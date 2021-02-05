Welcome to Under The Cover of Night: The Nightingale Podcast, where we break down the elements of a classic Kristin Hannah novel, The Nightingale. Throughout th...

Welcome to Under The Cover of Night: The Nightingale Podcast, where we break down the elements of a classic Kristin Hannah novel, The Nightingale. Throughout th...

In this episode, we'll explore the lit crit theme: Identity Theory- Feminism. We'll analyse and explore the displayed feminism throughout the novel. Women analyzing women!

In this episode, we’ll be diving into short excerpts from, ‘The Nightingale’ and analyzing how setting, character, and figurative language are used throughout the novel and how they allow us to grasp the concepts of book.

In this episode, we’ll connect this compelling poem to ‘The Nightingale’. We’ll analyze the lines behind the poem and show the viewers how this specific poem relates to the novel.

In this episode, we’ll step into the shoes and play the characters of Vianne and Isabelle whole answering some questions from our viewers!

Our last episode of this season includes a special guest speaker and our very own AP Lit teacher, Mrs. Cox! Together we’ll talk through and have our guest speaker answer questions which even features a special lighting round! I hope you had fun listening to Under The Cover Of Night, and always remember, “In love we find out who we want to be; In war we find out who we are”.

About Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Welcome to Under The Cover of Night: The Nightingale Podcast, where we break down the elements of a classic Kristin Hannah novel, The Nightingale. Throughout the 6 part series, we'll dive into the deeper meanings within the book, the characters you love, and even take a walk in their shoes. When you're done listening, you'll want to embark on the journey of Vianne and Isabelle all over again. "In love we find out who we want to be; In war we find out who we are."