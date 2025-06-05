Powered by RND
Haleigh Overseth
Arts
  Ep 16 Glossmier Magazine Broadcast
    We interrupt your regularly scheduled episode of The Adventures of Abernathy Franklin, for a news broadcast from Glossimer Magazine. Join us for the latest updates from the multiverse.
    17:08
  Ep 15: Ghost Hunting with Fabian
    While a few Abernathys are visiting Treb at Venus again, we catch up with Nattie Jean back at Fabian and Brodie's French villa. And this time, Nattie agrees to join a ghost hunt.
    24:31
  Ep 14: Malachai's Villain Soul Rehab
    A couple of Abernathys end up at a rehab center for Earth's worst bad guys, and sit down for a bit of crochet and chat.
    18:41
  Ep 13: Straight From Death - The Clockmaker and the Surfer
    This week, we have another visit from our friend Death. The Grim Reaper relates us a couple new tales of life and death, that of a Clockmaker and a Surfer.
    22:03
  Ep 12 G-Sam's Pomeranian
    This week's episode is dedicated to my recently late, sweet baby Pomeranian Leo. He was a wonderful tiny companion, even with his very spoiled personality. Enjoy this week's episode with a telepathic pomeranian inspired by my precious Poof Bear.
About FrankiVerse Fiction

It all started with The Adventures of Abernathy Franklin - but when Haleigh met Franki, things expanded from there :) Enjoy all story creations Haleigh neurospicy channels from the multiverse, and find her in all the places :)
