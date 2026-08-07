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340 episodes
- This episode originally aired on January 15th, 2021
On this episode, stories of childhood crushes and all the fun and embarrassment they entail.
Hosted by: Chloe Salmon
Storytellers:
Tim searches for the perfect gift to impress his crush.
Janine attempts to woo her crush with her dance moves.
- This episode originally aired on December 13th, 2022.
Don your finest duds! This week, The Moth Radio Hour is all about clothes -- from DIY threads to silk blouses, from a prison visiting room to a runway in France. This episode is hosted by Moth producer and director Chloe Salmon. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Tween Horace Sanders creates a homemade Halloween costume.
Deepa Ambekar is caught off guard by a prison's dress code for visitors.
Zakiya Minifee fails to heed her mother's fashion advice.
Adrienne Burris is certain that her new husband has ruined her favorite blouse.
Graham Shelby joins the football team as a gentle teenager.
Model Norma Jean Darden participates in a historic catwalk battle.
Podcast # 795
- On this episode, we’re featuring two stories from The Moth’s Community Program, both dealing with incarceration. This episode was hosted by Jermaine Archer.
Storytellers:
While in prison, Dolores Canales throws a rollerskating birthday party for her best friend.
Christopher Blackwell reckons with his family's legacy of violent masculinity, linked to their lifelong Eagles fandom. Plus, a live conversation between Christopher Blackwell and Peter Aguero.
Podcast # 992
- In this hour, stories to boost the spirit. A cruise to Antarctica, a fresh loaf of bread, and bedtime stories. This episode is hosted by Moth Director Jodi Powell. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.
Storytellers:
Born 50% deaf, Ellis Miller learns what they've been missing.
Ron Hart shares a bedtime ritual with his daughter.
Darrell Thorne performs on an Antarctic cruise… and encounters some choppy seas.
Silvana Clark finds her purpose.
Cormac Stevens discovers the joy of baking bread.
Faye Lane's self esteem is challenged when cast in an unfavorable role in the school musical.
Podcast # 991
- On this episode, stories about the mess and confusion of being human - and the dark humor to be found there. This episode was hosted by Jodi Powell.
Storytellers:
Austin Butterfield discovers that his office has been taken over.
Torrey Shineman finds unexpected humor in a moment of grief.
Podcast # 995
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About The Moth
On Tuesdays and Fridays The Moth’s podcast feed presents episodes of the Peabody-Award Winning Moth Radio Hour and original episodes of The Moth Podcast. Since its launch in 1997, The Moth has presented thousands of true stories, told live and without notes, to standing-room-only crowds worldwide. Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. Since 2008, The Moth podcast has featured many of our favorite stories told live on Moth stages around the country. For information on all of our programs and live events, visit themoth.org.Podcast website
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