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120 episodes
How Beauty Became Pop Culture: Fat Mascara’s Jessica Matlin on 2016, Instagram, and Spotting the Next Big Brand10/15/2026 | 41 mins.Fat Mascara’s Jessica Matlin takes us back to 2016, when beauty was niche, loud, and made for Instagram. The former Cosmo and Teen Vogue beauty editor breaks down how beauty became pop culture and what it takes to spot the next big brand.
Julia and Sasa sit down with Jess to talk about her years at Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue, how Instagram flipped the power from editors to everyone, and building the luxury beauty platform at Moda Operandi. Plus: where to spend vs. save in your routine, her favorite drugstore buys, and the advice she’d give her younger self.
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GlowJob Podcast is the fastest growing beauty & business podcast that makes you hotter and smarter. Best friends & co-hosts Julia Bellary and Sasa Li cover the internet trends, celebrity news, brand drama, and cultural moments shaping how we live, spend, and think — from viral TikTok controversies and influencer culture to billion-dollar business moves and the conversations everyone's having right now. Funny and unapologetically candid, Julia & Sasa break it all down with episodes you didn’t know you needed.
- Can you really train your scalp to be less oily? Is GLP-1 hair loss real? Dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park (@teawithmd) sets the record straight.
Sasa sits down with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joyce Park, who was making derm content before TikTok existed. She shares her unlikely path from eye surgery to journalism to dermatology, why brands started partnering with derms during COVID, and why haircare is where skincare was 20 years ago. Then she gets into the science behind her scalp-first brand Kerativ: the real reason everyone seems to be losing hair, and the hair myths she wants you to drop for good (no-poo, we're looking at you).
Follow us @glowjobpodcast
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Follow GlowJob Podcast™ Socials:
Instagram
Youtube
ShopMy
GlowJob Website
Email: hello@glowjobpodcast.com
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GlowJob Podcast is the fastest growing beauty & business podcast that makes you hotter and smarter. Best friends & co-hosts Julia Bellary and Sasa Li cover the internet trends, celebrity news, brand drama, and cultural moments shaping how we live, spend, and think — from viral TikTok controversies and influencer culture to billion-dollar business moves and the conversations everyone's having right now. Funny and unapologetically candid, Julia & Sasa break it all down with episodes you didn’t know you needed.
- Shop everything in the episode HERE!
Hero Cosmetics co-founder Ju Rhyu and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Aimee Paik join Julia and Sasa to announce the official launch of Vize, a $24 daily face sunscreen built for all year, not just beach season.
The Vize co-founders explain SPF stacking and why almost everyone under-applies. They explain why powder sunscreen barely works, what the FDA's absorption studies actually found about chemical filters, and the UVA you're getting through your car window. Plus: why Vize refused to make a "no white cast" claim it technically had, the BEMT hype, and a rapid fire that ends in a surprisingly unanimous F, Marry, Kill.
Follow us @glowjobpodcast
--------
Follow GlowJob Podcast™ Socials:
Instagram
Youtube
ShopMy
GlowJob Website
Email: hello@glowjobpodcast.com
--------
GlowJob Podcast is the fastest growing beauty & business podcast that makes you hotter and smarter. Best friends & co-hosts Julia Bellary and Sasa Li cover the internet trends, celebrity news, brand drama, and cultural moments shaping how we live, spend, and think — from viral TikTok controversies and influencer culture to billion-dollar business moves and the conversations everyone's having right now. Funny and unapologetically candid, Julia & Sasa break it all down with episodes you didn’t know you needed.
- Shop everything mentioned in our ShopMy here!
This month's lineup is stacked: "zombie cell" skincare that's actually backed by science, an innovative scalp conditioner (yep you heard that right), and the fragrance house that designed a scent around Britney and Justin's double-denim moment.
Julia and Sasa break down Dr. For Hair, Shaz & Kicks, Dae, Healing Bird, Versed, Peach & Lily, Icon Skincare, Grown Alchemist, Benefit, WeNatal, and PerfumeHead — the brands, the lore, and the science behind what actually works. As always: hotter and smarter, never just the packaging.
Follow us @glowjobpodcast
--------
Follow GlowJob Podcast™ Socials:
Instagram
Youtube
ShopMy
Website
Email: hello@glowjobpodcast.com
--------
GlowJob Podcast is the fastest growing beauty & business podcast that makes you hotter and smarter. Best friends & co-hosts Julia Bellary and Sasa Li cover the internet trends, celebrity news, brand drama, and cultural moments shaping how we live, spend, and think — from viral TikTok controversies and influencer culture to billion-dollar business moves and the conversations everyone's having right now. Funny and unapologetically candid, Julia & Sasa break it all down with episodes you didn’t know you needed.
- Two women, four "geriatric" pregnancies, back-to-back losses — and the fix that finally worked wasn't about her eggs. It was about him. This week on GlowJob Podcast, Vita and Roni, co-founders of WeNatal, break down the 72-day sperm turnaround, why 50% of miscarriages trace back to male fertility, and the "trimester zero" protocol that got them both pregnant naturally in their 40s. Plus: the unregulated supplement industry, plastics and sperm decline, and why fiber might be the most underrated fertility hack.
Follow us @glowjobpodcast
--------
Follow GlowJob Podcast™ Socials:
Instagram
Youtube
ShopMy
Website
Email: hello@glowjobpodcast.com
--------
GlowJob Podcast is the fastest growing beauty & business podcast that makes you hotter and smarter. Best friends & co-hosts Julia Bellary and Sasa Li cover the internet trends, celebrity news, brand drama, and cultural moments shaping how we live, spend, and think — from viral TikTok controversies and influencer culture to billion-dollar business moves and the conversations everyone's having right now. Funny and unapologetically candid, Julia & Sasa break it all down with episodes you didn’t know you needed.
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About GlowJob Podcast
GlowJob Podcast is the fastest growing beauty & business podcast that makes you hotter and smarter. Best friends & co-hosts Julia Bellary and Sasa Li cover the internet trends, celebrity news, brand drama, and cultural moments shaping how we live, spend, and think — from viral TikTok controversies and influencer culture to billion-dollar business moves and the conversations everyone's having right now. Funny and unapologetically candid, Julia & Sasa break it all down every Thursday with episodes you didn’t know you needed.Podcast website
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