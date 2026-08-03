This week we're talking Drama Queens—the episode where Carrie realizes that a healthy relationship is actually her worst nightmare. We get into Alison Anders' top-tier direction, Carrie's growing collection of Dior Saddle Bags, Charlotte's disturbing quest to get married, and Samantha's recreational Viagra era. Plus: Mr. Big makes his grand return at the opera, Aidan commits a crime against snapback hats, and Steve struggles to wipe his own ass.

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