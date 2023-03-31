On Brooke Shields, Yellowjackets, Barbiemania

Better late than never! The ladies are back to discuss, the new Barbie trailer, Wes Anderson's latest highly aesthetic ensemble feature, the latest casting news for their future favorite film MaXXXine, Lauren explains what John Corbett is doing on How I Met Your Father, how Next in Fashion is the best fashion competition show since Project Runway, the first few Yellowjackets episodes, the Brooke Shield's doc Pretty Baby, that time Lauren worked for her, Kourtney and Trav's wedding special, AND SO MUCH MORE! Watch the Barbie trailerWatch the Asteroid City trailerWatch How I Met Your Father (if you must) Watch Yellowjackets Watch Next In FashionWatch the doc Pretty Baby