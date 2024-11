GLAMOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR with the Unapolgetically Honest Amanda McCants

Get ready to meet your new favorite follow. Amanda McCants is a hilarious (and gorgeous) influencer and actor. Today, she joins us in studio to share her journey to online stardom, how she developed her one-of-a-kind voice, and what it takes to create her viral skits. Amanda reveals her favorite LA beauty spots, how an autoimmune response from Covid-19 causes her to endure massive breakouts that cover her entire face and what she does to combot them, and, of course, shares her expert tips for "just being hot."But before Amanda joins us, we break down our Halloween costumes and share the shenanigans that took place at Kirboween 2024!