New Releases and More for May 2, 2023
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Chain-Gang All-Stars, Imogen, Obviously, The Salt Grows Heavy, and more.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli
The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst
Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa
Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley
You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg
Your Plantation Prom Is Not Okay by Kelly McWilliams
The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Gone to the Wolves by John Wray
Margo Zimmerman Gets the Girl by Brianna R. Shrum and Sara Waxelbaum
