Lance, Ali, and Mari break down Kim Le Court-Pienaar's Stage 6 victory after she won the sprint from the day's breakaway group. The crew also examines why Demi Vollering was driving the pace in the peloton, what her aggressive riding could reveal about her current form, and how it may shape the GC battle before previewing tomorrow's epic summit finish on Mont Ventoux.

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