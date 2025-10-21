That Song

On the verge of ending her life, a grief-stricken mother confronts an angel sent to bear witness to her pain — but in a harrowing night of reckoning, both discover the weight of mercy, the scars of judgment, and the soul-shattering power of one haunting song. CREDITS - Directed by - Johnny galvan 3 Story by - johnny galvan 3 publisher. - johnny galvan3 Music composer. Alexander Shesha Script supervisor- jazmine Hernandez Sanchez Original music by Esperanza america and robert Revell Executive producer- Johnny galvan 3 Podcast company- Podtechs. Misty Galvan- producer CAST Ep-1-5 Andrew Garrett EP- 6- Pepe serne EP - 1 Ken Arquelio EP -4 Esperanza America EP 3 Justin Bates EP- 2 Devon mathews EP 6 Elle Black EP 5 Federica carlino. Special thanks: To my awesome cast—Misty, my rock; Jillian; Johnny; Bugs—thank you for believing in me. To my entire family, the Lost Boys—Andy, Mondo, Aaron, and David: I hope I make you all proud. To my angel, wherever you are. To Pepe Serna, the Diaz Valverde family, my teachers Mrs. Brio and Mrs. Brown, the Mikhas family, and the entire West Side Olmos crew. To the Huisar and Trejo families for taking me in. And to the Anita Street kids in a little town—I still remember you all.