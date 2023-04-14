Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest

Authors and bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez render judgment on all the latest goings-on in the worlds of celebrity, pop culture, television and fash... More
What we REALLY Thought of the Coronation
T & Lo go all in on the Coronation of King Charles III in ways they couldn't on social media or blog posts, outlining all of the ways it was terrible, all of the things that looked dumb or awkward to their eyes, and why royal reporting and punditry is so focused on riling up various fandoms. PLUS: Why almost all royal fashion coverage is BS! ALSO: We stand with the WGA and we can't stand George Santos!
5/12/2023
59:17
The Problematic Legacy of Karl Lagerfeld
T Lo dive into the life and career of legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work inspired this year's Met Gala. From his work revitalizing classic old houses to his love of celebrity and his history of problematic statements, they uncover why he never deserved the honor of a Costume Institute exhibition and give their picks for who deserved it more.
5/5/2023
40:38
Travel Tips, Sci Fi Series and Drag Controversies
T Lo answer some listener emails about their recent trip and offer their tips for a fabulous, low-stress, affordable European vacation before giving their thoughts on the recent season finales of STAR TREK: PICARD and THE MANDALORIAN and how they approach the same issues very differently. PLUS: Is drag mocking women? A look at the history of politically incorrect drag.
4/21/2023
1:01:33
Coronation Drama and Beer Can Backlash
T Lo bat around all the news surrounding King Charles III's coronation, from Frogmore cottage to the Queen's title to Meghan's miss-me-with-that. Then it's a look at the utterly tiresome anti-LGBTQ backlash to Bud Light, why it's happening again, and how you should respond to it. Plus: A review of Netflix's TRANSATLANTIC.
4/14/2023
46:15
Let’s Talk TV, Kittens!
T Lo go deep on a whole bunch of TV news and reviews, touching on the rumored Harry Potter series, the bad news for THE RINGS OF POWER, their love of Netflix's BEEF, as well as their intense disappointment with season 3 of THE MANDALORIAN and their mild disappointment with season 2 of both SCHMIGADOON! and YELLOWJACKETS.
Authors and bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez render judgment on all the latest goings-on in the worlds of celebrity, pop culture, television and fashion. Strap yourselves in for some hilarious opinionating on all the most pressing issues of our time, darlings.