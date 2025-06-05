We interrupt your regularly scheduled episode of The Adventures of Abernathy Franklin, for a news broadcast from Glossimer Magazine. Join us for the latest updates from the multiverse.Support more adventures by becoming a patreon:https://patreon.com/AbernathyFranklinDonations Welcome and Appreciated:http://bit.ly/3YaDmXd Haleigh’s ebooks on Amazon:https://amzn.to/3lgd2Ns Find all my other things:https://linktr.ee/h.overseth Thank you for listening! Be well!Music by <ahref="https://pixabay.com/users/coma-media-24399569/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=music&utm_content=12099">Coma-Media</a> from <ahref="https://pixabay.com/music//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=music&utm_content=12099">Pixabay</a>
17:08
Ep 15: Ghost Hunting with Fabian
While a few Abernathys are visiting Treb at Venus again, we catch up with Nattie Jean back at Fabian and Brodie's French villa. And this time, Nattie agrees to join a ghost hunt.
24:31
Ep 14: Malachai's Villain Soul Rehab
A couple of Abernathys end up at a rehab center for Earth's worst bad guys, and sit down for a bit of crochet and chat.
18:41
Ep 13: Straight From Death - The Clockmaker and the Surfer
This week, we have another visit from our friend Death. The Grim Reaper relates us a couple new tales of life and death, that of a Clockmaker and a Surfer.
22:03
Ep 12 G-Sam's Pomeranian
This week's episode is dedicated to my recently late, sweet baby Pomeranian Leo. He was a wonderful tiny companion, even with his very spoiled personality. Enjoy this week's episode with a telepathic pomeranian inspired by my precious Poof Bear.
