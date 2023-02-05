Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to All the Books! in the App
Listen to All the Books! in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
All the Books!

All the Books!

Podcast All the Books!
Podcast All the Books!

All the Books!

Book Riot
add
All the Books! is a weekly show of recommendations and enthusiasm regarding the week's new book releases. More
ArtsBooksFictionSociety & Culture
All the Books! is a weekly show of recommendations and enthusiasm regarding the week's new book releases. More

Available Episodes

5 of 712
  • New Releases and More for May 2, 2023
    This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Chain-Gang All-Stars, Imogen, Obviously, The Salt Grows Heavy, and more. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice. For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Books Discussed On the Show: Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg Your Plantation Prom Is Not Okay by Kelly McWilliams The Ferryman by Justin Cronin The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Gone to the Wolves by John Wray Margo Zimmerman Gets the Girl by Brianna R. Shrum and Sara Waxelbaum Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    42:12
  • All The Backlist! April 28, 2023
    In honor of Independent Bookstore Day, Kelly highlights two excellent YA books where indie bookstores play a major role in the story. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Books Discussed This Is All Your Fault by Amina Mae Safi The Last Summer of the Garrett Girls by Jessica Spotswood YA Books Set in Bookstores Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    11:11
  • New Releases and More for April 25, 2023
    This week, Liberty and Kelly discuss Ghost Girl, Banana, Momfluenced, Ascension, and more great books. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more from experts in the world of books and reading? Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe and choose your membership level today at bookriot.substack.com For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Books Discussed On the Show: Ghost Girl, Banana by Wiz Wharton Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-Perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture by Sara Petersen Ascension by Nicholas Binge Hungry Ghost by Victoria Ying The Skin and Its Girl by Sarah Cypher Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture by Virginia Sole-Smith  Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer  The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    39:35
  • All the Backlist! April 21, 2023
    This week, Danika talks about three books they read about ten years ago and still think about. Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a beat book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Books Discussed on the Show: The Miseducation of Cameron Post by emily m. danforth Strong Female Protagonist series by Brennan Lee Mulligan and Molly Ostertag Prairie Ostrich by Tamai Kobayashi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
    18:00
  • New Releases and More for April 18, 2023
    This week, Liberty and Tirzah discuss Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, Damsel, No Boy Summer, and more great books. Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox. Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW: Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal  A Secret Service of Tea and Treason by India Holton Parachute Kids: A Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang No Boy Summer by Amy Spalding The Wishing Pool and Other Stories by Tananarive Due Damsel by Evelyn Skye Juno Loves Legs by Karl Geary The Fiancée Farce by Alexandria Bellefleur Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    39:39

More Arts podcasts

About All the Books!

All the Books! is a weekly show of recommendations and enthusiasm regarding the week's new book releases.
Podcast website

Listen to All the Books!, Five Minutes with Gabe and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

All the Books!

All the Books!

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

All the Books!: Podcasts in Family