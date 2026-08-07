Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsAll the Books!
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
All the Books!
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

All the Books!

Book Riot
ArtsBooks
All the Books!
Latest episode

1054 episodes

  • All the Books!

    All the (More!) Books! August 7, 2026

    08/07/2026 | 11 mins.
    This week, Liberty talks about several books that are in her orbit right now!

    Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book.

    Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

    Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with All Access membership. Click here to get started today!

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Books Discussed on the Show

    The Hill by Harriet Clark

    Up to the Light by Julia Armfield

    Hell to Pay by Kylie Lee Baker

    Japanese Gothic by Kylie Lee Baker

    The End of Everything by M. John Harrison

    Heavy Sugar by William Boyle

    One of Us Is Already Dead by E. L. Chen

    The Fall of Elvenesse by Kai Ashante Wilson

    Oil on Canvas by Kalynn Bayron

    Miss Archer by Jordan Harrison
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • All the Books!

    New Releases and More for August 4, 2026

    08/04/2026 | 53 mins.
    This week, Liberty and Emily discuss The Hardest Ones to Fool, The Amateur, Triage, and more great books!

    Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book.

    Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

    Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with an All Access membership. Click here to get started today!

    For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website https://bookriot.com/listen/finalized-new-releases-and-more-for-august-4-2026/.

    Links:

    Josh Silver's Fruit Fly to be adapted as a series

    Colson Whitehead's Harlem trilogy to be an Apple TV series

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • All the Books!

    All the (More) Books! July 31, 2026

    07/31/2026 | 15 mins.
    This week, Trisha recommends books that would be good for travel–especially planes. Check out a mystery, short story collection, and/or urban fantasy romance series, all of which can distract you from turbulence or unpleasant travel companions.

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Books Discussed

    The Appeal by Janice Hallett

    My Dear You by Rachel Khong

    The Hidden Legacy series, starting with Burn For Me by Ilona Andrews
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • All the Books!

    New Releases and More for July 28, 2026

    07/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss All My Dead Cats, Fishbone Cinderella, Sea of Charms, and more great books!

    Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book.

    Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

    Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with an All Access membership. Click here to get started today!

    Links:

    Emily Wilson on The Odyssey adaptation; podcast with Dr. Emily Hauser

    The Booker Prize longlist

    For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website https://bookriot.com/listen/new-releases-and-more-for-july-28-2026/.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • All the Books!

    All the (More!) Books! July 24, 2026

    07/24/2026 | 13 mins.
    This week, Vanessa recommends some Latine books to read if you loved Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

    Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book.

    Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.

    Keep track of new releases with Book Riot's New Release Index, now included with an All Access membership. Click here to get started today!

    This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

    Books Discussed On the Show:

    Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

    The Sunbearer Trials (The Sunbearer Duology #1) by Aiden Thomas

    The Last Cuentista by Donna Barba Higuera

    Labyrinth Lost (Brooklyn Brujas #1) by Zoraida Córdova

    The Palace of Eros by Caro De Robertis

    Zero to Well-Read:

    Book vs Movie: The Odyssey

    The Odyssey of Homer

    How to Tackle Intimidating Books, with Emily Wilson

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
Trending Arts podcasts
About All the Books!
All the Books! is a weekly show of recommendations and enthusiasm regarding the week's new book releases.
Podcast website
ArtsBooksFictionSociety & Culture

Listen to All the Books!, The Best 5 Minute Wine Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
All the Books!: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Zero to Well-Read
    Zero to Well-Read
    Arts, Books, Society & Culture
  • Podcast Book Riot - The Podcast
    Book Riot - The Podcast
    Arts, Books, News, News Commentary, TV & Film
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 12:37:25 PM
A company fromMADSACK