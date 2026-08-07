This week, Liberty talks about several books that are in her orbit right now!



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Books Discussed on the Show



The Hill by Harriet Clark



Up to the Light by Julia Armfield



Hell to Pay by Kylie Lee Baker



Japanese Gothic by Kylie Lee Baker



The End of Everything by M. John Harrison



Heavy Sugar by William Boyle



One of Us Is Already Dead by E. L. Chen



The Fall of Elvenesse by Kai Ashante Wilson



Oil on Canvas by Kalynn Bayron



Miss Archer by Jordan Harrison

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