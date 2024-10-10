Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books

Taylor Hahn, A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Zibby chats with author Taylor Hahn about A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, a moving, charming, and tenderhearted Christmas romance that follows wedding singer Mel as she navigates complicated grief, secrets, found family, and newfound hope after her mother's sudden passing. Taylor, who also lost her mother unexpectedly, shares how writing this book was a transformative and healing process and then delves into complex mother-daughter relationships, the nuances of grief, and the layers of identity reflected in her book. She also touches on her dual life as a lawyer and a writer, her pivot to creative expression, and the mix of personal milestones—including her pregnancy—that coincided with profound loss.