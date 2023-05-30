Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Food & Wine
ArtsFoodSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Introducing Tinfoil Swans from Food & Wine
    5/30/2023
    1:44

About Tinfoil Swans

Food & Wine has led the conversation around food, drinks, and hospitality in America and around the world since 1978. Tinfoil Swans continues that legacy with a new series of intimate, informative, surprising, and uplifting interviews with the biggest names in the culinary industry, sharing never-before-heard stories about the successes, struggles, and fork-in-the-road moments that made them who they are today. Each week, you'll hear from icons and innovators like Guy Fieri, David Chang, Mashama Bailey, and Maneet Chauhan, going deep on their formative experiences, the dishes and meals that made them, their joys, doubts and dreams, and what's still on the menu for them. Tune in for a feast that'll feed your brain and soul — and plenty of wisdom and quotable morsels to savor later. New episodes every Tuesday starting June 13, 2023.

