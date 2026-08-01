Oftentimes on The Flop House we wind up watching Hollywood movies that are just kind of dull or mediocre or unimaginative. The Bride!... is not one of those. For all its flaws, it's at least a bona fide personal vision that also happens to be a fiasco. And you know what? That's kind of heartwarming. We're joined by Kenice Mobley to dissect (ha) the many parts that make up The Bride! And if you like Kenice, check out The Hot Guy Draft in August!



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Wikipedia page for The Bride!



Recommended in this episode:



Dan: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)



Stu: Exit 8 (2025)



Elliott: The Straight Story (1999)



Kenice: Lisa Frankenstein (2024)



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