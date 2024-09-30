Dog Translation Guide

We all know that dogs are smart, sensitive creatures, but interpreting their vocalizations and behaviors can still be a challenge. In this episode, animal behaviorist Daniel Mills reveals the true meanings behind dogs' noises, actions, and body language. Then, author Pilley Bianchi tells the story of Chaser, the border collie who became known as "The Smartest Dog in the World" for the way that she learned language. Learn about Daniel's work with the Animal Behaviour, Cognition and Welfare Research Group. Buy Pilley's book, Animals Make Us Human. Learn more about The Chaser Initiative.