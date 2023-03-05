Sentimental Garbage is a podcast hosted by Caroline O'Donoghue about the culture we love that society can sometimes make us feel ashamed of. Formerly a chi... More
Emer McLysaght LIVE at Cúirt Festival Galway
Curious about what Sentimental Garbage sounds like live? Journalist and author Emer McLysaght joins us to talk Taylor Swift, 10 Things I Hate About You, roast dinners, social media activism, Karens vs Aislings, Adrian Mole, Phoebe and Paul, and why aren't our ex-boyfriends online. Thank you to Cúirt Festival for recording this for us, particularly to our stage manager Naomi Cantwell and sound engineer Dan Smith for sorting it all out.
4/27/2023
58:45
Rich People with Jennifer Jackson
Whether it's prestige HBO dramas or Below Deck, there's no doubting that we're more obsessed with – as well as empathetic towards – the extremely wealthy than ever. But as the 1 per cent expands and extreme poverty becomes more common than ever, do we have to ask ourselves: is all this rich person content actually good for us? Jenny Jackson, the author of the best-selling Pineapple Street, joins us to talk Succession, The White Lotus, Real Housewives, Abigail Disney and much much more.
4/20/2023
56:03
Baking with Kate Young
Today we're picking through our most complicated cake feelings with novelist and author of the Little Library Cookbooks, Kate Young! This episode is sort of about cake and sort of about gender representation, realising you're gay, and growing out of your "mum" phase. Enjoy!
4/13/2023
1:10:44
Evanescence with Jessica Moor
WAKE ME UP INSIDE! As a reformed fan-fiction head and ex-moderator of an Evanescence forum, Jessica Moor epitomises everything that was great and weird about being online as a teenager. We talk about the power of Amy Lee, how enormous "Fallen" was, being a wannabe goth girl, the lost art of forums and the infamous "My Immortal" fan fiction.
4/6/2023
1:12:04
Noughties Fashion with Muireann O'Connell
The Von Duchess is back as we recap noughties fashion and why we're seeing such a huge resurgence of it. As with all Irish guests, we talk confirmation money, regional skirt lengths and the Celtic Tiger, but also get to global trends: Von Dutch caps, logo-fever, new money anxieties, post-9/11 fashion and how we all got Joan-pilled by the 2007 arrival of Mad Men. This one Goes Places but I'm so glad it did.
