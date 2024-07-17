How Life Has Changed for Susan Yara After that Major e.l.f. Acquisition
It's a rare occasion – we have a returning guest, and it's a good one! Susan Yara joins us for the second time (first time in person!) and we cover a lot of ground: her new podcast My Life Online with Susan Yara, how her life has changed since e.l.f. acquired Naturium in 2023, and her new single status. Plus, she gives her $0.02 on several beauty headlines, from tablet beauty to Pat McGrath's product strategy and the 40+ makeup movement. She also shares more about Naturium's latest launch: a rich moisturizer that rivals more expensive options.
Lili Reinhart Introduces a New(ish) Skincare Ingredient, Mevalonic Acid, From Her Brand Personal Day
She's famously an actress, a poet, a producer and privately a reiki master, and now she's launching her own skincare brand! Lili Reinhart joined us at our living taping of the pod at Beautycon this past weekend to talk about her skincare line Personal Day, share her struggle with acne, her experiences on accutane while filming Riverdale, how she wants the entertainment and beauty industries to change, and the mental + skin health tie.
GLAMOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR with the Unapolgetically Honest Amanda McCants
Get ready to meet your new favorite follow. Amanda McCants is a hilarious (and gorgeous) influencer and actor. Today, she joins us in studio to share her journey to online stardom, how she developed her one-of-a-kind voice, and what it takes to create her viral skits. Amanda reveals her favorite LA beauty spots, how an autoimmune response from Covid-19 causes her to endure massive breakouts that cover her entire face and what she does to combot them, and, of course, shares her expert tips for "just being hot."But before Amanda joins us, we break down our Halloween costumes and share the shenanigans that took place at Kirboween 2024!
From Scars to Success: Basma Hameed on Beauty, Inclusivity, and Color Theory
In this episode, we sit down with Basma Hameed, the inspiring founder of Basma Beauty. After suffering third-degree burns as a child, Hameed turned her personal challenges into a passion for helping others with scars, leading her to open a specialized clinic in Toronto and Beverly Hills and then launch her very own beauty brand. We discuss her journey from patient to practitioner, the innovations she's pioneered in product development, and why inclusivity is at the heart of Basma Beauty.
Reviewing Allure’s Best of Beauty List. Plus: Are Beauty Brands Really Greenwashing Worse Than Fashion? Our Thoughts
Allure's annual Best of Beauty list is out! Kirbie and Sara review (some of) the over 300+ list of winners across the categories, including best sheer lipstick to best detergent (yes, there's even a category for detergent!) We know that the beauty industry is working to be more sustainable, but are they more talk than walk? We unpack a new report from Good On You that claims nearly two thirds of the beauty brands it assessed rated "Not Good Enough," or worse. What does it really mean? Let's discuss!
