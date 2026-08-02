Down These Mean Streets (Old Time Radio Detectives)

We kick off a new podcast season (our 14th!) and begin a new month-long series spotlighting detectives who were played by multiple actors on the air. Up first is Michael Shayne, Brett Halliday's private eye who might as well have been different characters in his various incarnations. He was first played by Wally Maher as a clever, wisecracking gumshoe with a lovely secretary, but when Jeff Chandler took over the role, Shayne became ultra-hard boiled - a two-fisted, down on his heels detective who caught bruises and bullets over the course of a half hour. We'll hear Messers Maher and Chandler, as well as Vinton Hayworth star as Michael Shayne in three radio mysteries: Maher in an episode known as "Mr. Dixon's Life is in Danger" (originally aired on Mutual on September 17, 1945); Chandler in the syndicated show "The Case of the Bloodstained Pearls;" and Hayworth in "The Case of the Queen of Narcotics" (originally aired on ABC on April 3, 1953).