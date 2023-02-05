Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytelle... More
The Moth Radio Hour: The Push and the Pull
In this hour, stories of strength of will, crystallizing under pressure, and the power of intentionally directed anger. This episode is hosted by Moth Artistic Director, Catherine Burns. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Catherine Burns
Storytellers:
As he raises his strong-willed daughter, R.A. Villanueva remembers the other powerful women in his life.
Mary Ann Ludwig reaches her potential during a funerary mishap.
Self-described unathletic man, Steve Clark, signs up for the Philadelphia marathon.
Amber Phillips learns the art of tension.
5/2/2023
53:27
Pet Stars: Scott Sanders and Noriko Rosted
In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet day on April 30th, we’re sharing two Moth stories all about the special role pets play in our lives. This episode is hosted by the Moth’s Social Media Coordinator, Estee Daveed.
Storytellers:
Scott Sanders deals with jealousy as his dog becomes a more successful actor than he is.
Noriko Rosted must find a pet sitter for her beloved cat before her trip to Italy.
4/28/2023
23:27
The Moth Radio Hour: Bearing Witness
In this hour, stories about seeing and witnessing. This episode is hosted by Meg Bowles. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Meg Bowles
Storytellers:
Alice Schaffer, a preacher's daughter, grows up in fear of the lessons learned in Sunday school.
Dawn Ross tries to adjust to life in rural Arkansas.
D. Parvaz, a journalist covering the uprising in Syria, is arrested and imprisoned.
Leland Melvin suffers a devastating injury that cuts short his dream of flying in space.
4/25/2023
53:28
The Moth Radio Hour: Walking the Walk
In this hour, stories of finding one's way—through heartbreak, adolescence, times of crisis, and public nudity. This episode is hosted by Moth storyteller Samuel James. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Hosted by: Samuel James
Storytellers:
Kristin Lee tries to make friends at genetics camp.
8-year-old Maura Schneider and her friend hatch a revenge plan after experiencing their first rejection.
Kaya Jarvis gets the help she needs from an unexpected source.
Samuel Blackman contends with the realities of working in pediatric oncology.
Annie Linn navigates having her mother as her high school English teacher.
Evie O'Reilly goes on her first naked bike ride.
4/18/2023
53:25
Saying More with Less: Natalie Bell and Glenn North
We hear stories about poetry and how it can bring people together. This episode is hosted by Keighly Baron.
Storytellers:
Natalie Bell - Orthodontia and a high school poetry reading lead to awkwardness.
Glenn North - Feeling despondent about moving back to his hometown of Kansas City, MO to take care of a sick parent, a young poet decides to rejuvenate the arts scene with a poetry night.
