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- New York City is often considered the center of the universe, especially for photographers and other creative types. Leaving the Big Apple after you've established yourself there can mean "saying goodbye to these chapters of a previous life," according to today's guest.
Derek's chat with Sony Artisan Nancy Borowick on this week's podcast is all about looking beyond the environment that launched her professional life and making pivots to balance a successful career with the responsibilities of a growing family, amid other life changes.
As Derek aptly notes, "Pivot means more adapt than it means change. And you can turn out a different end product and it's coming from a different place. But at the end of the day, you're still building the same connections."
Nancy and Derek also discuss the value of mentorship, the essential role of human connections, challenges to building community as an outsider in a new setting, and Nancy's recent expansion into family & event photography.
Reflecting on the jumble of life and career decisions she's made to this point, Nancy admits, "It calms me to be able to look at all the pivots and all the different chances that I've taken and seen that it's all kind of worked out in the end in some capacity. Like, when you're just starting out, and I was saying yes to everything that came my way because, one, I needed to make money, but also, someone wants to hire me to take photographs?!?"
"I thought it was going to be a hobby," she adds. "I didn't realize I could make it into a career. And, little by little this door opened this thing, and this door opened this other thing, and I left New York, and I said goodbye to a lot, but then new doors opened."
If you've enjoyed this podcast, please follow us @bhpodcastnetwork and be on the lookout for more inspiring conversations in our new format.
Guest: Nancy Borowick
Episode Timeline:
0:00: Nancy Borowick: Photography Mentors & Career Pivots.
1:36: Derek stalks Nancy enroute to the recording session.
6:12: Leaving New York for the US Virgin Islands.
10:45: Balancing a career with kids and family.
13:08: Mixing photojournalism & local news stories with family & event shoots.
15:14: Making human connections & being a part of other people's joy.
18:10: Connecting to the local community as an outsider
21:35: Building Nancy's new business: Love City Photos
29:55: A pivot means adapt more than it means change
35:34: The photographic curse behind some of Derek's portraits.
38:40: Nancy's portrait assignment from a B&H Event Space photo walk.
42:04: Photography mentorship & finding the person you want to be.
50:28: The importance of making time for yourself.
58:46: Nancy's advice for finding a mentor.
Guest Bio: Nancy Borowick is an internationally renowned photographer, author, teacher and speaker, bringing her personal story to universities, hospitals, oncology units and community groups world across the globe.
Nancy is a Sony Artisan of Imagery and proud member of the Sony Alpha Female community. She is a graduate of the International Center of Photography and has exhibited her work in more than 100 cities. Her photos have appeared in newspapers and magazines worldwide, and she has worked regularly with the New York Times since 2013. These intimate stories of people and places have garnered major accolades and awards, including World Press Photo, Pictures of the Year International, and The Arnold Newman Prize. In 2019, Nancy was invited to become a Kickstarter Thought Leader. Most recently, Nancy received the Humanitarian Award from the organization Women That Soar for her photography and recent monograph, The Family Imprint.
Nancy currently resides on the island of St. John, USVI with her husband, and two sons.
Stay Connected:
Nancy Borowick Website: https://www.nancyborowick.com/
Nancy Borowick Love City Website: https://www.lovecityphoto.com/
Nancy Borowick Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nancyborowick
B&H Podcast Network Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bhpodcastnetwork/
B&H Podcast Network Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BHPodcastNetwork
Host: Derek Fahsbender
Senior Creative Producer: Jill Waterman
Technical Producer/Video Editor: Peter Maziarz
Executive Producer: Dana Glidden
- Austin Bell shoots basketball courts—thousands of them—mostly from above. Using a drone and a flat-lay approach, he's documented more than 6,500 courts across 28 countries, including every single example to be found across Hong Kong's variegated landscape. In 2024, Bell's self-described "nonchalant obsession" became Shooting Hoops, an exhibition and monograph that maps the city through color, geometry, and concrete.
In today's show—our first full video release in our in-house studio—Austin describes the complex logistics involved in finding and photographing every last court, while also elaborating on his ingenious system for organizing all the data in a color-coded map that he can store on his phone.
We also touch on AI, as Austin shares details about the machine-powered analytics that helped him assemble all his New York-area courts into a magnificent rainbow-colored grid. Austin's latest undertaking is to update his collection of "concrete crop circles" across the five boroughs, with a plan to feature the top 10 courts from each borough on a deck of cards.
Austin's ultimate goal with this project is to "show people things that they're not going to get to see otherwise. "I think we all struggle with that need to make something uniquely ours as things get easier to produce," he notes. "But I think that drives us forward as artists. Part of creating is not mimicking. You want to go out there and actually create something that is yours."
If you've enjoyed this podcast, please follow us @bhpodcastnetwork and be on the lookout for more inspiring conversations in our new format.
Guest: Austin Bell
Episode Timeline:
1:02: Austin's Shooting Hoops t-shirt & being a basketball fan.
3:32: The flat lay approach to shooting with drones … plus crash stories!
9:06: Shoot logistics and collecting data in a spread sheet.
15:40: Creative aspects to photographing basketball courts.
20:55: Photo editing for Austin's Shooting Hoops book.
24:16: A tour of Hong Kong through its basketball courts.
29:38: Using AI to help with the edit.
33:51: People's personal relationships with their neighborhood courts.
43:10: Revisiting courts and keeping track of their current state.
49:07: The need to create something unique as things get easier to produce.
54:40: Austin's approach to shooting hoops as a very nonchalant obsession.
59:26: What's next for Austin and his Shooting Hoops project?
Guest Bio: Austin Bell is a peripatetic photographer, originally from North Carolina. His work centers around large-scale collections, frequently aerial, of landscapes and architecture that showcase novel perspectives. He seeks to present subjects and places in ways that delight and transport the viewer. In addition to capturing more than 6,600 basketball courts in 28 countries and 19 states—including the 2,549 Hong Kong courts featured in his 2024 book Shooting Hoops—Bell also photographs other types of aerial landscapes and birds. Past publications include a book of bird photography, Birding: The First Two Years, and a non-fiction book, Horse Show Boyfriend, a travelogue and explainer about the world of hunter-jumper horses.
Stay Connected:
Austin Bell Website: https://bellaustin.com
Austin Bell Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/austinwonderland
B&H Podcast Network Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bhpodcastnetwork/
B&H Podcast Network Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BHPodcastNetwork
- After an extended hiatus, we're stoked to announce that the B&H Photography Podcast is back online with an impressive visual identity and a vibrant new studio space for hosting in-person guests.
In this Welcome Back prequel, host Derek Fahsbender elaborates on some of the moving parts involved in our transition from audio-only to a fully-fledged video podcast. He also introduces the show's new technical producer Peter Maziarz, who adds his insights from behind the mixing board.
As Derek notes, our recent process in rebooting the podcast is not so different than "a typical day in the life of a photographer—figuring things out."
He also shares a deeply personal perspective on his evolution as a photographer by asking, "How has it made me a better person? How does life imitate art and art imitate life? And the two interconnect in a way that as I'm getting better as a photographer, I'm hopefully getting better as a person, and seeing the world in a different light."
Take a tour of our new studio space in the photos posted here. And for regular updates and inspiring chats in our new format, follow us on social media @bhpodcastnetwork.
Guest: Derek Fahsbender & Peter Maziarz
Episode Timeline:
0:19: Taking the leap from audio-only to a video podcast.
1:40: Challenges to building a rapport with guests without visual cues.
3:10: Updating the vision of the original B&H podcast pioneers.
5:42: The ultimate vibe check with our upcoming line-up of guests
9:13: Teasing our first podcast guest—Austin Bell and his Shooting Hoops project.
10:44: How Derek got involved with the podcast & introducing Peter Maziarz.
13:01: Derek's take on a new frontier and a collaborative vision.
15:09: A show with the support of B&H as an industry leader.
16:09: Derek's parting words: "Just go out there, do it, figure it out as you go."
Guest Bios:
Derek Fahsbender is a photographer based in New York City. As Senior Producer for the B&H Event Space team, Derek works with a wide range of tech brands, as well as freelance creatives, and brand ambassadors, to develop content for educational programming. He also serves as host/moderator for the B&H Event Space's live events. Derek is an official Fujifilm Creator, Logitech Ambassador, Oberwerth Ambassador, plus host of the B&H Photography Podcast, part of the B&H Podcast Network.
Peter Maziarz is the producer of the B&H Podcast Network and the B&H Photography Podcast. He designed the network's brand new studio and has spent five years at B&H, following several years in video production. He's building the show he'd want to listen to: real conversations with industry leading creatives.
Stay Connected:
B&H Podcast Network Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bhpodcastnetwork/
B&H Podcast Network Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BHPodcastNetwork
- The B&H Photography Podcast is getting a facelift. After more than a decade of audio-driven chats featuring many of the photo world's most inspiring voices, we're transitioning to a video podcast—in our own dedicated studio!
In this short farewell to audio, podcast host Derek Fahsbender reflects on inheriting the mic, pays tribute to the show's founders and colleagues who've helped shape the show, and elaborates on all he's learned from guests who've dedicated their lives to the craft.
Most important, we offer you, our listeners, heartfelt thanks for your collective role in making our show the success it is today, and we encourage you to follow along as we embark on our next chapter. Join us @bhpodcastnetwork for the same inspiring conversations in our new format.
For more information on our guests and the gear they use, see:
www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/podcasts
Guest: Derek Fahsbender
Episode Timeline:
0:35: Derek's early hesitation to step up to the podcast mic.
1:27: Paying tribute to the podcast's founders John, Allan & Jason.
2:55: What Derek learned from a recent family trip to Japan.
3:50: Inspiring thoughts from our episode with Brandon Stanton of Humans of New York.
4:46: The podcast's here and now and looking ahead to the future.
Guest Bio: Derek Fahsbender is a photographer based in New York City. As Senior Producer for the B&H Event Space team, Derek works with a wide range of tech brands, as well as freelance creatives, and brand ambassadors, to develop content for educational programming. He also serves as host/moderator for the B&H Event Space's live events. Derek is an official Fujifilm Creator, Logitech Ambassador, Oberwerth Ambassador, plus host of the B&H Photography Podcast, part of the B&H Podcast Network.
Stay Connected:
Derek Fahsbender Website: https://www.likeamacheen.com
Derek Fahsbender Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/likeamacheen
B&H Podcast Network Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bhpodcastnetwork/
B&H Podcast Network Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@BHPodcastNetwork
- What does it take to photograph elite athletes pushing their bodies to the point of collapse, or freeze the motion of cars hurtling by at speeds that blur the line between control and catastrophe?
Two of our favorite recent podcasts went deep inside those worlds: one with Phil Penman and Kristof Ramon on the brutal beauty of competitive cycling, and the other with Camden Thrasher and Jamey Price on the relentless sensory overload that comes with photographing motor sports.
While our video podcast studio gets its finishing touches, we're revisiting our archive for an encore that pairs the best of both sports—from the many stages of suffering baked into professional cycling to the wild mix of visual stimulation and sleep deprivation that comes with shooting a 24-hour endurance race. In each conversation, you'll find sparks of enlightenment that happens when photographers who thrive on adrenaline get a chance to really talk shop.
The excerpts here contain the highlights. Yet, the full episodes are also worth your time—links to those are in the timeline below.
And make sure to subscribe @BHPodcastNetwork to get our latest updates on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
Guests: Phil Penman, Kristof Ramon, Camden Thrasher & Jamey Price
Episode Timeline:
The Art of Competitive Cycling Photography, with Phil Penman & Kristof Ramon
3:25: Phil Penman's background in competitive cycling and how this informs his photographs of the sport.
5:48: Logistics to shooting competitive cycling and perils of damaging photo gear.
9:21: Creative aspects to competitive cycling photography and how to get impactful shots.
14:00: The many stages of suffering in competitive cycling, and the pride riders take in having this photographed.
20:02: Technical aspects of cycling photography, understanding light, capturing speed, and learning to react intuitively to the action.
25:00: Gaining access and building rapport with athletes and teams.
31:28: The back story to Kristof's book and how he identified suffering as a narrative element.
37:38: Starting out and getting credentials as a competitive cycling photographer.
41:13: Balancing the technical with an emotional response while building in certainties and calculating risk.
50:29: EPISODE BREAK
High-Octane Motor Sports Photography, with Camden Thrasher & Jamey Price
53:46: Jamey's start as a jockey, plus comparisons between photographing horse racing and motorsports
55:25: Camden's early years at auto races and exploring the mechanics of his father's film camera.
56:55: The logistics behind working as a motor sports photographer and a race day timeline.
1:10:58: The thrill of endurance racing and how covering these 24-hour races differs from other auto racing events.
1:16:34: Camden and Jamey's go-to gear, and using manual focus for panning shots.
1:23:00: How to capture adverse weather or unique atmospheric conditions for great results.
1:27:15: Camera settings and creative techniques for panning, plus challenges to calculating relative distance combined with speed.
1:33:42: Varied limits to image use, copyright ownership, and licensing images to clients.
1:37:36: Parting advice to fans seeking to become a credentialed motor sport photographer.
Guest Bios:
British-born, New York-based photographer Phil Penman has documented the ever-changing scene of New York City's streets for more than 25 years. and he has quite a bit of experience in the world of professional cycling himself.
In his career as a news and magazine photographer, Phil has photographed major public figures and historical events. His reportage following the 9/11 terrorist attack was featured in major print publications and media broadcasts worldwide, and his work covering New York City's pandemic lockdown is in the collection of the U.S. Library of Congress.
In addition to exhibiting at Leica galleries in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and London, Phil's signature street photography has appeared in international exhibitions as far afield as Venice, Berlin, and Sydney. He also tours the world teaching photo workshops for Leica Akademie. Phil's books, "Street" published in 2019, and "New York Street Diaries" published in 2023 both became best-sellers and have been featured at New York's Museum of Modern Art.
Kristof Ramon is a pro-cycling photographer who covers some of the world's most prestigious races, including the Tour de France, the Giro d' Italia, the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix. Born and raised in Belgium, Kristof discovered photography while attending film school at age 19. He eventually followed his passion for cycling and photography and has focused exclusively on this sport since 2011.
Working under the name Kramon, his talent for storytelling and his ability to capture the atmosphere and raw emotion of racing makes his images stand out from typical race photography. Kristof's reputation has earned him the respect and trust of many of the biggest racing teams and riders - which is why he's able to capture such extraordinary in-between moments and behind-the-scenes images. The riders are always his primary focus, as evidenced in his close-up portraits of racers caked in sweat, mud, dust, snow, and grime. Kristof's first book, The Art of Suffering, was released in June 2024 by Laurence King Publishing.
Camden Thrasher is a motor sports photographer with a distinctive ability to capture unique scenes of fast action. Growing up in Vancouver, Washington, it was the sound of engines from a nearby racetrack that first drew him to motor sports. After becoming a fixture at the track with his camera during high school, Camden studied automotive design and engineering in college, expecting to work as an engineer or on a pit crew.
But the money he was making as a side hustle with his camera convinced him to stick with photography, and he hasn't looked back since. Using a unique slow shutter speed method, perfected over many exposures, Camden revels in showcasing the abstract qualities of gleaming metal, bright lights, and dynamic action that are hallmarks of this sport. Now based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Camden's work has been commissioned by top racing teams and featured in a wide range of media, from print magazines to automotive branding campaigns.
Jamey Price is an automotive photographer based in Charlotte, North Carolina, whose motor sports work has taken him to more than 25 countries, and across most of the continental US. Jamey's photography career began while he was competing as a thoroughbred horse racing jockey and exercise rider. During this time, he completed more than 50 races, notching 11 wins in the saddle. His life in horse racing was eventually compiled into the self-published book Chasing: Racing Life in England & Ireland. Yet, in 2011, Jamey's photography career switched from horses to horse-power. Since he began chasing race cars, his images have been published worldwide in magazines, distributed by sports imagery wire services, and featured by top commercial clients. Additionally, Jamey is a LEXAR Elite Artist, since 2014.
Stay Connected:
Phil Penman Website: https://www.philpenman.com
Phil Penman Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philpenman/
Phil Penman Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philpenmanphotography/
Phil Penman Twitter: https://x.com/Penmanphoto
Phil Penman Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phil_Penman
Kristof Ramon Website: https://kramon.be/
Kristof Ramon Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kramon_velophoto
Kristof Ramon Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kramon/
Kristof Ramon Twitter: https://x.com/kristoframon
Kristof Ramon Photoshelter: https://kramon.photoshelter.com/
Kristof Ramon Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kristoframon/
Kristof Ramon at Lawrence King Publishing:
https://us.laurenceking.com/products/the-art-of-suffering
Camden Thrasher Website: https://www.camdenthrasher.com/
Camden Thrasher Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/camdenthrasher/
Camden Thrasher Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CTimages/
Camden Thrasher Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/cthrash/
Jamey Price Website: https://www.jameypricephoto.com/
Jamey Price Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jameypricephoto/
Jamey Price Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jameypricephoto/
Jamey Price Twitter: https://x.com/jameypricephoto/
Jamey Price YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jameypricephoto
Jamey Price TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jameypricephoto/
Jamey Price Lexar: https://americas.lexar.com/lexar-elite-team/jamey-price/
For more information on our guests and the gear they use, see:
www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/podcasts
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About B&H Photography Podcast
The B&H Photography Podcast: Join us every other week for a conversation with insightful and entertaining guests. From gear and technique to history, science and art, we discuss the issues most important to the contemporary photographer.Podcast website
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