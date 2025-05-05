A Palestinian Journalist and An Anti-Zionist Jewish Comedian Go On A Podcast Together w/ Jenan Matari
In this powerful episode of Habibi House, we sit down with Palestinian journalist, writer, and unapologetic truth-teller Jenan Matari for one of the most emotionally raw, politically charged, and spiritually resonant conversations we’ve ever had.Jenan opens up about what it means to be a Muslim mother in a post-October 7 world, how the media manipulates the Palestinian narrative, and why she's done watering herself down for anyone. From the trauma of U.S. mercenaries posing as aid workers to the heartbreak of raising a child under global silence — Jenan holds absolutely nothing back.🎙 Topics include:The Miami attack vs Israeli Embassy hypocrisyWhat it’s like being shadowbanned as a Palestinian content creatorNavigating motherhood, grief, and rage in the diasporaFallahi Farms and building something sacred from painArab women and the price of visibilityThis is not just an interview. It’s a wake-up call.👇 Drop a comment. Share with your loudest friend. And don’t forget to subscribe.#JenanMatari #FreePalestine #HabibiHouse #MuslimMoms #PalestinianVoices
--------
48:16
Persian vs Iranian: Azizam Maz Jobrani FINALLY Explains the Real Difference | Habibi House
In this HILARIOUS episode of Habibi House, comedian and actor Maz Jobrani dives deep into the Persian vs Iranian debate, sharing his personal take on cultural identity, breaking stereotypes, and his journey in comedy.From performing at the White House to becoming one of the most influential Middle Eastern voices in comedy, Maz opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and the importance of representing the Iranian community in the entertainment industry.What you’ll learn:The real difference between Persian and Iranian identityHow comedy helped Maz break cultural barriersHis path to success and overcoming stereotypes in HollywoodAdvice for aspiring comedians and entertainersMaz’s insight on identity and his unique perspective on comedy is a must-watch for anyone interested in cultural representation, Middle Eastern humor, and breaking boundaries in a mainstream world.Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more!#MazJobrani #PersianVsIranian #Comedy #IranianIdentity #HabibiHouse #BreakingStereotypes #MiddleEasternComedy #CulturalRepresentation #StandUpComedy #IranianComedian
--------
56:13
The Two State Solution is A Lie: Abby Martin Exposes Mainstream Media, Zionism, Flotilla Aid Attack
ZIONISM. GENOCIDE. EMPIRE. THIS IS THE INTERVIEW THEY NEVER WANTED YOU TO SEE.Investigative journalist Abby Martin joins Habibi House for her most unfiltered interview to date — exposing how Israel bombed a humanitarian flotilla, how Zionism functions as white supremacy, and how the U.S. government funds every bullet, drone, and propaganda campaign along the way.She doesn't hold back — and neither do we.🔥 What we cover:The Israeli attack on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla Abby witnessed firsthandWhy Zionism is inherently supremacist — and why it can’t coexist with liberationHow the U.S. military is the #1 polluter on EarthThe two-state “solution” myth and the truth about settler colonialismBiden, Kushner, and the bipartisan blood trailEmpire abroad, Standing Rock at homeWhy the corporate media turned on her — and how she’s still standingThis isn’t journalism. This is resistance through storytelling.📢 SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIAThis episode is sponsored by:👕 KOURIS – Palestinian-designed streetwear made with purpose🧵 Use code HABIBI20 at https://kourisofficial.com/🧠 Habibi House is a top 10% global podcast platforming the loud, the exiled, and the unfiltered — from Gaza to Detroit to TikTok.#AbbyMartin #ZionismIsGenocide #Palestine #Gaza #FreedomFlotilla #USEmpire #ApartheidIsrael #Biden #HabibiHouse #MediaCensorship #ClimateJustice #TwoStateLie #FreePalestine #ExposeZionism #IndependentMedia #AntiColonial
--------
1:12:56
How Olivia Silfies turned Her Egyptian Identity Into Viral Gold and a Platform for Arab Expression
In this episode of Habibi House, we sit down with Olivia Silfies — the viral Egyptian-American content creator redefining Arab representation online. From TikTok skits to Arab music lip-syncing, Olivia has built a platform that speaks directly to the experiences of first-gen Arabs and Gen-Z audiences who never saw themselves reflected in mainstream media.We dive deep into her Egyptian roots, her rise to social media stardom, the pressure of going viral, and how embracing her culture became her greatest superpower. If you’ve ever struggled with identity, representation, or finding your voice — this episode is for you.Whether she’s joking about Arab parents or dismantling stereotypes with humor and heart, Olivia is proof that authenticity wins every time.
--------
59:54
Oscar Nominated Director Farah Nabulsi Isnt Asking for Approval: How She Redefined Palestine in Film
Oscar-nominated Palestinian filmmaker Farah Nabulsi joins us for a deep, fearless conversation about her journey, her work, and her mission to tell Palestinian stories without compromise.In this powerful episode, Farah pulls no punches — calling out colonialism, Hollywood’s role in shaping Arab stereotypes, and why resistance is inevitable under occupation. She discusses her acclaimed films like The Present and The Teacher, how she navigates identity in a Western world, and her views on reclaiming Palestinian narratives through cinema.Farah also opens up about the emotional impact of the Gaza genocide, the responsibility she feels as a filmmaker, and why storytelling is an act of resistance.If you're looking for a conversation filled with truth, courage, and empowerment, this one is unmissable.Farah Nabulsi is an Academy Award-nominated, BAFTA-winning Palestinian-British filmmaker, director of The Present and The Teacher.Chapters and key moments below:#FarahNabulsi #TheTeacherFilm #FreePalestine #OscarNominated #ArabCinema #ResistanceThroughArt #HabibiHousePodcast