Station Eleven: Chapters 6-9 (to the end)

Welcome to the conclusion of our conversation of Emily St. John Mandel’s award-winning novel (other than the Q&A episode, which will drop next week). Topics of conversation in this one include:* The way the book contemplates whether civilization should be saved—and the way it thinks about civilization writ-large* the notion of re-birth and purification when things crumble* and, of course, whether Mandel lands the plane in the end. As always, happy listening! This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit closereads.substack.com/subscribe