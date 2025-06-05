Ep 13: Straight From Death - The Clockmaker and the Surfer

This week, we have another visit from our friend Death. The Grim Reaper relates us a couple new tales of life and death, that of a Clockmaker and a Surfer. Support more adventures by becoming a patreon:https://patreon.com/AbernathyFranklinDonations Welcome and Appreciated:http://bit.ly/3YaDmXd Get the Goods from my Shop, WaresbyFranki:https://waresbyfranki.com Haleigh’s ebooks on Amazon:https://amzn.to/3lgd2Ns Find all my other things:https://linktr.ee/h.overseth Thank you for listening! Be well!Music by <ahref="https://pixabay.com/users/coma-media-24399569/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=music&utm_content=12099">Coma-Media</a> from <ahref="https://pixabay.com/music//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=music&utm_content=12099">Pixabay</a>