movies have stuck with them for years.



If you're looking for your next great movie, this episode is packed with recommendations.



Movies & TV mentioned (roughly in order):



Broadchurch

Doctor Who

Sherlock (BBC)

Elementary

Billy Madison

Ali

Manhunter

Thief

The Insider

Inside Man

25th Hour

Malcolm X

She's Gotta Have It

Jungle Fever

He Got Game

Get on the Bus

Clockers

Exotica

Out of the Blue

Society of the Snow

Alive

Children of Men

Parasite

The Host

Memories of Murder

Early Spring (Yasujirō Ozu)

All That Jazz

Another Round

The Age of Innocence

Don't Look Now

Death Wish

Hard Times

The Magnificent Seven

To Be or Not to Be

Decision Before Dawn



Plus stories about Louie, Lucky Louie, Shameless, Chris Rock, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, bombing on purpose, and why Louis believes great comedy starts where most comics get uncomfortable.



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Netflix Special: https://www.netflix.com/



Tour Dates & Tickets:

https://louisck.com/



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Mark Normand

https://marknormandcomedy.com/



Sam Morril

https://www.sammorril.com/



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