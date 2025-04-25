Powered by RND
Hello Crawlers - A Dungeon Crawler Carl Podcast
Hello Crawlers - A Dungeon Crawler Carl Podcast
Hello Crawlers - A Dungeon Crawler Carl Podcast

Grant Davis
ArtsBooks
Hello Crawlers - A Dungeon Crawler Carl Podcast
  • Level 01 | Ep 01 Dungeon Crawler Carl Ch 1-10
    It's our very first episode! We are taking a look at the first 10 chapters of the first book in the series: 'Dungeon Crawler Carl'. We are examining this through the experience of listening to the audiobook and would encourage you to as well if you can. We take a look at the introduction to this world, the characters, the wild plot, and where things might be headed.Hosts:Grant Davis - instagram.com/baronvongrant John Rubio - instagram.com/johnrubio Martin Thomas - instagram.com/martin_nofroTheme Music: The Scavenger's Daughter by Under EarthMusic licensed through Epidemic SoundSubscribe to our podcast: https://hellocrawlers.com​​​​​Support the pod: patreon.com/hellocrawlers Follow us online:instagram.com/hellocrawlers
    37:18
  • Level 00 | Introduction
    Hello, and welcome, crawlers, to our new podcast series dedicated to the book and audiobook series 'Dungeon Crawler Carl'. We will be doing a read along book-club discussion of the series section by section as well as getting into some deep dive analysis and theorizing. In this episode we introduce ourselves and tell you what the show is all about. Join us!-----Hosts:Grant Davis - instagram.com/baronvongrant John Rubio - instagram.com/johnrubio Martin Thomas - instagram.com/martin_nofroTheme Music: The Scavenger's Daughter by Under EarthMusic licensed through Epidemic SoundSubscribe to our podcast: https://hellocrawlers.com​​​​​Support the pod: patreon.com/hellocrawlers Follow us online: instagram.com/hellocrawlers
About Hello Crawlers - A Dungeon Crawler Carl Podcast

A Dungeon Crawler Carl Read-Along Podcast Hosted by Grant Davis,John Rubio, and Martin Thoma, we are discussing the book/audiobook series Dungeon Crawler Carl
ArtsBooks

