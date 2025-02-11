Powered by RND
The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi

Gianmarco Soresi
Stand up comedian and lifelong cynic Gianmarco Soresi interviews people more famous than him about all the downsides to their life. If you like looking on the b...
Comedy

Available Episodes

  • #262 Minoring in Pangolin with Brennan Lee Mulligan
    Comedian and legendary game master Brennan Lee Mulligan joins to share the downsides of being raised by artists, learning curse words from Dave Chappelle, getting your teeth pulled by a sketchy dentist, the charms of Jeff Goldblum, and why billionaires have gotta stop.Join the⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ free for 7 days for ad-free episodes, exclusive content, and MORE.Follow Brennan on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Watch Brennan's shows on:https://www.dropout.tv/See Dimension 20 in LA, Seattle, Las Vegas this year!https://www.ticketmaster.com/dimension-20-tickets/artist/3053367Check out Brennan's pod, Worlds Beyond Number on Patreon and wherever you get podcasts:https://www.patreon.com/worldsbeyondnumberSee The Downside live on tour in 2025! We're coming to Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago, LA, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco. For more info and tickets, visit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/downsidepod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi on⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Gianmarco Soresi on⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, &⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Subscribe to Gianmarco Soresi's⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠email⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ &⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠texting⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ listsCheck out Gianmarco Soresi's⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bi-monthly show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ in NYCGet tickets to see Gianmarco Soresi in a⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠city near you⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Watch Gianmarco Soresi's special "Shelf Life" on⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Russell Daniels on⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ &⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠E-mail the show at [email protected] by Paige Asachika & Gianmarco SoresiVideo edited by Dave ColumboTechnical production by Chris MuellerSpecial Thanks Tovah SilbermannOriginal music by⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Douglas Goodhart
    1:50:43
  • Theater Adult ft. Hannah Solow (Live Show Excerpt)
    From Gianmarco Soresi's live show,Theater Adult, featuring special guest Hannah Solow (Oh Mary!).Get tickets to the nextTheater Adult show in LA at Teragram Ballroom on February 25:https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0900623FEB425789
    57:23
  • #261 The Positive Edge with Ilana Glazer
    The illustrious Ilana Glazer joins to share the downsides of being straight edge in high school before discovering weed, alternative methods of entertaining babies, the dawn of AIM chat rooms in the 2000s, and why forced hugs have gotta stop. Join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ free for 7 days for ad-free episodes, exclusive content, and MORE. Follow Ilana on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch Ilana's new stand-up special, "Human Magic," on Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/movie/e8b53ed3-ddb0-4f0b-b5ee-d9ebb49ec495 Watch Ilana in "Babes," also on Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/movie/ab89c73b-22b9-4397-b2b2-e0cd5e55a561 For all the latest, visit: https://www.ilanaglazer.com/ See The Downside live on tour in 2025! We're coming to Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago, LA, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco. For more info and tickets, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/downsidepod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Gianmarco Soresi on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Subscribe to Gianmarco Soresi's ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠email⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠texting⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ lists Check out Gianmarco Soresi's ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bi-monthly show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ in NYC Get tickets to see Gianmarco Soresi in a ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠city near you⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch Gianmarco Soresi's special "Shelf Life" on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Russell Daniels on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ E-mail the show at [email protected] Produced by Paige Asachika & Gianmarco Soresi Video edited by Dave Columbo Technical production by Chris Mueller Special Thanks Tovah Silbermann Original music by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Douglas Goodhart
    1:25:39
  • #260 Enough With the Toothless Trump Jokes (Patreon Excerpt)
    In this Patreon exclusive episode excerpt, Gianmarco and Russell are f*cking tired of the political talking heads and the media orchestrating it all. Join the Patreon for only $5 a month to hear the rest of the episode including how badly Gianmarco wants to milk a cow straight into a cereal bowl, and details on the upcoming live podcast tour (hope to see you there!): ⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/downside⁠⁠⁠ See The Downside live on tour in 2025! We're coming to Vancouver, Chicago, LA, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco. Get tickets here! ⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/downsidepod⁠⁠⁠ February 17 | Vancouver, BC March 9 | Chicago, IL (sold out) March 11 | Los Angeles, CA March 12 | San Diego, CA March 14 | Portland, OR (sold out) March 15 | Seattle, WA (sold out) March 16 | San Francisco, CA Follow The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠ Follow Russell Daniels on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ Follow Gianmarco Soresi on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Subscribe to Gianmarco Soresi's ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠email⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠texting⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ lists Check out Gianmarco Soresi's ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bi-monthly show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ in NYC Get tickets to see Gianmarco Soresi in a ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠city near you⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch Gianmarco Soresi's special "Shelf Life" on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Russell Daniels on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ E-mail the show at [email protected] Produced by Paige Asachika & Gianmarco Soresi Video edited by Dave Columbo Technical production by Chris Mueller Special Thanks Tovah Silbermann Original music by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Douglas Goodhart⁠⁠
    7:47
  • #259 Ultimate Shame with Charlene Kaye
    Comedian and musician Charlene Kaye joins Hugh Jackman* and Temu Tim Dillon** to share the downsides of being the product of a messy love triangle, the tension of living your mom’s dream, being written into Tumblr-era fanfiction, and why people gotta stop saying Charlene looks like Bobby Lee. *Gianmarco **Russell Join the ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Patreon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ free for 7 days for ad-free episodes, exclusive content, and MORE. Follow Charlene on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Spotify, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠and ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ See Charlene live at the Bell House in NYC on 2/25: https://linktr.ee/charlenekayemusic See The Downside live on tour in 2025! We're coming to Vancouver, Toronto, Chicago, LA, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and San Francisco. For more info and tickets, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://linktr.ee/downsidepod⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Gianmarco Soresi on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Subscribe to Gianmarco Soresi's ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠email⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠texting⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ lists Check out Gianmarco Soresi's ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠bi-monthly show⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ in NYC Get tickets to see Gianmarco Soresi in a ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠city near you⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Watch Gianmarco Soresi's special "Shelf Life" on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Amazon⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Follow Russell Daniels on ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ E-mail the show at [email protected] Produced by Paige Asachika & Gianmarco Soresi Video edited by Dave Columbo Technical production by Chris Mueller Special Thanks Tovah Silbermann Original music by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Douglas Goodhart
    1:32:12

About The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi

Stand up comedian and lifelong cynic Gianmarco Soresi interviews people more famous than him about all the downsides to their life. If you like looking on the bright side of life, f*ck off. This is a podcast where complaining is encouraged, negativity celebrated and silver linings debunked. Misery loves company and when Gianmarco is with company he loves talking about their miseries. You can follow @gianmarcosoresi on all social platforms.
