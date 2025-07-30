What happens when you die? John Burke has studied 1,500 people who died and came back

What really happens after we die? Best-selling author and former skeptic John Burke reveals stunning patterns across 1,500+ near-death experiences - from life reviews to overwhelming encounters with love.John Burke is a former agnostic engineer turned pastor and New York Times bestselling author of Imagine Heaven. For over 30 years, he has studied more than 1,500 near-death experiences from people of all backgrounds - atheists, doctors, children, even blind individuals. His findings uncover striking consistencies that challenge our assumptions about the afterlife, eternity, and the nature of God.He explains:◻️ Why so many people report meeting a “being of light” radiating unconditional love◻️ The phenomenon of panoramic life reviews—and what they reveal about our choices◻️ How skeptics, scientists, and even blind people report seeing real events while clinically dead◻️ What these stories suggest about heaven, hell, and the purpose of life on Earth◻️ Why people across cultures say the same three words: “God is love.”⏱ Chapters00:00 Introduction: Exploring Life After Death00:16 Meet John Burke: Author of Imagine Heaven01:30 John's Journey: From Skeptic to Believer02:18 Near-Death Experiences: Common Patterns03:40 The Turning Point: Personal Encounters08:48 Scientific Evidence and Skepticism13:54 Vicki's Story: Seeing Beyond Blindness21:05 The Light of Heaven: Universal Experiences29:52 Global Testimonies: Meeting the Divine40:14 The Life Review: Facing the Truth46:35 The Doctor's Near-Death Experience48:36 Life Review and Time Perception50:49 Impact of Kindness and Cruelty53:45 God's Plan for All Nations57:45 Prophecies and Historical Events01:05:15 Personal Transformation and Faith01:09:23 Living with God's Guidance01:20:54 The Power of Love and Connection01:29:01 Concluding Thoughts and Reflections🎙 Hosted by Nicholas John – exploring faith, personal growth, and the stories behind transformation.📕 Get Nicholas’s tools for your own growth:The Daily Journal of Grace → https://amzn.to/3INSFTp"No More Small Talk" Card Game → https://amzn.to/4ffDbDU📲 Follow Nicholas John:Instagram: @nicholasjohn__TikTok: @nicholasjohn__YouTube: @NicholasJohnYTFacebook: Nicholas JohnX (Twitter): @nicholasjohn__Website: www.nicholasjohn.co🔔 Follow Constantly Curious for more conversations about faith, purpose, creativity, and the unseen truths shaping our lives.