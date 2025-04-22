Exciting Alcohol-Free Cocktails: Milan Martin's Epic Journey Pt. 3
Non-alcoholic spirits, cocktail tips, and expert insights for an elevated drinking experience with Milan Martin of Free Spirits.
See us @thebestwinepod
Check out our great review from Frank Racioppi.
--------
5:37
Sour Grapes, Yoga? Nah, Just Pass the Syrah!
Wine and wellness are two things that don’t always go hand in hand, as we explore how a little vino can fit into a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Resveratrol is a real thing, and no, it doesn’t mean you should bathe in Merlot like Aunt Gilda did! We’ll also throw in some tips on how to unwind with a chilled rosé, a bubble bath, and maybe even a charcuterie board that’ll make everyone happy.
--------
1:37
The Essence of Non-Alcoholic Cocktails: A Paradigm Shift Pt. 2
Forrest Kelly and Milan Martin of drinkfreespirits.com encapsulates a forward-thinking ethos that champions the idea of enjoying life’s moments without the centrality of alcohol. It encourages listeners to reconsider their drinking habits and embrace a broader definition of enjoyment that includes sophisticated, flavorful, and non-alcoholic options. This conversation is a compelling invitation to engage with the world of DrinkFreeSpirits, where the experience of drinking is reimagined without the traditional constraints of alcohol.
See us @thebestwinepod
--------
5:26
Milan Martin: Advertising to Non-Alcoholic Spirits Pt. 1
Milan Martin reflects on his personal journey, emphasizing how his experiences shaped him profoundly as an individual. He discusses the unique duality of human experiences across different cultures and their commonalities. drinkfreespirits.com
Milan reflects on his personal journey, emphasizing how his experiences shaped him profoundly as an individual. He discusses the unique duality of human experiences across different cultures and their commonalities.
See us @thebestwinepod
--------
5:44
The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast - Trailer
The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast and why you should listen
The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast is a weekly podcast by Forrest Kelly exploring wineries around the world. We take 5 minutes and give you wine conversation starters and travel destinations. In addition, you'll hear candid interviews from those shaping the wine field. Join us as we become inspired by their search for extraordinary wine and wineries.
Voted One of The Best Travel Podcasts and Top 5 Minute Podcasts.