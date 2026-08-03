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291 episodes
- This week we’re sipping SJP’s jalapeño-forward Sauvignon Blanc and discussing three great summer movies: The Invite, I Want Your Sex, and an obscure little film called The Odyssey. We talso get into the forthcoming Carrie limited series, the Possession remake, Elle Woods’ origin story, the newly-greenlit Clueless sequel series, Charli XCX’s new album, and more.
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Download Cash App Today #CashAppPod. New Cash App customers can earn $10 if they use code CASHAPP10 in their profile at signup and send $5 to a friend within 14 days. Terms apply. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
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- On today’s episode, we discuss the sinkhole that rocked West Hollywood, Chelsea’s Grailed trauma, the long-awaited Arclight reopening, the recent passing of the legendary production designer Barbara Ling, Miss Piggy’s appearance at The World Cup’s halftime show, the utterly delightful Widow’s Bay, the highs and lows of The Five-Star Weekend, Sarah Jessica Parker’s new Robin Byrd documentary, Boots Riley’s psychedelic socialist satire I Love Boosters, and John Early’s food influencer melodrama Maddie’s Secret.
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- This week we're talking Drama Queens—the episode where Carrie realizes that a healthy relationship is actually her worst nightmare. We get into Alison Anders' top-tier direction, Carrie's growing collection of Dior Saddle Bags, Charlotte's disturbing quest to get married, and Samantha's recreational Viagra era. Plus: Mr. Big makes his grand return at the opera, Aidan commits a crime against snapback hats, and Steve struggles to wipe his own ass.
Want more Sex and the City content from us? Join our Patreon! Listen to our deep dives on the Carrie/Big affair, Steve and Miranda's relationship, and the SJP/Kim Cattrall feud. Or watch our Live from Down Under tour special to see Kim Cattrall's Art of the Female Orgasm in all its glory.
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- On today’s jam-packed episode, we get into the Emmy nominations, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding, Madonna’s excellent new record Confessions II, and the latest couture collections from Schiaparelli, Robert Wun, Standing Ground, Boloria, Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, and Jean-Paul Gaultier.
Madonnaheads: if you would like to skip the Taylor Swift portion of this episode, our Confessions II discussion begins at 49:51.
Today’s show is sponsored by Square! Right now, you can get up to $200 off Square hardware at square.com/go/outfit
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And Blueland. Blueland has a special offer for listeners. Right now, get 15% off your first order by going to Blueland.com/Outfit.
- On today’s episode, we discuss Clavicular’s latest modeling adventure, the Phoebe Philo flower brooch, Lauren’s love for Widow’s Bay, Dolly Parton’s truck stop, The Handmaid’s Tale’s sequel series, Jelly Roll’s divorce, our new favorite book Sex Change and the City, Karamo and Jussie Smollett’s shocking union, our love for Robby Hoffman, Bjork’s rumored girlfriend, Ione Syke’s memoir, the Miley Cyrus Barbie, the latest updates about the JonBenét Ramsey limited series, Tina Fey’s The Four Seasons, Palm Springs recommendations, the jelly shoes craze, and so much more! Plus: Polyester magazine Editor-in-Chief Ione Gamble stops by to chat about her new book The Polyester Book of (Bad) Taste.
Follow Polyester and Ione on Instagram. Here is her incredible wedding dress, btw.
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Today’s episode is brought to you by Reddit. Download the Reddit app today and get answers on everything from r/BabyLedWeaning to r/luxurycandles
And Talkiartry. Go to Talkiatry.com/outfit and complete the short assessment to get matched with an in‑network psychiatrist in just a few minutes.
As well as Momentous. If you want to try Momentous Signature Spec Creatine, head to livemomentous.com and use code OUTFIT for up to 35% off your entire first order.
Download Cash App Today: #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Cash App Green features, Savings, Direct deposit, Round ups, Overdraft coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.
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About Every Outfit
After spending years dispensing bitchy fashion commentary on their viral Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex and the City, hosts Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni realized that they have highly specific opinions about other things, too. Every Outfit is a weekly show born from our deeply unhealthy, lifelong obsession with fashion and popular culture. It’s like The View (but less geriatric) meets Fashion Police from two best friends who have spoken at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but have also done SponCon for vibrators. New episodes every Friday.Podcast website
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