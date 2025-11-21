Gillian Anderson: Trespasses by Louise Kennedy

Trespasses is a politically charged forbidden love story as well as an astute depiction of a complicated mother-daughter dynamic. We follow Cushla whose name comes from an Irish Gaelic saying meaning "my pulse" – it's an equivalent to sweetheart or darling, but specifically "the pulse of my heart". And that is who she is for multiple characters. Her mother Gina is an addict and requires a lot of caring for to keep her from taking things too far. Cushla works at her brother's bar in the evenings and at a school in the daytime, and falls in love with one of the pub's patrons, Michael. The trouble is, she's catholic and Michael is protestant – oh and he's also married. They embark on a love affair that changes both of them forever, it's that invisible string idea of someone you just keep being drawn back to. Politics infiltrate every aspect of life, and their love becomes totally consuming, so there's a lot of intense emotion. Louise Kennedy expertly navigates this with the dark humour characteristic of Irish fiction, and it's just so exquisite to read. Truly a masterclass in writing. 5/5 I loved it. It's now been turned into a TV show starring Lola Petticrew as Cushla, Tom Cullen as Michael, and Gillian Anderson as Gina. I had the privilege of sitting down with this gorgeous cast to ask them about the show, and here's what happened. You can stream every episode of Trespasses on Channel 4 now!!