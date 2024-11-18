Actor Josh Brolin feels so Don Cheadle about being Conan O’Brien’s friend. Josh sits down with Conan to discuss stories of his parents out of his new memoir From Under the Truck, bucking the notion of celebrity, the lasting impact of The Goonies, and receiving his first motorcycle at three years old. Later, the team asks: are Conan and the Chums the perfect Dick, Dork, & Dear? For Conan videos, tour dates and more visit TeamCoco.com.Got a question for Conan? Call our voicemail: (669) 587-2847.
Get access to all the podcasts you love, music channels and radio shows with the SiriusXM App! Get 3 months free using this show link: https://siriusxm.com/conan.
1:06:20
The Conan and Jordan Show - Lady Crackers
On this episode of “The Conan and Jordan Show”, Jordan attempts to show his ability to be a successful product pitchman. Conan and Jordan also take turns answering life’s great philosophical questions.
30:01
Grand Theft Rickshaw
Conan chats with Rusty from Mumbai about living in the city with spinal muscular atrophy, ideas for his YouTube channel, and why his dad is both the best and worst wingman. Wanna get a chance to talk to Conan? Submit here: teamcoco.com/apply
20:14
Eric Idle Returns
Comedian Eric Idle feels horny about being Conan O’Brien’s friend. Eric returns to sit down with Conan once more to discuss his new book The Spamalot Diaries, lessons learned from Mike Nichols and Robin Williams, and cherishing failure as a wonderful prospect. Later, Conan continues his investigation into his grandmother’s namesake. For Conan videos, tour dates and more visit TeamCoco.com.Got a question for Conan? Call our voicemail: (669) 587-2847.
1:00:53
Don’t Sit Under The Walnut Tree
Conan chats with Muntasser in Austria about his emigration from Iraq, working towards Austrian citizenship, and how Conan might be able to help him impress his girlfriend. Wanna get a chance to talk to Conan? Submit here: teamcoco.com/apply
After 25 years at the Late Night desk, Conan realized that the only people at his holiday party are the men and women who work for him. Over the years and despite thousands of interviews, Conan has never made a real and lasting friendship with any of his celebrity guests. So, he started a podcast to do just that. Deeper, unboundedly playful, and free from FCC regulations, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend is a weekly opportunity for Conan to hang out with the people he enjoys most and perhaps find some real friendship along the way.