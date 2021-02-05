Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast in the App
Listen to Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Podcast Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast
Podcast Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Lauren Twyman
add
Welcome to Under The Cover of Night: The Nightingale Podcast, where we break down the elements of a classic Kristin Hannah novel, The Nightingale. Throughout th...
More
ArtsBooks
Welcome to Under The Cover of Night: The Nightingale Podcast, where we break down the elements of a classic Kristin Hannah novel, The Nightingale. Throughout th...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • The Other Nightingale: Guest Speaker
    Our last episode of this season includes a special guest speaker and our very own AP Lit teacher, Mrs. Cox! Together we’ll talk through and have our guest speaker answer questions which even features a special lighting round! I hope you had fun listening to Under The Cover Of Night, and always remember, “In love we find out who we want to be; In war we find out who we are”.
    5/2/2021
    12:42
  • Vianne & Isabelle
    In this episode, we’ll step into the shoes and play the characters of Vianne and Isabelle whole answering some questions from our viewers!
    5/2/2021
    7:47
  • ‘Still I Rise’ Maya Angelou- Poetry Read
    In this episode, we’ll connect this compelling poem to ‘The Nightingale’. We’ll analyze the lines behind the poem and show the viewers how this specific poem relates to the novel.
    5/2/2021
    10:11
  • Skill Focus of The Nightingale
    In this episode, we’ll be diving into short excerpts from, ‘The Nightingale’ and analyzing how setting, character, and figurative language are used throughout the novel and how they allow us to grasp the concepts of book.
    5/2/2021
    8:59
  • Feminism of The Nightingale
    In this episode, we'll explore the lit crit theme: Identity Theory- Feminism. We'll analyse and explore the displayed feminism throughout the novel. Women analyzing women! 
    5/2/2021
    7:55

More Arts podcasts

About Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Welcome to Under The Cover of Night: The Nightingale Podcast, where we break down the elements of a classic Kristin Hannah novel, The Nightingale. Throughout the 6 part series, we'll dive into the deeper meanings within the book, the characters you love, and even take a walk in their shoes. When you're done listening, you'll want to embark on the journey of Vianne and Isabelle all over again. "In love we find out who we want to be; In war we find out who we are."
Podcast website

Listen to Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast, Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Under The Cover Of Night: The Nightingale Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store