A World History of Women Photographers with Luce Lebart and Pauline Vermare
Women photographers take center stage in this week’s show, in celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. We reveal the blind spot of photo history in a chat about the book A World History of Women Photographers, with photo historian and co-author Luce Lebart and contributing writer Pauline Vermare. Gracing the pages of this book’s 500-page heft are images and stories behind 300 women photographers, spanning both photo history and geographic reach. Listen in to learn about the exhaustive process Lebart and co-author Marie Robert undertook to find this range of talent and then commission essays from 160 women writers and curators. We also discuss how the position of women within photography has changed over time and across cultures. There are fresh discoveries to be made by even the most ardent photography devotees, as illustrated by the many photographer names and related resources we mention during the episode, also listed below in our show notes. Guests: Luce Lebart and Pauline Vermare Top shot © The National Museum of Iceland, Reykjavik Episode Timeline 4:17: Luce Lebart describes the editorial statement behind the book A World History of Women Photographers as a manifesto to complete a history that already exists. 10:14: Back stories about women working as picture editors, art directors, designers, and art buyers in photo industry trenches, with male photographers as hunter gathers in the field. 13:32: The international network behind the research for this book. Which came first—the contributing writers or featured photographers? 21:21: The matter of women photographers who stayed in the shadow of a master or did not receive equal recognition as her spouse. 26:45: Avoiding the pitfall of a western centered approach in the geographical representation of photographers selected for the book 30:56: Additional book projects and databases of women photographers. 33:44: Episode break 34:38: Pauline Vermare describes differences between France and America in their respective approaches to photography. 38:36: Pauline discusses the Japanese women photographers she wrote about for the book. 45:00: American photographer Nancy Burson’s stature as a forerunner of current trends for AI generated photographs. 49:40: How A World History of Women Photographers encourages questions of readers, inspiring Pauline to create a forthcoming book on Japanese women photographers. Guest Bios: Luce Lebart is co-author, with Marie Robert, of A World History of Women Photographers. A photography historian and curator currently based in Paris, she is a researcher for the Archive of Modern Conflict, a collection and publishing house based between London and Toronto. Luce served as director of the Canadian Institute of Photography from 2016 to 2018, after spending five years directing the collections of the French Society of Photography in Paris. Pauline Vermare is a French photography curator and historian based in New York. A contributing writer to A World History of Women Photographers, she was formerly the cultural director of Magnum Photos in New York, a curator at the International Center of Photography and the Museum of Modern Art. From 2002 to 2009, she worked at the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation, in Paris. Stay Connected: A World History of Women Photographers English language edition: https://www.thamesandhudsonusa.com/books/a-world-history-of-women-photographers-hardcover A World History of Women Photographers French edition: https://www.editionstextuel.com/livre/une-histoire-mondiale-des-femmes-photographes Luce Lebart Website: https://lucelebart.org/ Luce Lebart Facebook: ? Luce Lebart Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lucelebart Luce Lebart Twitter: https://twitter.com/lucelebart?lang=en Mauvaises Herbes (Weeds) exhibit: https://www.cpif.net/ Photo Europea Photo Festival: https://www.fotografiaeuropea.it/fe2023/en/concept-2023/ Pauline Vermare curated Kunie Sugiura Exhibit at Alison Bradley Projects: https://www.alisonbradleyprojects.com/kunie-sugiura-show/ Recently curated exhibition of Northern Ireland photos by women photographers: https://photomuseumireland.ie/pauline-vermare-protest Co-curated exhibition of 10 contemporary Japanese women photographers: https://matterport.com/discover/space/LQT8wCUrWuE Recent interview on Pauline’s Japanese women photographers project: https://www.truthinphotography.org/japanese-women-photographers.html Women Photographers mentioned in the podcast: Anna Atkins - United Kingdom, 1799 - 1871 Amilie Guillot-Saguez -1810, France – 1864, Algeria Constance Talbot - United Kingdom, 1811 - 1880 Julia Margaret Cameron - 1815, India – 1879, Sri Lanka Alice Seeley Harris – United Kingdom, 1870 - 1970 Clara Sipprell - 1885, Canada – 1975, United States Tsuneko Sasamoto – Japan, b. 1914 Tokyo Tokiwa – Japan, b. 1930 Claudia Andujar - Switzerland, b. 1931 Yildiz Moran - Turkey, 1932 - 1995 Sara Facio - Argentina, b. 1932 Hilla Becher - Germany, 1934 - 2015 Abigail Heyman - United States, 1942 – 2013 Nancy Burson - United States, b. 1948 Lesley Lawson – South Africa, b. 1952 Marilyn Nance - United States, b. 1953 Pushpamela N. - India, b. 1956 Pior Arke - Greenland, 1958 - 2007 Angele Etourdi Essamba - Cameroon, b. 1962 Dina Templeton - United States, b. 1969 Zanele Muholi – South Africa, b. 1972 Databases featuring Women Photographers: WOPHA, Women Photographers International Archive: https://wopha.org/ Women Photograph database (and new book): https://www.womenphotograph.com/ 10x10 Photobooks: https://10x10photobooks.org/ Fast Forward: https://fastforward.photography/