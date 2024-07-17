About Gloss Angeles

Co-hosts and longtime beauty journalists Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan give their perspective on all things makeup, skincare, and wellness at the intersection of pop culture and entertainment. Experts in the field and friends IRL, they pull back the curtain on trends, treatments and popular products — all the things you're likely searching or watching on TikTok. (They'd know — they've spent 10 years creating and optimizing editorial content for mainstream digital beauty publishers.) Tuesday episodes reveal the most notable beauty headlines with informed takes while Friday episodes feature guests from experts in the industry to celebrity spokespeople, including Courteney Cox, Hailey Bieber, Halsey, Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox, Jonathan Van Ness, Barbie Ferreira, Brad Mondo, Emma Chamberlain, Dr. Jason Diamond, Charlotte Palermino and more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.