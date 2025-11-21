It's getting to that time of year where we start to think about what our favourite book of the year is going to be… and I think I know mine. This is Rejection by Tony Tulathimmute – it’s a collection of interconnected stories with the overarching theme of rejection, and I think it’s one of the most well-constructed and thoughtful satires I’ve ever read. I can’t recommend it enough, it feels like the perfect analysis of the “loneliness epidemic” and the way that rejection manifests in our romantic lives, professional lives, and creative lives. I loved this conversation with Tony, in which we deep-dived into some of the stories in this collection.
Gillian Anderson: Trespasses by Louise Kennedy
Trespasses is a politically charged forbidden love story as well as an astute depiction of a complicated mother-daughter dynamic. We follow Cushla whose name comes from an Irish Gaelic saying meaning “my pulse” – it’s an equivalent to sweetheart or darling, but specifically "the pulse of my heart". And that is who she is for multiple characters.
Her mother Gina is an addict and requires a lot of caring for to keep her from taking things too far. Cushla works at her brother’s bar in the evenings and at a school in the daytime, and falls in love with one of the pub’s patrons, Michael. The trouble is, she’s catholic and Michael is protestant – oh and he’s also married. They embark on a love affair that changes both of them forever, it’s that invisible string idea of someone you just keep being drawn back to.
Politics infiltrate every aspect of life, and their love becomes totally consuming, so there’s a lot of intense emotion. Louise Kennedy expertly navigates this with the dark humour characteristic of Irish fiction, and it’s just so exquisite to read. Truly a masterclass in writing. 5/5 I loved it.
It’s now been turned into a TV show starring Lola Petticrew as Cushla, Tom Cullen as Michael, and Gillian Anderson as Gina. I had the privilege of sitting down with this gorgeous cast to ask them about the show, and here’s what happened.
You can stream every episode of Trespasses on Channel 4 now!!
Jennifer Lawrence: Die My Love by Ariana Harwicz
Today’s book of choice is Die My Love by Ariana Harwicz, an Argentine writer, screenwriter, playwright, and documentary maker. It was first published in Spanish in 2012, before being translated into English in 2017 by Sarah Moses and Caroline Orloff, and longlisted for the International Booker Prize. For our discussion, we are welcoming not one, not two, but three incredibly special guests: Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, celebrated director Lynne Ramsay, and award-nominated translator Carolina Orloff. Carolina founded Charco Press, and Die My Love was actually their first release!
Jacob Elordi & Oscar Issac: Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
This is the third and final instalment in our three-part Frankenstein extravaganza. We’ve heard from a Shelley scholar about the origins of the book, we’ve heard from Guillermo Del Toro about the themes of the book, but today I wanted to focus on the characters of the book. Two people who know these characters very well are Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.
In Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, Oscar portrays the eponymous Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob takes on the role of the creature. Their performances are magnificent, Jacob manages to show so many emotions just through his eyes, while Oscar delivers a captivating and raw journey throughout Victor’s life. Their on-screen chemistry is truly extraordinary and I hope they’ve got a lot of suits ready for awards season, because they’re going to need them.
I was extremely lucky to have the opportunity to chat with these world class actors, about Frankenstein in particular but also books in general. I hope you enjoy the chat, and stay tuned afterwards for a special reading from the novel.
Guillermo Del Toro: Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Mexican filmmaker and THREE-time Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro joins the Inklings Book Club to discuss Mary Shelley's gothic classic Frankenstein, as well as his new Netflix adaptation. We spoke about the horror genre, his favourite books, and the library he calls Bleak House.
Frankenstein is streaming from November 7th on Netflix.
