Can you really train your scalp to be less oily? Is GLP-1 hair loss real? Dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park (@teawithmd) sets the record straight.



Sasa sits down with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park, who was making derm content before TikTok existed. She shares her unlikely path from eye surgery to journalism to dermatology, why brands started partnering with derms during COVID, and why haircare is where skincare was 20 years ago. Then she gets into the science behind her scalp-first brand Kerativ: the real reason everyone seems to be losing hair, and the hair myths she wants you to drop for good (no-poo, we're looking at you).



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GlowJob Podcast is the fastest growing beauty & business podcast that makes you hotter and smarter. Best friends & co-hosts Julia Bellary and Sasa Li cover the internet trends, celebrity news, brand drama, and cultural moments shaping how we live, spend, and think — from viral TikTok controversies and influencer culture to billion-dollar business moves and the conversations everyone's having right now. Funny and unapologetically candid, Julia & Sasa break it all down with episodes you didn’t know you needed.