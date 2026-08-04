When Daniel Patterson and Sarah Lewitinn (a.k.a. Ultragrrrl) went on their first Hinge date, neither of them was in a great place. No one was, really, because it was in January of 2021. Daniel is an acclaimed chef who'd just been through a divorce and couldn't be in his natural habitat of restaurants. Sarah had spent her whole life in the music industry and found herself burned out — not even able to enjoy listening to bands she loved. But that spark between them roared into a fire, and the two of them aren't just married — they have opened a restaurant together in Los Angeles based on the delight they discovered throwing dinner parties together, with him in the kitchen and her creating the musical and hospitality vibes at the dining table. The two joined Tinfoil Swans to talk about their radically different upbringings, finding their driving passions early on, burning out, and how finding one another at a low point helped them fall back in love with food and music.



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Episode Art Courtesy of Food & Wine /Tyler Curtis

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