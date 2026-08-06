The Shit No One Tells You About Writing

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- In part one of this week’s episode, Bianca Marais sits down with bestselling author Chris Bohjalian to discuss The Amateur. Don’t miss this incredibly insightful interview that touches on voice, tension, and emotional storytelling. They explore how to create deeply flawed yet unforgettable characters, use specificity to reveal backstory without slowing the narrative, and build suspense through foreshadowing and structure. Chris also shares why he wrote the novel in just 90 days, how he balances first-person narration with psychological depth, and why action—not exposition—is often the strongest path to revealing character.
Shifting over to Bailey Hannah who joins Carly Watters to celebrate the final book in the beloved Wells Ranch series, Love Wells Kept. They discuss bringing the five-book journey to a close, writing an emotional marriage-in-crisis romance centered on amnesia, balancing heartbreak with hope, and researching traumatic brain injuries to portray recovery authentically. Bailey also shares her approach to romance tropes, crafting emotionally intelligent heroes, writing interconnected series, and why aspiring authors should stop waiting for the perfect moment and simply write the book.
In part three of this week’s author interviews, Carly Watters interviews Tara DeWitt about her new book Lost and Found, the culmination of her Spoons series. They talk about themes of grief, motherhood, and the complexities of relationships, exploring how Tara's characters navigate their emotional journeys. The discussion also touches on the balance of sweetness and spice in romance writing, the impact of social media on authors, and the powerful connections formed with fans through storytelling.
Note: CeCe Lyra is a literary agent at Wendy Sherman Associates. If you’d like to query CeCe, please refer to the submission guidelines at www.wsherman.com. Carly Watters is a literary agent at P.S. Literary Agency, but her work on this podcast is not affiliated with the agency, and the views expressed by Carly on this podcast are solely that of her as a podcast co-host and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, policies, or position of P.S. Literary Agency.
Audio excerpted courtesy of Penguin Random House Audio from Love Wells Kept by Bailey Hannah; Read by James Cassidy and Samantha Brentmoor. © 2026 Bailey Hannah, ℗ 2026 Penguin Random House, LLC. All rights reserved.
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- They are back! On this week’s episode of Shooting the Shit, Carly and CeCe tackle some of the biggest conversations in publishing, from the rise of AI detection controversies to the ethics of literary agent services. They discuss the recent ‘Atlantic’ article accusing a bestselling author of using AI, why unreliable detection tools can have serious consequences, and what transparency should look like in publishing. They also unpack major changes to the AALA Canon of Ethics, including editorial services, referral fees, and what these updates could mean for authors. Plus, they answer a listener's question about the pros and cons of signing with a literary agent who’s also an author, and share an important reminder about publishing scams targeting writers.
As referenced on the podcast - make sure to copy and paste the url:
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/2026/07/daggermouth-novel-bestseller-ai/688067/?gift=w7ky0MD12Y05SCUcPahfUBHDioyBO10g22mAx9Yf4fI
Note: CeCe Lyra is a literary agent at Wendy Sherman Associates. If you’d like to query CeCe, please refer to the submission guidelines at www.wsherman.com. Carly Watters is a literary agent at P.S. Literary Agency, but her work on this podcast is not affiliated with the agency, and the views expressed by Carly on this podcast are solely that of her as a podcast co-host and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, policies, or position of P.S. Literary Agency.
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- In this week’s Books with Hooks episode, CeCe, Carly, and Bianca critique two submissions: an upmarket coming-of-age novel about a teen questioning evangelical purity culture and a speculative romance set in a matriarchal future society. The discussion touches on the importance of specificity in query letters, balancing character and plot, choosing the right title, and clearly establishing a protagonist’s place in the world. The hosts also explore the challenges of pitching memoir-inspired fiction, worldbuilding in speculative novels, and how curiosity, tension, and interiority keep readers invested from page one.
Note: CeCe Lyra is a literary agent at Wendy Sherman Associates. If you’d like to query CeCe, please refer to the submission guidelines at www.wsherman.com. Carly Watters is a literary agent at P.S. Literary Agency, but her work on this podcast is not affiliated with the agency, and the views expressed by Carly on this podcast are solely that of her as a podcast co-host and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, policies, or position of P.S. Literary Agency.
Find us on our socials:
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https://www.instagram.com/biancamarais_author/ https://www.instagram.com/carlywatters/ https://www.instagram.com/cece_lyra_agent/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TSNOTYAW
Websites: www.theshitaboutwriting.com, www.biancamarais.com, www.carlywatters.com and www.cecilialyra.com
Bookshop.org affiliate page: https://bookshop.org/shop/theshitnoonetellsyouaboutwriting
To sign up for our Substack newsletter, head to https://theshitaboutwriting.substack.com
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/tsnotyaw for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
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- In this month’s bonus episode, Rachel Hochhauser joins CeCe Lyra to discuss her debut, Lady Tremaine, an untelling of Cinderella from the infamous stepmother's perspective. Rachel shares how personal tragedy reignited her writing career, why she believes there are no hard rules in storytelling, and how she blended pantsing with plotting to create a layered, emotionally resonant novel. She also dives into the craft behind her unforgettable opening and ending, the surprising inspiration for the book's falconry, and the lessons she learned on the long road to publication—including why critiquing other writers' work may be the best writing education of all.
Note: CeCe Lyra is a literary agent at Wendy Sherman Associates. If you’d like to query CeCe, please refer to the submission guidelines at www.wsherman.com. Carly Watters is a literary agent at P.S. Literary Agency, but her work on this podcast is not affiliated with the agency, and the views expressed by Carly on this podcast are solely that of her as a podcast co-host and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, policies, or position of P.S. Literary Agency.
Find us on our socials:
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@the_shit_about_writing
https://www.threads.net/@biancamarais_author
https://www.threads.net/@carlywatters https://www.threads.net/@cece_lyra_agent
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_shit_about_writing/
https://www.instagram.com/biancamarais_author/ https://www.instagram.com/carlywatters/ https://www.instagram.com/cece_lyra_agent/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TSNOTYAW
Websites: www.theshitaboutwriting.com, www.biancamarais.com, www.carlywatters.com and www.cecilialyra.com
Bookshop.org affiliate page: https://bookshop.org/shop/theshitnoonetellsyouaboutwriting
To sign up for our Substack newsletter, head to https://theshitaboutwriting.substack.com
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/tsnotyaw for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
* Check out Rosetta Stone and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.rosettastone.com
* Check out Wayfair: https://www.wayfair.com
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- In this week’s episode, Bianca Marais interviews, bestselling author Molly Fader, to discuss her latest novel, ‘Lady X’, and shares the surprising publishing journey behind it—including parting ways with a longtime agent, refining the perfect logline, and finding representation with a new agent who championed the book. Molly talks about dual timelines, ensemble casts, prologues, and the challenge of balancing multiple storylines. The interview also explores themes of female rage, generational change, activism, and how real-world events inspired a story about women refusing to stay silent.
Note: CeCe Lyra is a literary agent at Wendy Sherman Associates. If you’d like to query CeCe, please refer to the submission guidelines at www.wsherman.com. Carly Watters is a literary agent at P.S. Literary Agency, but her work on this podcast is not affiliated with the agency, and the views expressed by Carly on this podcast are solely that of her as a podcast co-host and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, policies, or position of P.S. Literary Agency.
Find us on our socials:
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@the_shit_about_writing
https://www.threads.net/@biancamarais_author
https://www.threads.net/@carlywatters https://www.threads.net/@cece_lyra_agent
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_shit_about_writing/
https://www.instagram.com/biancamarais_author/ https://www.instagram.com/carlywatters/ https://www.instagram.com/cece_lyra_agent/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TSNOTYAW
Websites: www.theshitaboutwriting.com, www.biancamarais.com, www.carlywatters.com and www.cecilialyra.com
Bookshop.org affiliate page: https://bookshop.org/shop/theshitnoonetellsyouaboutwriting
To sign up for our Substack newsletter, head to https://theshitaboutwriting.substack.com
Our Sponsors:
* Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/tsnotyaw for a great deal: https://www.quince.com
* Check out Rosetta Stone and use my code TODAY for a great deal: https://www.rosettastone.com
* Check out Wayfair: https://www.wayfair.com
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About The Shit No One Tells You About Writing
This is a podcast for emerging writers who want to improve the quality of their work and learn more about the publishing industry. Your one host, Bianca Marais (the bestselling author of 'The Witches of Moonshyne Manor') interviews authors, agents, editors and just about anyone and everyone who's involved in bringing a book to market. She's joined by her cohosts, literary agents Carly Watters and CeCe Lyra from P.S. Literary Agency, who read and critique query letters as well as opening pages in their Books with Hooks segment. Expect good advice, honest insights, and a few laughs along the way.Podcast website
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