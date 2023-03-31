Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Chelsea Fairless & Lauren Garroni
  • On Sex and the City | A Woman's Right To Shoes
    Today we pay tribute to the landmark episode “A Woman's Right to Shoes”, a timeless tale of good versus evil featuring Oscar winner Tatum O’Neal as Carrie’s ultimate nemesis. Topics discussed include Tasti D-Lite erasure, the Nan Goldin to Anne Geddes pipeline, Dr. Robert Leeds’ fabulous outfit, Samantha’s crusade against children, shoe-shaming, and more!Today's episode is brought to you by, Nutrafol. Enter the promo code OUTFIT  to save FIFTEEN DOLLARS off  your first month’s subscription.Want to hear our thoughts on the new And Just Like That teaser? Get episodes early and without ads? Become a Patron! Go to Patreon.com/EveryOutfitWE HAVE A HOTLINE! Disagree with us? Make your case and we may play it on the show. Questions, secrets, or gossip from the And Just Like That set are also welcome. Call 323-486-6773
    4/28/2023
    41:09
  • It Girl, Interrupted (Feat. Candace Bushnell)
    Today we are joined by our spiritual mother Candace Bushnell for an intimate conversation about being Carrie Bradshaw, the origins of Sex and the City, her IRL date with John Corbett, the heyday of New York nightlife, her new one-woman show, and more! Follow Candace on InstagramSee Is There Still Sex in the City? at Cafe Carlyle 
    4/21/2023
    1:07:23
  • On Taylor's Break-Up, Swarm, Choupette
    The ladies are back to discuss Vogue's annual Met themed May issue, Met red carpet predictions, the death of fashion legend Mary Quant, the dissolution of Taylor and her London Boy, Chelsea goes full Kaylor truther (again), the brilliance of Swarm, which fandom is most likely to kill, Nan Goldin's incredible documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,  Kravis's wedding special, AND SO MUCH MORE! See Vogue's Met Editorial Watch SwarmWatch Nan Goldin's All the Beauty and the BloodshedRead the NYT's Style Section profile on Joss SacklerWatch 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis This week's episode is brought to you by  Nutrafol.  Enter the promo code OUTFIT  to save FIFTEEN DOLLARS off  your first month’s subscription.Like what you heard? Want to hear more? Like our thoughts on Clueless? Become a Patron! Go to Patreon.com/EveryOutfit
    4/16/2023
    39:11
  • On Brooke Shields, Yellowjackets, Barbiemania
    Better late than never! The ladies are back to discuss, the new Barbie trailer, Wes Anderson's latest highly aesthetic ensemble feature, the latest casting news for their future favorite film MaXXXine, Lauren explains what John Corbett is doing on How I Met Your Father, how Next in Fashion is the best fashion competition show since Project Runway, the first few Yellowjackets episodes, the Brooke Shield's doc Pretty Baby, that time Lauren worked for her, Kourtney and Trav's wedding special, AND SO MUCH MORE! Watch the Barbie trailerWatch the Asteroid City trailerWatch How I Met Your Father (if you must) Watch Yellowjackets Watch Next In FashionWatch the doc Pretty Baby Today's episode is brought to you by, Green Chef . Go to GreenChef.com/outfit60  and use code outfit60 to get 60% off plus free shipping.”Like what you heard? Want to hear more? Like our thoughts on Clueless? Become a Patron! Go to Patreon.com/EveryOutfit
    4/9/2023
    54:32
  • On Gwyneth's Trial, Capacious Bags, Lana Del Rey
    The ladies are back to discuss this week’s hot topics, including Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial, the epic bag read by Tom on Succession, Renaissance Couture, the cancelled Supreme x Balenciaga collab, Mugler x H&M, Lana Del Rey’s new album, AND SO MUCH MORE!!!Show NotesRead about all the products sold on both Goop and Info WarsSee Beyonce’s Renaissance Couture collectionSee the cancelled Supreme x Balenciaga collabWatch the excellent Mugler x H&M campaign videoListen to Lana Del Rey’s New AlbumToday's episode is brought to you by Dipsea! Our listeners get an extended 30 day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/Outfit!As well as, Kitsch. Kitsch is offering you 30% off your entire order when you go to Kitsch.com/OutfitAnd well as, Jenni Kayne.  Our listeners will receive 15% off their first order when they use code OUTFIT at checkout. 
    3/31/2023
    46:28

About Every Outfit

After spending years dispensing bitchy fashion commentary on their viral Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex and the City, hosts Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni realized that they have highly specific opinions about other things, too. Every Outfit is a weekly show born from our deeply unhealthy, lifelong obsession with fashion and popular culture. It’s like The View (but less geriatric) meets Fashion Police from two best friends who have spoken at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but have also done SponCon for vibrators. New episodes every Friday.

