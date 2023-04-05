Down These Mean Streets (Old Time Radio Detectives)

Presenting the best detectives from the Golden Age of Radio. Each week, we'll bring you an episode starring one of Old Time Radio's greatest detectives and the... More
Episode 532 - Lines by Louis (The Saint, Man from Homicide, & Barrie Craig)
Louis Vittes wrote episodes of The Wild Wild West and The Invaders, and he penned the classic sci-fi horror picture I Married a Monster from Outer Space. But before that, he wrote adventures of radio sleuths like Simon Templar, Barrie Craig, and the Shadow. We'll hear some of his work, beginning with "Ladies Never Lie...Much" from The Saint (originally aired on NBC on January 7, 1951). Then, Dan Duryea stars in "The Willie Baines Case" from The Man from Homicide (originally aired on ABC on August 20, 1951). And we'll hear Barrie Craig, Confidential Investigator in "A Very Odd Job" (originally aired on NBC on January 30, 1952).
4/30/2023
2:08:53
BONUS - Five Favorites: Richard Diamond
In this month's bonus episode, I'm sharing my five favorite adventures of radio's singing sleuth - Richard Diamond, Private Detective. Dick Powell stars as the gumshoe who's quick with his fists and usually winds up the week's caper by crooning a tune. First, Diamond investigates a case of blackmail and murder in "The Betty Moran Case" (originally aired on NBC on May 29, 1949). Then, a chance visit to a department store tips Diamond off to a murder plot in "Mrs. Baker - Klepto" (originally aired on NBC on September 3, 1949). Diamond winds up knocked out when he tries to deliver ransom money in "The Martha Campbell Kidnap Case" (originally aired on NBC on July 26, 1950). Jim Backus' tailor shop keeps getting robbed in "The Blue Serge Suit" (originally aired on ABC on February 9, 1951). And finally, Diamond tries to save a man who arranged for his own murder in "The Red Rose" (originally aired on ABC on March 1, 1951).
4/29/2023
2:34:42
Episode 531 - Silly Sleuthing (Mollé Mystery Theatre, Johnny Fletcher Mystery, & The Thin Man)
This week's old time radio mysteries blend comedy with crimesolving. First, Jonathan Latimer's William Crane jumps from the page to the radio in an adaptation of his novel "Lady in the Morgue" from The Mollé Mystery Theatre (AFRS rebroadcast from "Mystery Playhouse"). Then, Albert Dekker and Mike Mazurki star as a pair of con men and reluctant detectives in Johnny Fletcher Mystery. This 1946 audition recording was adapted from Frank Gruber's novel "The Navy Colt." And finally, Nick and Nora Charles hunt for a missing dog in "The Adventure of the Passionate Palooka" from The New Adventures of the Thin Man (originally aired on NBC on July 6, 1948). Click here to watch Albert Dekker and Mike Mazurki as Johnny Fletcher and Sam Cregg in The French Key.
4/25/2023
1:34:14
Episode 530 - Call the Cops (Under Arrest, Man from Homicide, & CBS Radio Workshop)
Ride along with some old time radio police detectives and their real-life counterparts in these mysteries. First, Joe DeSantis is Captain Jim Scott, searching for a missing convict and finding a murder in Under Arrest (originally aired on Mutual on November 7, 1948). Next, Dan Duryea is Lt. Lou Dana - the cop who doesn't like killers - in The Man from Homicide (originally aired on ABC on August 6, 1951). And finally, three retired New York detectives try to solve a fictional crime with a cast of radio actors as suspects and witnesses in "Cops and Robbers" from The CBS Radio Workshop (originally aired on CBS on March 16, 1956).
4/16/2023
1:38:26
Episode 529 - Pro vs. Cons (Easy Money)
Scammers and swindlers beware! Magician-turned-detective Mike Trent is on the job to thwart your plans to get some Easy Money. Larry Haines stars as Trent, a sleuth who focuses on the frauds and con artists who steal the money of average folks who can't afford the losses. We'll hear him in three episodes of this mid-50s mystery series: the show's debut (originally aired on NBC on October 3, 1954), "Galloping Ivories" (originally aired on NBC on November 14, 1954), and "The Gem Switch" (originally aired on NBC on December 19, 1954).
Presenting the best detectives from the Golden Age of Radio. Each week, we'll bring you an episode starring one of Old Time Radio's greatest detectives and the story behind the show. Join us for adventures of Philip Marlowe, Sam Spade, Johnny Dollar, and many more.