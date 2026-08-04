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Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest

Tom Lorenzo
ArtsEntertainment News
Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest
Latest episode

244 episodes

  • Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest

    Should We Talk About Ariana Grande?

    08/04/2026 | 54 mins.
    T Lo take a look at the rhetoric surrounding Ariana Grande's choice to step out of the public eye and what it says about our culture's need to talk about women's bodies as well as whether celebrities have any responsibility to be honest about their health with their fans. They also tackle the news that the next Met Gala will be celebrating John Galliano and why that's horrifying. PLUS: A recap of the latest "House of the Dragon."
  • Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest

    The Bitter Kitten Movie Club: "Blue Moon" (2025)

    07/31/2026 | 35 mins.
    T Lo take a look at director Richard Linklater's loving(?) homage to legendary musical theater lyricist Lorenz Hart, played by Ethan Hawke. From the theatrical easter eggs and cameos to the film's occasionally questionable choices of what to focus on, they unpack whether this biopic actually does what it set out to do and whether the film is kind to its subject or not.
  • Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest

    Diving Deep into "The Odyssey"

    07/30/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    T Lo take a good, hard look at director Christopher Nolan's star-studded epic "The Odyssey," predicting who'll win Oscars, mentioning who should have never been cast, and unpacking all of the themes and creative choices of this dense film. PLUS: A look at where independent media is after 20 years of blogging and a quick discussion on the latest "House of the Dragon" and where it's all heading.
  • Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest

    The Bitter Kitten Movie Club: "Little Miss Sunshine" (2006)

    07/24/2026 | 24 mins.
    T Lo dive into the indie darling of 2006, "Little Miss Sunshine," and try to answer the question: Does a film's aesthetic matter as much as its performances, directing and writing?
  • Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest

    "Little House on the Prairie" is Way Too Pretty

    07/20/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    T Lo dive into the Netflix remake of "Little House on the Prairie" and unpack the ways it tries to deepen and correct the work of Laura Ingalls Wilder and the ways it fails to modernize it. PLUS: Emmy snubs and surprises and where "House of the Dragon" is getting it wrong.
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About Tom & Lorenzo’s Pop Style Opinionfest
Authors and bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez render judgment on all the latest goings-on in the worlds of celebrity, pop culture, television and fashion. Strap yourselves in for some hilarious opinionating on all the most pressing issues of our time, darlings.
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