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We Might Be Drunk

Sam Morril and Mark Normand
ComedyTV & Film
We Might Be Drunk
Latest episode

350 episodes

  • We Might Be Drunk

    Colin Quinn & Jim Norton

    08/03/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    Colin Quinn and Jim Norton join Mark and Sam for a deep dive into the wild early days of New York comedy, from brutal road gigs and dangerous hecklers to the rise of the Comedy Cellar. Plus, Colin revisits Tough Crowd, Jim looks back on the O&A years, and the guys trade stories about Patrice O’Neal, Woody Allen, Bruce Willis, Bill Hicks, Pat Cooper, and the comedians who shaped them.

    Sponsored by:

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    Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBD
    Merch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/
    Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips

    Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/tickets
    Mark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets

    Colin Quinn: https://www.colinquinn.com/
    Jim Norton: https://www.jimnorton.com/

    Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com
    @GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters

    #WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #ColinQuinn #JimNorton #ComedyPodcast #StandUpComedy #BodegaCatWhiskey0:00 Opening banter and fart talk
    3:10 Comment cards and bad reviews
    8:56 Brutal venues and strip clubs
    13:23 MSG stories and Madonna stand-up
    18:45 Bill Hicks memories and old peers
    25:16 Old Comedy Cellar atmosphere
    32:25 LA, driving, and road stories
    44:58 Woody Allen movie and acting stories
    51:29 Kevin James, Governors, Bobby Collins
    54:28 Dangerous gigs and audience threats
    1:06:47 O&A memories and Patrice legacy
    1:21:07 Comedy pet peeves and stage intros
    1:27:40 Tour dates and outro

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • We Might Be Drunk

    One More Drink w/ Sam Morril & Mark Normand

    07/27/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    No guest this week, but Mark and Sam keep the drinks and new material flowing. They break down awkward fan encounters, comedy’s strangest workplace problems, Ozempic, romance, snooze-button etiquette, and the jokes they’re still trying to crack. Plus, they review Hoop Dreams and Beef, talk World Cup fever, and create the ultimate Bodega Cat Whiskey slushie.

    Sponsored by:

    Live like a legend: 20% off Willie’s Social Tonic, plus free shipping on orders over $95
    https://www.drinkwillies.com — code WMBD

    Enjoy tonight and feel your best tomorrow: 15% off ZBiotics
    https://www.zbiotics.com/drunk — code DRUNK

    Start your free Shopify trial
    https://www.shopify.com/drunk

    Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBD
    Merch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/
    Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips

    Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/tickets
    Mark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets

    Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com
    @GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters

    #WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #Willies #ZBiotics #Shopify #ComedyPodcast #StandUpComedy #BodegaCatWhiskey

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • We Might Be Drunk

    Ryan Hamilton w/ Sam Morril & Mark Normand - We Might Be Drunk Podcast

    07/20/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Ryan Hamilton joins Mark and Sam to talk about his excellent new Netflix special, surviving a bus accident, comedy special jitters, late-night TV, life on the road, private jets, fashion disasters, and their biggest everyday pet peeves—from helicopter tours to soft blueberries.

    Sponsored by:

    Fabletics – Get 70–80% off everything for new VIP membershttps://www.fabletics.com/WMBD

    Willie's – 20% off your first order plus free shipping on orders over $95 with code WMBDhttps://drinkwillies.com

    Hims – Personalized ED care, hair loss treatment, and morehttps://www.hims.com/DRUNK

    Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBD
    Merch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/
    Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips

    Ryan Hamilton: https://www.ryanhamiltonlive.com/

    Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/tickets
    Mark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets

    Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com
    @GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters

    #WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #RyanHamilton #NetflixComedy #StandUpComedy #Fabletics #Willies #Hims #BodegaCatWhiskey

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • We Might Be Drunk

    Louis C.K. w/ Mark Normand & Sam Morril - We Might Be Drunk Podcast

    07/13/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Louis C.K. joins We Might Be Drunk to celebrate his brand-new Netflix special and dive into one of the most movie-obsessed conversations we've ever had.

    Louis, Mark, and Sam break down everything from filmmaking and directing to bombing in comedy clubs, building new material, and what separates great comics from everyone else. Along the way they recommend dozens of incredible films—from Hollywood classics to hidden foreign masterpieces—and explain why these movies have stuck with them for years.

    If you're looking for your next great movie, this episode is packed with recommendations.

    Movies & TV mentioned (roughly in order):

    Broadchurch
    Doctor Who
    Sherlock (BBC)
    Elementary
    Billy Madison
    Ali
    Manhunter
    Thief
    The Insider
    Inside Man
    25th Hour
    Malcolm X
    She's Gotta Have It
    Jungle Fever
    He Got Game
    Get on the Bus
    Clockers
    Exotica
    Out of the Blue
    Society of the Snow
    Alive
    Children of Men
    Parasite
    The Host
    Memories of Murder
    Early Spring (Yasujirō Ozu)
    All That Jazz
    Another Round
    The Age of Innocence
    Don't Look Now
    Death Wish
    Hard Times
    The Magnificent Seven
    To Be or Not to Be
    Decision Before Dawn

    Plus stories about Louie, Lucky Louie, Shameless, Chris Rock, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, bombing on purpose, and why Louis believes great comedy starts where most comics get uncomfortable.

    Support Our Sponsors

    Shopify
    Sign up for your $1/month trial:
    https://shopify.com/drunk

    Follow Louis C.K.

    Netflix Special: https://www.netflix.com/

    Tour Dates & Tickets:
    https://louisck.com/

    Follow Mark & Sam

    Mark Normand
    https://marknormandcomedy.com/

    Sam Morril
    https://www.sammorril.com/

    Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk

    Spotify:
    https://open.spotify.com/show/6xzkW8T4s6mE0iM1k4mP9K

    Apple Podcasts:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/

    Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/wemightbedrunkpod/

    TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@wemightbedrunkpod

    Clips Channel:
    https://www.youtube.com/@WeMightBeDrunkClips

    Produced by Gotham Production Studios

    Need a professional podcast studio in New York City?

    🎙 Gotham Production Studios
    https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com/

    Recording • Video • Editing • Livestreaming • Remote Guests

    Like, subscribe, and leave a comment letting us know which movie recommendation you're watching first!

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • We Might Be Drunk

    Caitlin Peluffo, Usama Siddiquee, Joe List, Greg Fitzsimmons w/ Mark Normand & Sam Morril - We Might Be Drunk Podcast

    07/06/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Fresh off Netflix's Funny AF, Usama Siddiquee and Caitlin Pelufo join Mark and Sam to talk comedy competitions, roast battles, Last Comic Standing horror stories, World Cup hot takes, Knicks mania, pet peeves, and the weirdest corners of the internet. Plus, Joe List and Greg Fitzsimmons unexpectedly drop in to share stories about Norm Macdonald, Chris Rock, classic roasts, and life on the road.

    Check out Caitlin's Special: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8M5HKgLyjcI
    Caitlin's Website: https://www.caitlinpeluffo.com

    Usama's Website: https://www.usamastandsup.com

    Joe List: https://www.comedianjoelist.com

    Greg Fitzsimmons Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@UCbvXBPkDe6APk8yT-Wc_fAg

    Sponsored by:

    Protect your family's future with Ethos Life Insurancehttps://ethos.com/drunk

    Subscribe to We Might Be Drunk: https://bit.ly/SubscribeToWMBDMerch: https://wemightbedrunkpod.com/Clips Channel: https://bit.ly/WMBDClips

    Sam Morril: https://punchup.live/sammorril/ticketsMark Normand: https://punchup.live/marknormand/tickets



    Produced by Gotham Production Studios: https://www.gothamproductionstudios.com@GothamProductionStudios | Producer: https://www.instagram.com/mrmatthewpeters

    #WeMightBeDrunk #MarkNormand #SamMorril #UsamaSiddiquee #CaitlinPelufo #JoeList #GregFitzsimmons #Ethos #ComedyPodcast #StandUpComedy #BodegaCatWhiskey

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About We Might Be Drunk
Mark Normand and Sam Morril Might Be Drunk. Join these NYC comedians each week as they share insights into the comedy world, recommendations, peeves, and a drink or three. Produced by Gotham Production Studios, LLC
Podcast website
ComedyTV & Film

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