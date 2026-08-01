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The Flop House

MaximumFun, Dan McCoy, Stuart Wellington, Elliott Kalan
ArtsComedy
The Flop House
Latest episode

716 episodes

  • The Flop House

    FH Mini 155 - Summer-y Judgments

    08/01/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Elliott guides us through an overview of movies with "summer" in the title, and asks us to evaluate them based on our own summertime experiences.

    Tickets for FLOP TV SEASON FOUR are now live! Go pick up a pass for individual episodes or the whole dang season! And if you live in the Louisville area and want to see us live NOT through your computer screen, come to our show at Whirling Tiger in September!

    Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER, “Flop Secrets! It’s the best way to keep up on all things Flop House!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinflop
  • The Flop House

    The Master of Disguise LIVE

    07/25/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Way back in the winter we stopped by SF Sketchfest to discuss the film that gave us the mental image of Dana Carvey in a turtle suit, solemnly remembering the victims of 9/11 -- THE MASTER OF DISGUISE. Join us as we discuss the astounding/sometimes racist adventures of Pistachio Disguisey! And thank you to the wonderful folks at Cobb's Comedy Club for hosting us yet again!

    Paste https://feeds.simplecast.com/EOAFriME into iTunes (or your favorite podcatching software) to have new episodes of The Flop House delivered to you directly, as they’re released.

    Wikipedia page for Master of Disguise

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinflop
  • The Flop House

    FH Mini 154 - Dan Explains Jem

    07/18/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Proving that Stuart's not the only one who can do a lore deep dive, Dan takes us on a tour of one of his more oddball obsessions, the 1985 cartoon series Jem, and it's one of our longest minis ever. Truly, truly, truly outrageous!

    Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER, “Flop Secrets! It’s the best way to keep up on all things Flop House!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinflop
  • The Flop House

    The Bride! with Kenice Mobley

    07/11/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Oftentimes on The Flop House we wind up watching Hollywood movies that are just kind of dull or mediocre or unimaginative. The Bride!... is not one of those. For all its flaws, it's at least a bona fide personal vision that also happens to be a fiasco. And you know what? That's kind of heartwarming. We're joined by Kenice Mobley to dissect (ha) the many parts that make up The Bride! And if you like Kenice, check out The Hot Guy Draft in August!

    Stay updated on all things Flop House, plus a little extra, with our NEWSLETTER, “Flop Secrets!

    Wikipedia page for The Bride!

    Recommended in this episode:

    Dan: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

    Stu: Exit 8 (2025)

    Elliott: The Straight Story (1999)

    Kenice: Lisa Frankenstein (2024)

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinflop
  • The Flop House

    FH Mini 153 - Tops and Flops

    07/04/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Stuart takes us on a tour of several significant movie directors, asking Dan and Elliott to guess which of their works are top rated on IMDb and which ones take the bottom slot, and discussing whether the rankings are justified.

    Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER, “Flop Secrets! It’s the best way to keep up on all things Flop House!

    Help support this show and unlock bonus content! Become a member at https://maximumfun.org/joinflop
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About The Flop House
The Flop House is a comedy podcast devoted to the worst in recent film. Your hosts (Elliott Kalan, Dan McCoy, and Stuart Wellington) watch a questionable film, then engage in an unscripted discussion about the movie's shortcomings and occasional delights, while never being afraid of a pointless, silly digression or two hundred.
Podcast website
ArtsComedyTV & Film

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