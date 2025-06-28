Send us a textHow do you decide who you want to invite into your sex-life?Do you have a type? Is it working? Could you use a shift in what you pursue?There is so many lovely and wild people to learn from... getting curious may help you find something unexpected and full of fun.
1:22:10
Sexual Assault on Men
Send us a textIt Happens!Sex is fun when pushing at our edges, but what when is fun no longer fun, but something sinister?How do we move forward? Listen to Molly and Mark rehash vulnerable topics and what happens when someone crosses a line.
1:20:33
Better a Friend Than an Enemy ...
Send us a textSex is a playful space, one that requires body and mind, and why not share such love with friends into lovers? What's the taboo? The pratfalls, the mixed feelings, the orgasms, and benefits... yes, those: Friends with Benefits.
1:17:33
This is How we Get Down
Send us a textMusic moves your body, and when combined with the deviant sensual magic of sex it really gets you high on cloud 9... Join us as we dive into the music that gets us heated up.
1:21:41
Free Stylin
Send us a textNo topic, no template, us just raw-dogging the mic. Join us as we let the wind carry us wherever it may.
A look at the ins, outs, cracks, crevices, and all the fun, fantastic, creative and fearful ideas and actions around everyone's favorites topic: sex. Mark, a self-diagnosed Gentleman Pervert, and Molly, the ever curious deviant dabbler engage in open, vulnerable and humorous themed conversations around getting down. The how's. The why's. The Yeses. All the way to the No's and the Oh, No.