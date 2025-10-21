In a provocative live studio interview, Lizbeth confronts the ultimate controversial guest—Lucifer himself, now going by “Sam”—who challenges humanity’s beliefs, exposes moral hypocrisies, and delivers a final, chilling revelation.
CREDITS -
Directed by - Johnny galvan 3
Story by - johnny galvan 3
publisher. - johnny galvan3
Music composer. Alexander Shesha
Script supervisor- jazmine Hernandez Sanchez
Original music by
Esperanza america and robert
Revell
Executive producer- Johnny galvan 3
Podcast company- Podtechs.
Misty Galvan- producer
CAST
Ep-1-5 Andrew Garrett
EP- 6- Pepe serne
EP - 1 Ken Arquelio
EP -4 Esperanza America
EP 3 Justin Bates
EP- 2 Devon mathews
EP 6 Elle Black
EP 5 Federica carlino.
Special thanks:
To my awesome cast—Misty, my rock; Jillian; Johnny; Bugs—thank you for believing in me.
To my entire family, the Lost Boys—Andy, Mondo, Aaron, and David: I hope I make you all proud.
To my angel, wherever you are. To Pepe Serna, the Diaz Valverde family, my teachers Mrs. Brio and Mrs. Brown, the Mikhas family, and the entire West Side Olmos crew.
To the Huisar and Trejo families for taking me in. And to the Anita Street kids in a little town—I still remember you all.
--------
20:06
--------
20:06
Lost Cause
When a weary young woman confronts her painful family legacy and suicidal past, a mysterious angel helps her unearth long-buried truths—revealing that even the most lost causes can become someone else's salvation.
--------
14:11
--------
14:11
That Song
On the verge of ending her life, a grief-stricken mother confronts an angel sent to bear witness to her pain — but in a harrowing night of reckoning, both discover the weight of mercy, the scars of judgment, and the soul-shattering power of one haunting song.
--------
20:57
--------
20:57
The Promise
A broken addict confronts an angelic advocate who forces him to relive a lifetime of pain, guilt, and denial — until a single broken promise threatens to seal his eternal fate.
--------
16:39
--------
16:39
Spin Class
On the day of divine judgment, a powerful political figure must face a celestial advocate who forces her to confront the lies she's told, the lives she's touched, and the sister she abandoned — revealing that true damnation comes not from punishment, but from refusing to see the truth.
In the final days before judgment, an angelic advocate named David visits the condemned to confront the truth of their lives—unearthing buried sins, lost hopes, and the choices that will decide their eternal fate.
Created by Johnny Galvan 3.