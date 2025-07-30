What happens when you die? John Burke has studied 1,500 people who died and came back
What really happens after we die? Best-selling author and former skeptic John Burke reveals stunning patterns across 1,500+ near-death experiences - from life reviews to overwhelming encounters with love.John Burke is a former agnostic engineer turned pastor and New York Times bestselling author of Imagine Heaven. For over 30 years, he has studied more than 1,500 near-death experiences from people of all backgrounds - atheists, doctors, children, even blind individuals. His findings uncover striking consistencies that challenge our assumptions about the afterlife, eternity, and the nature of God.He explains:◻️ Why so many people report meeting a “being of light” radiating unconditional love◻️ The phenomenon of panoramic life reviews—and what they reveal about our choices◻️ How skeptics, scientists, and even blind people report seeing real events while clinically dead◻️ What these stories suggest about heaven, hell, and the purpose of life on Earth◻️ Why people across cultures say the same three words: “God is love.”⏱ Chapters00:00 Introduction: Exploring Life After Death00:16 Meet John Burke: Author of Imagine Heaven01:30 John's Journey: From Skeptic to Believer02:18 Near-Death Experiences: Common Patterns03:40 The Turning Point: Personal Encounters08:48 Scientific Evidence and Skepticism13:54 Vicki's Story: Seeing Beyond Blindness21:05 The Light of Heaven: Universal Experiences29:52 Global Testimonies: Meeting the Divine40:14 The Life Review: Facing the Truth46:35 The Doctor's Near-Death Experience48:36 Life Review and Time Perception50:49 Impact of Kindness and Cruelty53:45 God's Plan for All Nations57:45 Prophecies and Historical Events01:05:15 Personal Transformation and Faith01:09:23 Living with God's Guidance01:20:54 The Power of Love and Connection01:29:01 Concluding Thoughts and Reflections🎙 Hosted by Nicholas John – exploring faith, personal growth, and the stories behind transformation.📕 Get Nicholas’s tools for your own growth:The Daily Journal of Grace → https://amzn.to/3INSFTp"No More Small Talk" Card Game → https://amzn.to/4ffDbDU📲 Follow Nicholas John:Instagram: @nicholasjohn__TikTok: @nicholasjohn__YouTube: @NicholasJohnYTFacebook: Nicholas JohnX (Twitter): @nicholasjohn__Website: www.nicholasjohn.co🔔 Follow Constantly Curious for more conversations about faith, purpose, creativity, and the unseen truths shaping our lives.
Join Nicholas John as he explores life’s biggest questions through honest conversations with fascinating guests. From faith and purpose to creativity, relationships, and mental clarity - nothing is off limits. If you're curious about becoming the person you were made to be, this podcast is for you.