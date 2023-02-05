Ep. 305: Behind-the-Scenes of Design School with Justin Q. Williams

We welcome the wonderful and multi-talented Justin Q. Williams to our show to chat about his episode of 'Design School' on QVC+. Justin is not only an interior designer, but also an artist, furniture designer, and TV star who you might remember from Design Star: Next Gen on HGTV. The Atlanta-based designer talks to us about his journey from creating 3D plans as a 12-year old to now mentoring others. He emphasizes the importance of interior designers learning photo styling and business, and being able to pivot quickly. Justin also discusses designing restaurants vs. residential homes and why his special episode of Design School will be perfect for those living in a townhouse or row house. Additionally, Justin reveals more about his furniture line and art collections, which he named after family members to honor his amazing support system. What You’ll Hear On This Episode: Special shout out to Justin’s dad who bought him architecture and design programs at 12 years old, that he jumped into and fell in love with the process. How mentorship and working in many facets of design helped Justin develop the skills he has today. How the experience of making the season finale episode of Design School differed from his show on HGTV, Design Star. How Design Star changed his life (many months of 12 hour days) and business once the show was out. The importance of learning how to pivot and be able to change plans quickly as a designer. More behind his furniture business and why he named certain pieces after his family members to honor his support system. The importance of building great relationships with people, because you never know what they can turn into. The difference between designing a restaurant vs. a residential home. A sneak peek into some of Justin’s highlights of his Design School episode! Mentioned in This Episode: Justin Q. Williams Trademark Design Co. Design Star Design School Decorating Dilemma: Thanks Gloria! First off, your room looks so good, and we love your wall color. And, you nailed the bed. For what you can change, Justin thinks you should focus on the sides of the bed. Whether it’s adding mirrors or some sweet art, that will make the size seem bigger. Then, over the bed, adding something round and textural will compliment the art and mirrors on both sides of the bed and balance the wall. Justin would switch the lamps on the tables and for accessories..remember: fashion is second and function is first. There is no such thing as too big of a lamp, unless it can’t fit! Layering is a good thing and also makes the room feel full and curated. Thanks so much and we can’t wait to see the updates!