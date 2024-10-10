Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsMoms Don’t Have Time to Read Books
Listen to Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books in the App
Listen to Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books

Podcast Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books
Zibby Owens
Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books is the award-winning, author interview podcast hosted by author, bookstore owner, and publisher, Zibby Owens, dubbed "NYC's M...
ArtsBooks

Available Episodes

5 of 2037
  • Taylor Hahn, A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
    Zibby chats with author Taylor Hahn about A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, a moving, charming, and tenderhearted Christmas romance that follows wedding singer Mel as she navigates complicated grief, secrets, found family, and newfound hope after her mother’s sudden passing. Taylor, who also lost her mother unexpectedly, shares how writing this book was a transformative and healing process and then delves into complex mother-daughter relationships, the nuances of grief, and the layers of identity reflected in her book. She also touches on her dual life as a lawyer and a writer, her pivot to creative expression, and the mix of personal milestones—including her pregnancy—that coincided with profound loss.Purchase on Bookshop: https://bit.ly/4gwkv2DShare, rate, & review the podcast, and follow Zibby on Instagram @zibbyowens! Now there's more! Subscribe to Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books on Acast+ and get ad-free episodes. https://plus.acast.com/s/moms-dont-have-time-to-read-books. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:27
  • Streicker Center event with the On Being Jewish Now contributors!
    In this special episode (a live event at the Streicker Center attended by more than 350 people!), Zibby joins authors Annabelle Gurwitch, Nicola Kraus, Lihi Lapid, and Talia Carner to discuss ON BEING JEWISH NOW, the inspiring collection of personal essays reflecting on Jewish identity in the aftermath of October 7th that they all contributed to. From motherhood and immigration to antisemitism and rediscovering Jewish heritage and resilience, each contributor shares stories from their essays and lives, making for a heartfelt, emotional, and thought-provoking panel.Purchase on Bookshop: bit.ly/3Y2gw5QShare, rate, & review the podcast, and follow Zibby on Instagram @zibbyowens! Now there's more! Subscribe to Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books on Acast+ and get ad-free episodes. https://plus.acast.com/s/moms-dont-have-time-to-read-books. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    54:36
  • Cathy Heller, ABUNDANT EVER AFTER: Tools for Creating a Life of Prosperity and Ease
    Zibby welcomes life coach, inspirational speaker, and host of the mega-hit podcast Abundant Ever After, Cathy Heller, to discuss her powerful and transformative new book, ABUNDANT EVER AFTER: Tools for Creating a Life of Prosperity and Ease. Cathy shares her spiritual journey—from facing antisemitism in college to exploring spirituality in Israel and integrating mindfulness and Jewish mysticism into her life. Then, she outlines actionable steps for building a life of joy, connection, fulfillment, and inner peace. Want to meet Cathy in real life? Get your weekend pass to the ZIBBY Retreat: Santa Barbara, Feb 21-23, 2025!Purchase on Bookshop: https://bit.ly/4g1RmvVShare, rate, & review the podcast, and follow Zibby on Instagram @zibbyowens! Now there's more! Subscribe to Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books on Acast+ and get ad-free episodes. https://plus.acast.com/s/moms-dont-have-time-to-read-books. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    29:45
  • Lauren Ling Brown, SOCIETY OF LIES
    In this special episode (a live event at Zibby’s Bookshop!), film editor and bestselling author Lauren Ling Brown discusses her haunting and atmospheric debut (and Reese’s Book Club Pick!), SOCIETY OF LIES, with writer and editor Halley Sutton. The two delve into the novel’s themes of sisterhood, secret societies, and the dark side of privilege at elite universities. Lauren reveals how her own experiences shaped her protagonist, who grapples with belonging and morality. She also shares her creative process, the journey to becoming a published author, the heartwarming moment she shared an advanced copy with her dad, and her exciting plans for her next mystery.Purchase on Bookshop: https://bit.ly/41rmiRAShare, rate, & review the podcast, and follow Zibby on Instagram @zibbyowens! Now there's more! Subscribe to Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books on Acast+ and get ad-free episodes. https://plus.acast.com/s/moms-dont-have-time-to-read-books. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    19:38
  • Shannon Messenger, UNRAVELED (Keeper of the Lost Cities Book 9.5)
    Zibby is joined by New York Times bestselling author Shannon Messenger to discuss UNRAVELED, the newest installment (book number 9.5!) of her stunning, imaginative, award-winning middle-grade series, KEEPER OF THE LOST CITIES. Shannon delves into her creative journey, explaining how a college broadcast writing class helped her shift from artist to writer. She also reflects on the perseverance it took to find and build her readership, crediting the support of teachers, librarians, and fans across the globe. Finally, she shares what it’s like to balance a writing career with parenting two young children!Purchase on Bookshop: https://bit.ly/3ZyGYFYShare, rate, & review the podcast, and follow Zibby on Instagram @zibbyowens! Now there's more! Subscribe to Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books on Acast+ and get ad-free episodes. https://plus.acast.com/s/moms-dont-have-time-to-read-books. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    26:33

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books

Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books is the award-winning, author interview podcast hosted by author, bookstore owner, and publisher, Zibby Owens, dubbed "NYC's Most Powerful Book-fluencer" (Vulture). Hear from your favorite celebrities, novelists, memoirists, and others to inspire you to take the next steps in your own life, be entertained, and feel connected.The podcast is part of Zibby Media which includes Zibby's Bookshop in Santa Monica, Zibby Books boutique publishing house, retreats, events, a book club more. Learn more at zibbymedia.com.Please rate and review the podcast if you love it!! And sign up for the Moms Don't Have Time to Read Substack newsletter! Thanks for listening. Spread the word!!***Music by Morning Moon Music.Sound editing by TexturesSound.To inquire about advertising, please contact [email protected].***Thank you to this week's sponsor:Olive & June: No matter where you live or what you do, you deserve to have nails that make you feel like your best self. With Olive & June, you have everything you need for a salon-quality manicure in one box, including salon-grade tools designed just for DIY. To elevate your at-home nail experience, visit oliveandjune.com/MOMS for 20% off your first system. Now there's more! Subscribe to Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books on Acast+ and get ad-free episodes. https://plus.acast.com/s/moms-dont-have-time-to-read-books. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:05:44 AM