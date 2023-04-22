The Flop House is a comedy podcast devoted to the worst in recent film. Your hosts (Elliott Kalan, Dan McCoy, and Stuart Wellington) watch a questionable film, ... More
Episode #396 - 80 for Brady
We watch a film about four octogenarian women going to the Super Bowl, because apparently that's a full concept for a movie these days? Like, just... older people seeing football? That's a movie? Anyway, it's called 80 for Brady and we watched it. One of us even liked it, so if you enjoy listening to the other two being dumbfounded, this is the episode for you.Wikipedia page for 80 for BradyMovies recommended in this episode:Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Evil Dead Rise (2023)The Hellstrom Chronicle (1971)
5/20/2023
1:56:34
FH Mini 80 - Behind the Scenes
After a little talk about the writers' strike (donate to the Entertainment Community Fund here, if you're so inclined), Dan takes us behind the scenes at Flop House HQ.
5/13/2023
51:47
Episode #395 - The Pope's Exorcist
You wanna movie about Russell Crowe, he drive around on a Vespa, maybe getta rid of some demons? Ho boy, The Pope's Exorcist gonna make something real nice for you! That's right, we all took field trips for a rare Flop House in the aisles (although who knows if The Pope's Exorcist will still be playing in any theaters by the time this comes out)!Wikipedia page for The Pope's ExorcistMovies recommended in this episode:The Pope's ExorcistThe Witch: Part 1 - The SubversionThe Witch: Part 2 - The Other OneThe Appointments of Dennis Jennings
5/6/2023
1:25:11
FH Mini 79 - Trailer Time in Teasertown
Stuart runs us through some of those tantalizing, teasing trailers.Streaming TICKETS for THE FLOP HOUSE BATTLES BATTLEFIELD EARTH still available!Here's a playlist of all the trailers we discuss in this episode!
4/29/2023
49:31
Episode #394 - Your Place or Mine, with Hallie Haglund
Yeah yeah yeah, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, whatever, let's talk about REAL STAR POWER -- Hallie Haglund! Hallie's back! HALLIE! HALLIE! HALLIE! She joins us to discuss our second romcom in a row: Your Place or Mine, a nonsensical romp about a week-long accountancy course, and also love.TICKETS for THE FLOP HOUSE BATTLES BATTLEFIELD EARTH! The show premieres TONIGHT, April 22, and will be viewable for two weeks thereafter!Wikipedia page for Your Place or MineMovies recommended in this episode:The Movie OrgyPuss in Boots: The Last WishThe AscentAlice, Darling (Hallie has RECANTED this recommendation after seeing the full movie)
