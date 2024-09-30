We all know that dogs are smart, sensitive creatures, but interpreting their vocalizations and behaviors can still be a challenge. In this episode, animal behaviorist Daniel Mills reveals the true meanings behind dogs’ noises, actions, and body language. Then, author Pilley Bianchi tells the story of Chaser, the border collie who became known as “The Smartest Dog in the World” for the way that she learned language.
Learn about Daniel’s work with the Animal Behaviour, Cognition and Welfare Research Group.
Buy Pilley’s book, Animals Make Us Human.
Learn more about The Chaser Initiative.
Episode transcript, music, and credits can be found here: www.20k.org/episodes/dog-translation-guide
Cat Translation Guide
Cats can be very vocal creatures, but the exact meaning and intention behind these sounds can often be hard to read. In this episode, cat behaviorist Sarah Brown unpacks the hidden meanings behind cats’ vocalizations, body language and behavior. Then, veterinarian Kendra Baker takes us through her journey with Billi (AKA “Her MADjesty”) the cat who became an online sensation for her use of speaking buttons.
Buy Sarah’s book, The Hidden Language of Cats.
Follow Billi the cat on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok.
Learn about getting started with animal speech buttons.
Episode transcript, music, and credits can be found here: www.20k.org/episodes/cat-translation-guide
The Voices of… BLUEY!!!
Despite Bluey’s enormous, global popularity, the cast and crew are a tight-knit family, often literally. In part 2 of our story on Bluey, the show’s sound designer and mixer Dan Brumm breaks down the surprising connections between the voice actors, the real-life inspiration behind classic episodes, and how he ended up voicing a key role on the show.
Episode transcript, music, and credits can be found here: www.20k.org/episodes/thevoicesofbluey
The Sound of… BLUEY!!!
Since its debut in 2018, Bluey has become one of the most popular and beloved TV shows of all time. In this episode, Bluey’s sound designer and mixer Dan Brumm walks us through how the show began, the unique challenges of season one, and the lengths he goes to give the show its organic sound. Plus, Dallas reveals the secret timing of the Bluey theme song.
Subscribe to the Ad Infinitum podcast.
Episode transcript, music, and credits can be found here: 20k.org/episodes/thesoundofbluey
"blah, blah, blah..."
“Blah, blah, blah” and “yada, yada, yada” have had plenty written about them. But there’s a longtime cousin of these phrases that’s much less understood. We use it all the time, yet it’s not in the dictionary. It’s not even Google-able. In this episode, we investigate the linguistic mysteries of the Five Dah Phenomenon. Featuring linguist & philosopher Paul Saka, and psychologist Helen Abadzi.
Episode transcript, music, and credits can be found here: www.20k.org/episodes/blahblahblah
