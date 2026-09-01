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227 episodes
- Caroline briefly comes off hiatus to chat with country music aficionado Jof Owen about Dolly Parton. Together we try to get to the bottom of what made Dolly such a universal force of hope, how she created an image that could be drawn by a child yet be based on 'the town trash', and where the 'real' Dolly can be found.
Jof's Sentimental Dolly playlist:
Dolly Parton's America: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3E1dSFR01VoQU5IvuHag6a?si=7818d57b86ad4043
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The one where we celebrate the best festive moments of Friends, and reflect on why this timeless TV show feels most at home at Christmas. Join us for the final episode of the year, and the season finale of this mini-series - Merry Christmas all x
Song credit: Oystercatcher - Merry Christmas! I Love You! I'm Falling Apart!!! - https://oystercatchr.bandcamp.com/album/gifts-winter-25
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- One moment, you're unemployed and playing table football against your financially stable flatmate to win enough money to pay the rent. The next, you're buying a giant dog sculpture and matching gold friendship bracelets... this week Jessie Brown Findlay joins us as we take a look back at Joey’s best moments, mad acting career, and what it takes to be a successful creative in the working world - the nominees are… *cue award ceremony montage*… Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- This week, Ryan helps us dig a little deeper into the most complex and beloved Friend of them all - Princess Consuela Banana Hammock (aka Phoebe Buffay). Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Sentimental Garbage
Sentimental Garbage is a podcast hosted by Caroline O'Donoghue about the culture we love that society can sometimes make us feel ashamed of. Formerly a chick-lit podcast, sometimes a Sex and the City podcast. We don't know the most, we feel the most. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Sentimental Garbage: Podcasts in Family