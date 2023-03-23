Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
B&H Photography Podcast

B&H Photo & Video
Join us each week for a conversation with insightful and entertaining guests. From gear and technique to history, science and art, we discuss the topics most important to the contemporary photographer.
  • Confronting Algorithms and AI: Tati Bruening & Anya Anti at Depth of Field 2023
    Tati Bruening and Anya Anti are two rising stars at the confluence of photography, digital assets, and social influence. In this week’s episode of the B&H Photography Podcast, we get the lowdown on their burgeoning careers in fashion / beauty and conceptual / fine art portraits in part two of our chats from B&H’s 2023 Depth of Field Conference. Above photograph © Tati Bruening We start with Tati Bruening, who shares how her plea to “Make Instagram Instagram Again” became a global meme, ultimately prompting a response from the platform’s head. Learn how she spent the pandemic focused on daily DIY shoots with friends, allowing her to quickly master her Canon 5D Mark IV inside and out. Today, Bruening is supported by a powerhouse management team. Hear how she made these essential connections, get tips on working with a manager, and learn which pitfalls to avoid. After a break, we shift gears to Anya Anti, who fills us in on the intricate set design and attentive compositing work behind her whimsical portraits, which seamlessly bridge fantasy and real life. She distinguishes between shooting self-portraits for a more personal approach and posing models as alter egos for more control behind the camera. We also tackle the elephant in the room—artificial intelligence in photographic creation—with Anti weighing in on both the significant ethical issues posed by AI and its positive aspects as incorporated in Adobe’s smart selection tools. Guests: Tati Bruening and Anya Anti For more information on our guests and the gear they use, see: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/podcasts/photography/confronting-algorithms-and-ai-tati-bruening-anya-anti-at-depth-of-field-2023 Top shot © Tati Bruening Episode Timeline: 2:38: Tati Bruening’s offhand Instagram post that turned into an international viral movement, emphasizing the value of stills over video.  6:13: Bruening’s preferences for lighting tools, modifiers, and lenses. 11:52: Making an initial connection to a manager and assembling a wider team. 14:04: Bruening’s 5-year plan to stop being controlled by social media algorithms. 15:33: Bruening’s tips for seeking and working with a manager and pitfalls to avoid. 18:50: Episode Break 20:44: Anya Anti’s approach to self-portraits vs. photographing other people to use as alter egos in her pictures. 25:20: Concept development and preproduction process for Anti’s portraits. 28:27: Concerns about AI technology and its related ethical issues. 32:31: The beneficial aspects of AI and using Adobe smart selection tools. 34:22: Upcoming projects, a series of editing tutorials, and animation pieces. Guest Bios: Tati Bruening rose to fame by making personal portraits of some of TikTok's most recognizable stars, celebrating the individuality of her subjects. She made headlines in 2021 by posting a simple request to ‘Make Instagram, Instagram Again’ and the rest of the world echoed her sentiment by adding over 300,000 signatures on her Change.org petition. She consults on Gen Z with various companies and has been a featured speaker on photography and social media at events such as VidCon 2022, among many other conferences. Anya Anti specializes in on-location fine art and conceptual portraiture. An internationally published, award-winning photo artist, Anti strives to go beyond traditional portraiture to tell imaginative stories through her art and share her passion for beauty and a craving for everyday enchantment. An international speaker and workshop instructor for companies such as Broncolor, Adobe, and Nikon, Anti has been a featured presenter at events like Adobe MAX, Adobe Live, PPE, WPPI, CES, among others. Stay Connected: Tati Bruening Website: https://www.illumitati.com/ Tati Bruening Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/illumitati/ Tati Bruening Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tati.tutu.5/ Tati Bruening Twitter: https://twitter.com/illumitatiana Tati Bruening TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/discover/tati-bruening Anya Anti Website: https://anya-anti.com/ Anya Anti Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anya_anti_art/ Anya Anti Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnyaAntiArt Anya Anti YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnitaAnti Anya Anti Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnyaAnti Anya Anti Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/anya_anti/ Anya Anti TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@anya_anti
    5/11/2023
    38:01
  • Photographic Craft & Connections: Sam Hurd & Dixie Dixon at Depth of Field 2023
    Sam Hurd and Dixie Dixon may target different photo markets, yet they both prioritize craft and emphasize a human connection to their subjects. In this week’s episode of the B&H Photography Podcast, we get the lowdown on their respective careers in wedding photography and fashion/lifestyle assignment work as part of our coverage of B&H’s 2023 Depth of Field Conference. Above photograph © Dixie Dixon We start with Sam Hurd, who shares the story behind his decision to shift from photographic storyteller to craftsman. He also describes how switching to mirrorless cameras has changed his process. Sam’s superpower is his inventive Ring of Fire technique for creative flare, and we discuss this in depth, while also touching on everything from image quality and lens design to the promise of AI-generating tools and the elements that get lost in the exchange. After a break, we chat with Nikon Ambassador Dixie Dixon, who describes how making a connection with your subjects begins with detailed research well before the shoot day. She regales us with tales from major advertising projects, including how her efforts to get a release for a Ford Mustang led her to the company’s CEO. Get a first alert on her next book project and hear how her recent forays into video and directing tv commercials earned her a coveted advertising award. For more information on our guests and their photos, see: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/podcasts/photography/photographic-craft-connections-sam-hurd-dixie-dixon  
    4/27/2023
    44:31
  • Notable Lens Releases of 2022 & 23, with Kevin Rickert
    “Do I really replace lenses or just buy more of them? That’s the major question,” says Kevin Rickert, B&H Photo’s Senior Sales Trainer for cameras and lighting, in the heat of discussion for our Notable Lens Releases of 2022 and 2023 episode. Listen in as we assess the latest crop of optics from Canon, FUJIFILM, Hasselblad, Nikon, OM SYSTEM, Sigma, Sony, and Tamron. The full list makes for a lot of glass, so we’ve narrowed things down to a focused selection of primes and zooms spanning medium format, full frame, cropped sensor, and Micro Four Thirds formats. As in our annual Cameras of the Year show from December, we mix up the tech talk with practical anecdotes to help match lenses and customers based on user experience. Among the many threads of our chat, we commend the release of some new and different focal lengths—from Nikon’s 26mm pancake to Sony’s 20-70mm f/4 G-series zoom to Tamron’s 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 telephoto. “Maybe the 26mm will be the new 28, which is great,” says Rickert. “We like choices, and a lot of brands are going this route with their lens offerings.” Guest: Kevin Rickert Episode Timeline 1:45: Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens and its unique cat-eye bokeh. 6:32: Four new Canon RF-S lenses for APS-C cameras, plus RF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM and RF 1200mm f/8L IS USM super-telephotos for wildlife and sports. 9:20: FUJIFILM XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR for portraits, XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR for wildlife and sports, XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR for everyday use, XF 30mm f/2.8 R LM WR, and FUJIFILM GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR lens for medium format. 12:42: Hasselblad XCD 38mm f/2.5 V, XCD 55mm f/2.5 V, and XCD 90mm f/2.5 V lenses. 18:49: Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8 pancake lens, Z 85mm f/1.2 S for portraits, 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, and Z 600mm f/4 TC VR SZ super telephotos for wildlife and sports. 25:06: Episode break 25:58: OM SYSTEM 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS Pro lens, and the benefit of IP53 weather sealing. 31:43: Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art for L-mount and E-mount systems, plus rerelease of lenses for X-mount and Z-mount systems. 36:06: Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM, FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G, FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, FE 20-70mm f/4 G lenses. 43:58: Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD, 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lenses. Guest Bio: Kevin Rickert is B&H Photo’s Senior Sales Trainer for Cameras and Lighting. It’s Rickert’s job to collaborate with camera and lens manufacturers to create curriculum for training B&H’s world-renowned sales staff. He knows his stuff! Born and raised in New York and self-described as a ballpark journeyman, Rickert has traveled to—and photographed—all Major League baseball stadiums in the United States since 2008. Earlier this year, he helped to represent the B&H Sales Team, in Nashville, at Imaging USA 2023―where he discovered how hot Nashville hot chicken, really is! Stay Connected: B&H Photo Video Website: https://www.bhphotovideo.com B&H Photo Video Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bhphoto B& Photo Video Twitter: https://twitter.com/bhphoto B&H Photo Video YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BandH B&H Event Space YouTube: https://bhpho.to/BHEventSpaceYT B&H Photo Video Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bhphoto B&H Photography Podcast Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1001107823418353
    4/14/2023
    49:20
  • The Business of Luxury Wedding Photography with James x Schulze
    No matter how you slice it, wedding photography is a fancy business. On this week’s podcast, we take that fancy up a notch in a conversation about luxury wedding photography with James Christianson and Otto Schulze. These former competitors took a giant leap to reinvent themselves as the collaborative partnership James x Schulze, while also adapting their sales strategy to a marketplace where the driving force is want rather than means. Listen in as they describe how they balanced economic risk with the creative freedom to chase small moments and beautiful light. You’ll also gain insight into how a luxury client’s buying psychology differs from the norm, and the essential importance of taking a client-first approach to projects.   “Confidence is the currency of the successful,” explains Christianson about the necessary shift in mindset. “If you can bring confidence in who you are and what your skills are—whether that’s with a camera, or skills with people, or both—that will take you a long way in being able to move through any room.” Guests: James Christianson and Otto Schulze Top shot © James x Schulze Episode Timeline   2:55: The logistics of and locations for the luxury wedding photography market.   6:38: Balancing the economics of a collaborative business with the creative freedom and flow of chasing small moments and beautiful light.   10:42: Shaking the middle-class sales mentality and adapting to the buying psychology of luxury clients.   14:45: Put your client first by asking open-ended questions and taking a genuine interest in connecting to best identify their wants.   17:56: The logistics of working with wedding planners in the high-end photography market.   21:40: Destination weddings in a post-COVID world, and the luxury client as a recession proof market for wedding photography.   26:10: James X Shulze’s go-to camera gear—from the medium format FUJIFILM GFX to the Leica Q—yet always being mindful of the special atmosphere of the venue.   31:27: Episode break   32:32: Introducing James X Schulze’s education brand Sage. Tap into the mindset and confidence needed to cultivate luxury wedding photography clients.   37:14: Distinguishing between premium and luxury wedding clients, and the relative budgets for each 40:10: Develop the story the client wants to tell with their wedding, rather than approaching the wedding as just a photo shoot.  45:14: James and Otto’s approach to education involves more than great photographs. Equally important is being a better business owner, and consistency in putting in the work. Guest Bios: James Christianson started his career as an educator and entrepreneur. He has more than 20 years of photography experience under his belt combined with a business and education background that brings a distinctively clear voice to his work. Otto Schulze traveled the globe as a documentary photographer, spending the past 20 years in pursuit of the “decisive moment.” His ability to see outside the box makes him an inspirational and visionary imagemaker and educator. Working together, James x Schulze have achieved world-class brand recognition as luxury wedding photographers, combining editorial, documentary, and fine-art styles. Named as one of the world’s top 50 wedding photographers by Harpers Bazaar, they are hyper-focused on communicating each client’s unique story through a final portfolio of unparalleled images. Most recently, they launched the online education platform Sage, and the online course “The Business of Luxury Weddings” to inspire other wedding professionals seeking to take their business to the next level. Stay Connected: James x Schulze’s Wedding Website: https://www.jamesandschulze.com James x Schulze’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamesandschulze James x Schulze’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/jamesandschulze James x Schulze’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jamesandschulze James x Schulze’s Education Website: https://www.sagejourney.co Business of Luxury Weddings Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thebusinessofluxuryweddings Sage Journey Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sagejourney.co
    3/23/2023
    53:05
  • A World History of Women Photographers with Luce Lebart and Pauline Vermare
    Women photographers take center stage in this week’s show, in celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. We reveal the blind spot of photo history in a chat about the book A World History of Women Photographers, with photo historian and co-author Luce Lebart and contributing writer Pauline Vermare. Gracing the pages of this book’s 500-page heft are images and stories behind 300 women photographers, spanning both photo history and geographic reach. Listen in to learn about the exhaustive process Lebart and co-author Marie Robert undertook to find this range of talent and then commission essays from 160 women writers and curators. We also discuss how the position of women within photography has changed over time and across cultures. There are fresh discoveries to be made by even the most ardent photography devotees, as illustrated by the many photographer names and related resources we mention during the episode, also listed below in our show notes.  Guests: Luce Lebart and Pauline Vermare Top shot © The National Museum of Iceland, Reykjavik Episode Timeline   4:17: Luce Lebart describes the editorial statement behind the book A World History of Women Photographers as a manifesto to complete a history that already exists.   10:14: Back stories about women working as picture editors, art directors, designers, and art buyers in photo industry trenches, with male photographers as hunter gathers in the field.  13:32: The international network behind the research for this book. Which came first—the contributing writers or featured photographers?   21:21: The matter of women photographers who stayed in the shadow of a master or did not receive equal recognition as her spouse.   26:45: Avoiding the pitfall of a western centered approach in the geographical representation of photographers selected for the book   30:56: Additional book projects and databases of women photographers.   33:44: Episode break   34:38: Pauline Vermare describes differences between France and America in their respective approaches to photography.   38:36: Pauline discusses the Japanese women photographers she wrote about for the book.   45:00: American photographer Nancy Burson’s stature as a forerunner of current trends for AI generated photographs. 49:40: How A World History of Women Photographers encourages questions of readers, inspiring Pauline to create a forthcoming book on Japanese women photographers. Guest Bios: Luce Lebart is co-author, with Marie Robert, of A World History of Women Photographers. A photography historian and curator currently based in Paris, she is a researcher for the Archive of Modern Conflict, a collection and publishing house based between London and Toronto. Luce served as director of the Canadian Institute of Photography from 2016 to 2018, after spending five years directing the collections of the French Society of Photography in Paris. Pauline Vermare is a French photography curator and historian based in New York. A contributing writer to A World History of Women Photographers, she was formerly the cultural director of Magnum Photos in New York, a curator at the International Center of Photography and the Museum of Modern Art. From 2002 to 2009, she worked at the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation, in Paris.  Stay Connected: A World History of Women Photographers English language edition: https://www.thamesandhudsonusa.com/books/a-world-history-of-women-photographers-hardcover A World History of Women Photographers French edition: https://www.editionstextuel.com/livre/une-histoire-mondiale-des-femmes-photographes Luce Lebart Website: https://lucelebart.org/ Luce Lebart Facebook: ? Luce Lebart Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucelebart Luce Lebart Twitter: https://twitter.com/lucelebart?lang=en Mauvaises Herbes (Weeds) exhibit: https://www.cpif.net/ Photo Europea Photo Festival: https://www.fotografiaeuropea.it/fe2023/en/concept-2023/ Pauline Vermare curated Kunie Sugiura Exhibit at Alison Bradley Projects: https://www.alisonbradleyprojects.com/kunie-sugiura-show/ Recently curated exhibition of Northern Ireland photos by women photographers: https://photomuseumireland.ie/pauline-vermare-protest Co-curated exhibition of 10 contemporary Japanese women photographers: https://matterport.com/discover/space/LQT8wCUrWuE Recent interview on Pauline’s Japanese women photographers project: https://www.truthinphotography.org/japanese-women-photographers.html Women Photographers mentioned in the podcast: Anna Atkins - United Kingdom, 1799 - 1871 Amilie Guillot-Saguez -1810, France – 1864, Algeria Constance Talbot - United Kingdom, 1811 - 1880 Julia Margaret Cameron - 1815, India – 1879, Sri Lanka Alice Seeley Harris – United Kingdom, 1870 - 1970 Clara Sipprell - 1885, Canada – 1975, United States Tsuneko Sasamoto – Japan, b. 1914 Tokyo Tokiwa – Japan, b. 1930 Claudia Andujar - Switzerland, b. 1931 Yildiz Moran - Turkey, 1932 - 1995 Sara Facio - Argentina, b. 1932 Hilla Becher - Germany, 1934 - 2015 Abigail Heyman - United States, 1942 – 2013 Nancy Burson - United States, b. 1948 Lesley Lawson – South Africa, b. 1952 Marilyn Nance - United States, b. 1953 Pushpamela N. - India, b. 1956 Pior Arke - Greenland, 1958 - 2007 Angele Etourdi Essamba - Cameroon, b. 1962 Dina Templeton - United States, b. 1969 Zanele Muholi – South Africa, b. 1972  Databases featuring Women Photographers: WOPHA, Women Photographers International Archive: https://wopha.org/ Women Photograph database (and new book): https://www.womenphotograph.com/ 10x10 Photobooks: https://10x10photobooks.org/ Fast Forward: https://fastforward.photography/
    3/8/2023
    59:28

About B&H Photography Podcast

Join us each week for a conversation with insightful and entertaining guests. From gear and technique to history, science and art, we discuss the topics most important to the contemporary photographer.
