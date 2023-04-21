Lance Armstrong presents a singular perspective on the world’s most iconic cycling races, including the Tour de France and the Classics, as well as the broader ... More
THEMOVE: 2023 Giro d’Italia Preview
Johan, Spencer, and JB preview the season's opening three-week grand tour, the Giro d'Italia, and break down the looming heavyweight GC battle between Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel before discussing which sprinters will come out on top in the race's flatter stages.
5/5/2023
54:07
THEMOVE: 2023 Tour de Romandie
Johan, Spencer, and JB break down the six-stage 2023 Tour de Romandie, including Adam Yates taking overall victory, Matteo Jorgenson’s breakthrough ride on the race’s hardest climb, Egan Bernal laying down a solid foundation for a comeback, and much more.
4/30/2023
56:22
THEMOVE Femmes: Demi Vollering Talks Completing the Historic Ardennes Triple
Ali and Mari are joined by Demi Vollering, the winner of this year’s Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. They discuss how it feels to complete the Historic Ardennes Triple, the high level of teamwork on SD Worx, Demi’s goals for the rest of the season, how she finds joy on the bike, and van life.
4/24/2023
41:39
THEMOVE: 2023 Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Lance, George, Johan, and JB break down the dominance of Remco Evenepoel in this year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and what it means for Remco going into the Giro d'Italia. They also discuss the severity of Tadej Pogačar's injury and what impact it might have on the rest of his season.
4/23/2023
45:34
THEMOVE: 2023 Tour of the Alps
Johan, Spencer, and JB give a brief overview of Tao Geoghegan Hart’s impressive victory at the Tour of the Alps, which comprised five difficult mountain stages through Austria and Northern Italy. They then get into what it all means for the upcoming Giro d’Italia and if Ineos will be able to leverage their depth to mount a series challenge to Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel.
