New Releases and More for May 2, 2023

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Chain-Gang All-Stars, Imogen, Obviously, The Salt Grows Heavy, and more. Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher and never miss a book. Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news. BookRiot.com co-founder Jeff O’Neal explores the wide bookish world. Interviews, lists, rankings, retrospectives, recommendations, and much more, featuring people who know and love books. Subscribe to First Edition on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your podcatcher of choice. For a complete list of books discussed in this episode, visit our website. This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Books Discussed On the Show: Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Imogen, Obviously by Becky Albertalli The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw Homebodies by Tembe Denton-Hurst Ander & Santi Were Here by Jonny Garza Villa Warrior Girl Unearthed by Angeline Boulley You Are Here by Karin Lin-Greenberg Your Plantation Prom Is Not Okay by Kelly McWilliams The Ferryman by Justin Cronin The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese Gone to the Wolves by John Wray Margo Zimmerman Gets the Girl by Brianna R. Shrum and Sara Waxelbaum Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices