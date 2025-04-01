Coming Soon - Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking Podcast

Introducing the official new podcast from King Arthur Baking Company, dropping April 28th! Join King Arthur’s Jessica Battilana and David Tamarkin as they explore every corner of the baking world. Each episode dives deep into a different baked good — its history and lore, tips and tricks, trends and takes — and they'll always leave time to answer baking questions from listeners. Along the way they chat with the best bakers in America to get their expert advice.