PodcastsArtsThe Neon Testament
The Neon Testament
ArtsPerforming Arts
  • Speak of the Devil
    In a provocative live studio interview, Lizbeth confronts the ultimate controversial guest—Lucifer himself, now going by "Sam"—who challenges humanity's beliefs, exposes moral hypocrisies, and delivers a final, chilling revelation.
    --------  
    20:06
  • Lost Cause
    When a weary young woman confronts her painful family legacy and suicidal past, a mysterious angel helps her unearth long-buried truths—revealing that even the most lost causes can become someone else's salvation.
    --------  
    14:11
  • That Song
    On the verge of ending her life, a grief-stricken mother confronts an angel sent to bear witness to her pain — but in a harrowing night of reckoning, both discover the weight of mercy, the scars of judgment, and the soul-shattering power of one haunting song.
    --------  
    20:57
  • The Promise
    A broken addict confronts an angelic advocate who forces him to relive a lifetime of pain, guilt, and denial — until a single broken promise threatens to seal his eternal fate.
    --------  
    16:39
  • Spin Class
    On the day of divine judgment, a powerful political figure must face a celestial advocate who forces her to confront the lies she's told, the lives she's touched, and the sister she abandoned — revealing that true damnation comes not from punishment, but from refusing to see the truth.
    --------  
    18:44

About The Neon Testament

In the final days before judgment, an angelic advocate named David visits the condemned to confront the truth of their lives—unearthing buried sins, lost hopes, and the choices that will decide their eternal fate. Created by Johnny Galvan 3.
ArtsPerforming Arts

