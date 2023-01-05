Ep 124: Ms. Pat And Amaretto Sours

Welcome to "We Might Be Drunk" with Mark Normand and Sam Morril! This episode, the duo is joined by the hilarious comedian and podcast host, Ms. Pat, for an hour of non-stop laughs and good times. Listen in as they discuss everything from parenting to politics and crack jokes over refreshing Amaretto Sours. And if you're looking to make your own Amaretto Sour at home, we've got you covered with this simple recipe: Ingredients: 2 oz. amaretto 1 oz. fresh lemon juice 1/2 oz. simple syrup Ice Lemon slice and cherry for garnish Directions: Fill a shaker with ice and add amaretto, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon slice and cherry.