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620 episodes
Breakaway Glory Before the Battle on Ventoux | Tour de France Femmes 2026 Stage 6 | THEMOVE08/06/2026 | 31 mins.Lance, Ali, and Mari break down Kim Le Court-Pienaar's Stage 6 victory after she won the sprint from the day's breakaway group. The crew also examines why Demi Vollering was driving the pace in the peloton, what her aggressive riding could reveal about her current form, and how it may shape the GC battle before previewing tomorrow's epic summit finish on Mont Ventoux.
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Vollering Strikes as PFP's Tour Slips Away | Tour de France Femmes 2026 Stage 5 | THEMOVE08/05/2026 | 33 mins.Lance, Ali, and Mari break down an action-packed Stage 5, where Demi Vollering outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma and Marlen Reusser to claim the victory. The crew examines Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's continued decline at this year's Tour and what could be causing her struggles, weighs in on the ongoing "bra-maxxing" drama, and previews the relentless climbing awaiting the peloton in a very hilly Stage 6.
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Reusser Storms Into Yellow & the GC Conversation | Tour de France Femmes 2026 Stage 4 | THEMOVE08/04/2026 | 31 mins.Lance, Ali, and Mari break down Marlen Reusser's dominant victory in the Stage 4 time trial, where the Movistar rider powered through the 21-kilometer course to take the yellow jersey and a 14-second lead over Demi Vollering. The crew also discusses Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's disappointing performance against the clock, examines how the general classification looks after the time trial, and previews tomorrow's very difficult Stage 5.
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85 KM Solo Break Steals the Stage & Yellow | Tour de France Femmes 2026 Stage 3 | THEMOVE08/03/2026 | 33 mins.Lance, Ali, and Mari break down Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset's stunning Stage 3 victory after a historic 85-kilometer solo breakaway. The crew analyzes how she held off Lotte Kopecky's late pursuit to claim the stage win and yellow jersey, discusses Demi Vollering's crash, and previews tomorrow's time trial, including the logistics of "bra-maxxing".
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- Lance, Ali, and Mari break down Lorena Wiebes' second straight victory at the 2026 Tour de France Femmes and another perfectly executed finish from SD Worx-Protime. The crew discusses how the peloton reeled in Riejanne Markus' late breakaway, the controversy surrounding the UCI penalties and fines handed out after Stage 1, and what to expect tomorrow as the race crosses into France.
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About THEMOVE
A rotating cast of Lance Armstrong, George Hincapie, Johan Bruyneel, Spencer Martin and Sir Bradley Wiggins break down the biggest races, storylines and moments from across professional cycling. Together, they deliver expert analysis, insider stories and lively debate.Podcast website
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