Ep. 307: The Joy of Home with Ashley Gilbreth
This week we welcome interior designer Ashley Gilbreath to talk about her latest book The Joy of Home. Ashley is known for creating casually elegant homes that are beautiful in their aesthetic, keep a Southern charm, and celebrate everyday living. We talk with Ashley about the debut of The Joy of Home and what inspired her to break into the world of home decorating authorship.
What You’ll Hear On This Episode:
How Ashley got started in interior design and how her background in architecture informs how she thinks about space.
Why is the outside just as (if not even more) important as the inside of a home?
What does Ashley think of when she thinks about the term “forever home”?
How Ashley picked the homes to feature in The Joy of Home.
Ashley talks about designing her own home and the intention to create a more beachy beach home.
The fun challenge of including the unexpected in your design, whether it’s a color, piece of art, etc.
How can we incorporate more Southern Style in our homes?
Ashley’s love of a good poster bed and bunk room.
Mentioned in This Episode:
Ashley Gilbreath
The Joy of Home
Decorating Dilemma:
Thank you so much for writing in. First, this space has so much potential. Between the incredible ceiling height, the daylight streaming in and the great beams, what a beautiful space. Ashley feels like with all the space, it can also be more functional than it is. Our first choice would be following your friend's guidance and doing it all at one time, but if you wanted to stick with your budget, we would first paint the upper cabinets, and maybe even get rid of the whole shelving unit about the kitchen sink. This would give yourself some breathing room. We are sorry to your husband but do think the wood has to go. Or, if you could save up for a gut job, this would be a complete 180 and we think you would be pleasantly surprised! Good luck and keep us posted.
5/2/2023
1:02:14
Ep. 306: Trials and Triumphs
It’s a super fun “Trials and Triumphs” episode for you! We dive into a few of our most challenging and rewarding experiences in recent weeks including resort updates, plant removal, and up-leveling garbage can solutions. We also talk about gas leaks from the Stranger Things stove, painting family rooms and even creative wardrobe solutions after a good spring cleaning.
Mentioned in This Episode:
Design School
Marine Pant from Zara
WalkingPad
4/25/2023
39:22
Bonus Episode: One-on-One with Design Services
Caroline sits down with Amy Ross of Ballard Designs' FREE Design Services program for a special one-on-one interview focused on demystifying design consultation. Whatever your at-home design dilemma may be, our team of experienced design consultants like Amy can help you turn your design vision into reality either in-person at our stores, by phone, or even virtually. Additionally, Caroline and Amy chat about the best ways to go about scheduling a consultation with a design expert and what you can expect if you are eager to try out Design Services for yourself.
Mentioned in This Episode:
Design Services
Ballard Designs
4/21/2023
13:31
Ep. 305: Behind-the-Scenes of Design School with Justin Q. Williams
We welcome the wonderful and multi-talented Justin Q. Williams to our show to chat about his episode of 'Design School' on QVC+. Justin is not only an interior designer, but also an artist, furniture designer, and TV star who you might remember from Design Star: Next Gen on HGTV. The Atlanta-based designer talks to us about his journey from creating 3D plans as a 12-year old to now mentoring others. He emphasizes the importance of interior designers learning photo styling and business, and being able to pivot quickly. Justin also discusses designing restaurants vs. residential homes and why his special episode of Design School will be perfect for those living in a townhouse or row house. Additionally, Justin reveals more about his furniture line and art collections, which he named after family members to honor his amazing support system.
What You’ll Hear On This Episode:
Special shout out to Justin’s dad who bought him architecture and design programs at 12 years old, that he jumped into and fell in love with the process.
How mentorship and working in many facets of design helped Justin develop the skills he has today.
How the experience of making the season finale episode of Design School differed from his show on HGTV, Design Star.
How Design Star changed his life (many months of 12 hour days) and business once the show was out.
The importance of learning how to pivot and be able to change plans quickly as a designer.
More behind his furniture business and why he named certain pieces after his family members to honor his support system.
The importance of building great relationships with people, because you never know what they can turn into.
The difference between designing a restaurant vs. a residential home.
A sneak peek into some of Justin’s highlights of his Design School episode!
Mentioned in This Episode:
Justin Q. Williams
Trademark Design Co.
Design Star
Design School
Decorating Dilemma:
Thanks Gloria! First off, your room looks so good, and we love your wall color. And, you nailed the bed. For what you can change, Justin thinks you should focus on the sides of the bed. Whether it’s adding mirrors or some sweet art, that will make the size seem bigger. Then, over the bed, adding something round and textural will compliment the art and mirrors on both sides of the bed and balance the wall. Justin would switch the lamps on the tables and for accessories..remember: fashion is second and function is first.
There is no such thing as too big of a lamp, unless it can’t fit! Layering is a good thing and also makes the room feel full and curated.
Thanks so much and we can’t wait to see the updates!
4/18/2023
1:01:08
Ep. 304: Wallpaper and Textiles with Caitlin McGauley
We welcome back Caitlin McGauley, incredible watercolor artist and textile designer. Caitlin’s work has been featured by clients including Hermes Paris, the Ritz Paris, Christian Dior, Estee Lauder and many more. Prior to designing her own collection in 2014, Caitlin got her start in the industry as a designer for Ralph Lauren home. She talks about her journey to the wallpaper and textile industry, tips for adding beautiful textiles into your home, and also tips for designing a home studio.
What You’ll Hear On This Episode:
How working at Ralph Lauren Home was a fun and educational experience for Caitlin.
Caitlin’s background in live portrait events, even working with Hermes.
How Caitlin got into designing her own wallpaper.
Caitlins love of open patterns with a really wide and open repeat, which lends itself better to window treatments than a chair.
Her process of creating a mural.
How have the home renovations gone for Caitlin?
Caitlin talks about finding inspiration in nature.
Tips for designing a studio.
How she came into watercolor painting and learned on a limited palette.
When you’re designing your patterns, is Caitlin thinking about other patterns that might play nicely or keeping it neutral?
Mentioned in This Episode:
Ballard Designs Room Planner
Caitlin McGauley: IG | Website
Decorating Dilemma:
Caitlin understands how daunting renovation can be! That being said, she does like your plan of having the kitchen in the back of the house. She also wonders if you are sitting in the dining area and looking at the deck to the left of the kitchen, if that could be the information seating with the L shape? That way, you could kind of have the best of both worlds. She also does love the idea of a really large island. That’s what she did in her kitchen, and it serves as a space for where they eat and where they gather when people come over.
We love the idea of combining the sitting area so that everybody wins. If you can delineate that other somehow and make it really special, that would be amazing.
Send us pics of what you finally decide, including the view!
