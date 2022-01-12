Classic lit with a modern tone, every other week.
From the creators of Myths and Legends, comes an altogether same-but-different podcast set in the world of ... More
Jack London: The You You Are
Dr. Freddie Drummond is in a great position: a fulfilling job, a wonderful fiancée, and the respect of titans of industry. So...why is he going out at night, living a double life? Today's story was based on "South of the Slot" by Jack London.
12/1/2022
32:06
Time Enough at Last: One for the Books
Someday Henry Bemis is going to do it. Sometime he is going to go to that wonderful, glorious place and live the life of his dreams. The place? Well, the public library, of course. But...today is not that day. -- Today's episode was inspired by "Time Enough at Last" by Lynn Venable.
11/10/2022
27:14
Nikolai Gogol: Nose Goes
What happens when your nose leaves your face...and starts living a better life than you? Today's episode was adapted from the story "The Nose" by Nikolai Gogol. You can find the full text here. -- Looking for something else to listen to? Check out Best of the Worst! It used to be a segment on this show. Now it's a weekly mini-cast. https://www.nextpod.com/botw-subscribe
10/27/2022
30:44
Edgar Allan Poe: Comorbid
You receive a letter from an old friend. He isn't doing well. He invites you to visit him at his house. His house...that's eating him whole. Today's episode was inspired by "The Fall of the House of Usher" by Edgar Allan Poe.
10/13/2022
43:15
Tolstoy: The Long Way Home
Two men, a servant and his master, take a drive on a snowy evening. The experience will forever alter both of their lives. Adapted from "Master and Man" by Leo Tolstoy. -- If it sounds like it would be your thing, check out Mitos y Leyendas, Myths and Legends in Spanish! https://myths.link/mitos
