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Down These Mean Streets (Old Time Radio Detectives)
Mean Streets Podcasts
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834 episodes
- We kick off a new podcast season (our 14th!) and begin a new month-long series spotlighting detectives who were played by multiple actors on the air. Up first is Michael Shayne, Brett Halliday's private eye who might as well have been different characters in his various incarnations. He was first played by Wally Maher as a clever, wisecracking gumshoe with a lovely secretary, but when Jeff Chandler took over the role, Shayne became ultra-hard boiled - a two-fisted, down on his heels detective who caught bruises and bullets over the course of a half hour. We'll hear Messers Maher and Chandler, as well as Vinton Hayworth star as Michael Shayne in three radio mysteries: Maher in an episode known as "Mr. Dixon's Life is in Danger" (originally aired on Mutual on September 17, 1945); Chandler in the syndicated show "The Case of the Bloodstained Pearls;" and Hayworth in "The Case of the Queen of Narcotics" (originally aired on ABC on April 3, 1953).
Episode 677 - Summer in the City: San Francisco (Gregory Hood, Candy Matson, Pat Novak, Sam Spade, & The Line-Up)07/26/2026 | 2h 23 mins.Bad guys left some clues in San Francisco, and our collection of local sleuths won't let the crooks get away with their crimes. We wrap up our month of cross-country travel with heroes from the city by the bay. First, we'll hear "The Murder of Gregory Hood" from The Casebook of Gregory Hood (originally aired on Mutual on June 17, 1946) and Natalie Masters as Candy Matson in "The Cable Car Murder Case" (originally aired on NBC on July 7, 1949). Next, Jack Webb is on the waterfront beat in "George Lampson" from Pat Novak For Hire (originally aired on ABC on June 11, 1949). Howard Duff stars as Sam Spade in "The Prodigal Daughter Case" (originally aired on CBS on August 28, 1949). And finally, the cops of The Line-Up tackle "The Big Boy's Brutish Back-Bending Case" (AFRS rebroadcast from April 29, 1952).
- Our travels across the country continue with two of the signature sleuths of the City of Angels: private eye Philip Marlowe and Sgt. Joe Friday of the LAPD. We'll hear Gerald Mohr as Marlowe in "The Ebony Link" (originally aired on CBS on May 10, 1951) and "The Hiding Place" (originally aired on CBS on May 9, 1950). Then, Jack Webb stars in "The Big Drills" (originally aired on NBC on May 10, 1951) and "The Big Jules" (originally aired on NBC on June 19, 1952) from Dragnet.
- Our final installment in our Super Summer bonus series is super-sized with the last seven chapters of this epic Superman adventure! Will Superman recover his memory? Will "Big" George Latimer get his revenge on the Man of Steel? And how will Clark Kent explain his mysterious absence from the newsroom? Find out in the concluding installments of "Superman vs. Kryptonite," originally aired on Mutual between June 18 and June 27, 1947.
Episode 675 - Summer in the City: New York (Broadway is My Beat, Richard Diamond, & 21st Precinct)07/12/2026 | 1h 34 mins.We're visiting some of the world's biggest and busiest cities this summer, and while we're in town we'll rub elbows with some of their resident sleuths. Our series kicks off with the Big Apple and three radio mysteries set on the streets of New York. Dick Powell suspects there's more to the story of a Central Park hit and run case in Richard Diamond, Private Detective (originally aired on NBC on August 29, 1949); Danny Clover investigates "The Joan Fuller Murder Case" from Broadway is My Beat (originally aired on CBS on November 17, 1950); and as Captain Kennelly, Everett Sloane looks into an alleged case of self defense in 21st Precinct (originally aired on CBS on July 17, 1954).
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About Down These Mean Streets (Old Time Radio Detectives)
Presenting the best detectives from the Golden Age of Radio. Each week, we'll bring you an episode starring one of Old Time Radio's greatest detectives and the story behind the show. Join us for adventures of Philip Marlowe, Sam Spade, Johnny Dollar, and many more.Podcast website
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