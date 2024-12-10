Ep. 12: The Tillage Village Talk: Harnessing the Power of Positive Procrastination

In this special episode, Stacie joins Shirlee Fisher for a presentation within The Tillage Village Membership. In her talk, Stacie delves deep into the intricacies of procrastination, exploring how to turn it from a foe into a powerful ally. She shares her personal journey with procrastination, distinguishing between negative and positive procrastination, and emphasizes the transformative potential of structured delay. Through candid stories and practical advice, Stacie provides listeners with strategies to embrace procrastination intentionally, boosting productivity and creativity in the process. Today on Art + Audience: Introduction to Positive Procrastination: Stacie explains the concept of positive procrastination, which involves postponing non-urgent tasks to make space for more fulfilling and meaningful activities. She describes how this approach can help creatives harness their natural tendencies for better outcomes. Stacie's Personal Anecdote on Podcast Launch: Stacie recounts her struggle with launching her podcast. After months of feeling pressured and uninspired, she chose to delay the launch. Once she relieved herself of the rigid deadline, her creativity flowed, and she was able to record the podcast with renewed energy. The Difference Between Negative and Positive Procrastination: Stacie discusses the characteristics of negative procrastination, such as avoidance and unintentional delays, and contrasts them with the intentional nature of positive procrastination, where tasks are postponed for strategic reasons. Harnessing Structured Procrastination: Drawing from Dr. John Perry's research, Stacie shares how structured procrastinators get more done by completing smaller, less urgent tasks while delaying bigger projects—without guilt or shame. Setting Up for Success with Intentional Delays: Stacie advises on how to plan tasks effectively, allowing ideas to mature over time. She emphasizes the importance of aligning deadlines with personal work rhythms, rather than forcing early starts that may lead to unnecessary stress and subpar work. Practical Tips for Overcoming Negative Procrastination: Stacie offers actionable steps, such as breaking tasks into smaller steps, setting "smarter" goals, and integrating rituals that can help shift from negative to positive procrastination. Resources: Dr. John Perry's Work on Structured Procrastination Book: Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz Arthur C. Brooks' Insights on Positive Procrastination Learn more about The Tillage Village: The Tillage Village is a community membership hosted by Shirlee Fisher for artists and creative entrepreneurs who desire support, mentorship, and professional development on their journey. Shirlee Fisher is an illustrator and owner of the stationery brand, Quiet Lines Design, where she sells her products in over 250 shops in the US and Canada, including Paper Source and Anthropologie. She also hosts the beloved show, "The Tillage Podcast, " which has become a place providing mindset shifts, self-development, and encouragement to the creative entrepreneur.