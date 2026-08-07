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1054 episodes
- This week, Liberty talks about several books that are in her orbit right now!
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Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with All Access membership. Click here to get started today!
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Books Discussed on the Show
The Hill by Harriet Clark
Up to the Light by Julia Armfield
Hell to Pay by Kylie Lee Baker
Japanese Gothic by Kylie Lee Baker
The End of Everything by M. John Harrison
Heavy Sugar by William Boyle
One of Us Is Already Dead by E. L. Chen
The Fall of Elvenesse by Kai Ashante Wilson
Oil on Canvas by Kalynn Bayron
Miss Archer by Jordan Harrison
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- This week, Liberty and Emily discuss The Hardest Ones to Fool, The Amateur, Triage, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with an All Access membership. Click here to get started today!
For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website https://bookriot.com/listen/finalized-new-releases-and-more-for-august-4-2026/.
Links:
Josh Silver's Fruit Fly to be adapted as a series
Colson Whitehead's Harlem trilogy to be an Apple TV series
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- This week, Trisha recommends books that would be good for travel–especially planes. Check out a mystery, short story collection, and/or urban fantasy romance series, all of which can distract you from turbulence or unpleasant travel companions.
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Books Discussed
The Appeal by Janice Hallett
My Dear You by Rachel Khong
The Hidden Legacy series, starting with Burn For Me by Ilona Andrews
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- This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss All My Dead Cats, Fishbone Cinderella, Sea of Charms, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with an All Access membership. Click here to get started today!
Links:
Emily Wilson on The Odyssey adaptation; podcast with Dr. Emily Hauser
The Booker Prize longlist
For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website https://bookriot.com/listen/new-releases-and-more-for-july-28-2026/.
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- This week, Vanessa recommends some Latine books to read if you loved Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with an All Access membership. Click here to get started today!
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Sunbearer Trials (The Sunbearer Duology #1) by Aiden Thomas
The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera
Labyrinth Lost (Brooklyn Brujas #1) by Zoraida Córdova
The Palace of Eros by Caro De Robertis
Zero to Well-Read:
Book vs Movie: The Odyssey
The Odyssey of Homer
How to Tackle Intimidating Books, with Emily Wilson
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About All the Books!
All the Books! is a weekly show of recommendations and enthusiasm regarding the week's new book releases.Podcast website
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