About The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi

Stand up comedian and lifelong cynic Gianmarco Soresi interviews people more famous than him about all the downsides to their life. If you like looking on the bright side of life, f*ck off. This is a podcast where complaining is encouraged, negativity celebrated and silver linings debunked. Misery loves company and when Gianmarco is with company he loves talking about their miseries. You can follow @gianmarcosoresi on all social platforms.