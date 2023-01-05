Mark Normand and Sam Morril Might Be Drunk.
Ep 125: Nimesh Patel and Cucumber Gin
Watch Nimesh's Special: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2Rdh82XGrY Get ready for another hilarious episode of "We Might Be Drunk" with Mark Normand and Sam Morril! This time they're joined by comedian Nimesh Patel, who is promoting his new comedy special "Lucky Lefty". Nimesh shares his thoughts on current events and his experiences in the comedy world. Meanwhile, Mark and Sam mix up a refreshing gin and soda with muddled cucumber, perfect for sipping on a hot summer day. To make the cocktail, start by muddling a few slices of cucumber in a shaker. Add ice, 2 oz of gin, and top with soda water. Give it a good stir and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice and enjoy! As always, the guys share plenty of laughs and jokes throughout the episode. And speaking of jokes, here's a cheesy one for you: What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta! Don't worry, the jokes on the podcast are way better than that one. Tune in now and join the fun! #WeMightBeDrunk #ComedyPodcast #NimeshPatel #LuckyLefty #GinandSoda #Cucumber #CocktailRecipe #ImpastaJoke

5/1/2023
1:36:55
5/1/2023
1:36:55
Ep 124: Ms. Pat And Amaretto Sours
Welcome to "We Might Be Drunk" with Mark Normand and Sam Morril! This episode, the duo is joined by the hilarious comedian and podcast host, Ms. Pat, for an hour of non-stop laughs and good times. Listen in as they discuss everything from parenting to politics and crack jokes over refreshing Amaretto Sours. Don't miss out on the fun and join the conversation with these hashtags: #WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #MsPat #ComedyPodcast #AmarettoSour #Cheers #LaughOutLoud And if you're looking to make your own Amaretto Sour at home, we've got you covered with this simple recipe: Ingredients: 2 oz. amaretto 1 oz. fresh lemon juice 1/2 oz. simple syrup Ice Lemon slice and cherry for garnish Directions: Fill a shaker with ice and add amaretto, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Shake well and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon slice and cherry. Thanks for tuning in to "We Might Be Drunk" and be sure to share your Amaretto Sour creations using the hashtags above! Now, let's end on a joke: Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing! Thanks for listening to "We Might Be Drunk"!

4/24/2023
1:20:36
4/24/2023
1:20:36
Ep 123: Jim Norton
Get ready to laugh until you cry with the latest episode of "We Might Be Drunk" featuring the one and only Jim Norton! Join hosts Mark Normand and Sam Morril as they sit down with Jim, a celebrated comedian and actor with decades of experience in the industry. As the guys sip on their coffee and share hilarious stories, they cover a range of topics, from Jim's experiences in comedy to current events and everything in between. Jim's razor-sharp wit and quick comebacks are on full display, making this episode an instant classic. If you're looking for some much-needed humor in your life, this episode of "We Might Be Drunk" is the perfect cure. So grab your favorite drink, sit back, and get ready to laugh with Mark, Sam, and Jim. And now, a joke to send you off: Why don't scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything!

4/17/2023
1:43:05
4/17/2023
1:43:05
Ep 122: Dustin Nickerson & Tom Collins
Get ready for another hilarious episode of "We Might Be Drunk" with hosts Mark Normand and Sam Morril! In this episode, they're joined by the talented comedian Dustin Nickerson, who's promoting his new comedy special on YouTube, "Runs In The Family". The guys start off the show by sipping on Tom Collins cocktails and diving into a range of topics, from sports in Seattle to the Krackens and Seattle Super Sonics. Dustin brings his own unique brand of humor to the conversation, sharing hilarious anecdotes and riffing off Mark and Sam's quick wit. If you're a fan of comedy, sports, or just looking for some lighthearted entertainment, you won't want to miss this episode of "We Might Be Drunk". Use the hashtags #WeMightBeDrunk, #MarkNormand, #SamMorril, and #DustinNickerson to connect with other fans of the show and join the conversation. With plenty of laughs and witty banter, this episode is sure to brighten up your day! @DustinNickerson

4/10/2023
1:34:43
4/10/2023
1:34:43
Ep 121: Sam Jay with Gin & Tonic
Looking for a comedy podcast that's sure to leave you in stitches? Check out "We Might Be Drunk" with hosts Mark Normand and Sam Morril! In this episode, they're joined by the hilarious comedian Sam Jay, who's known for her multiple comedy specials and recent appearance in the Netflix movie "You People". As they sip on Gin and Tonics, the three comedians dive into a range of topics, from their personal experiences in the comedy industry to current events and more. Mark and Sam's quick wit and hilarious banter are on full display, while Sam Jay brings her own unique perspective and humor to the conversation. Want to join the fun? Use the hashtags #WeMightBeDrunk, #MarkNormand, #SamMorril, and #SamJay to connect with other fans of the show and keep the laughter going. Whether you're a die-hard comedy fan or just looking for some lighthearted entertainment, "We Might Be Drunk" is the perfect podcast to brighten up your day!