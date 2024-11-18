Josh Brolin

Actor Josh Brolin feels so Don Cheadle about being Conan O’Brien’s friend. Josh sits down with Conan to discuss stories of his parents out of his new memoir From Under the Truck, bucking the notion of celebrity, the lasting impact of The Goonies, and receiving his first motorcycle at three years old. Later, the team asks: are Conan and the Chums the perfect Dick, Dork, & Dear? For Conan videos, tour dates and more visit TeamCoco.com.Got a question for Conan? Call our voicemail: (669) 587-2847. Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/conan.