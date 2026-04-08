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59 episodes
- On the season six finale of Fictional, the Wicked Witch of the West is dead, but it came at a terrible cost. Still, Dorothy needs only to travel back to the Emerald City to finally make her way home. If only things were so simple.
Adapted from "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum: https://myths.link/oz
Myths and Legends: https://www.mythpodcast.com
- Dorothy and the party make their way via crumbling yellow brick to the Emerald City, but all is not what it seems, and Oz, the Great and Terrible, has a gruesome request for them.
Adapted from "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum: https://myths.link/oz
- Two stories of Arsene Lupin. In the first, the Queen's necklace has gone missing from a locked and guarded room. On the second, a man just wants to relax on the train where he won't be crowded by loud, smoking people...or getting tied up and repeatedly punched in the face.
Sources:
Arsene Lupin: https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/6133/pg6133-images.html
- This is just a quick announcement, there's no episode of Fictional this week. We had a death in the family and I needed to take some time. I'm not going anywhere and Fictional will return 9/3/25 (in two weeks) and we'll finish out the remaining four episodes of this season. Thanks for your understanding.
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About Fictional
Classic lit with a modern tone, every other week. From the creators of Myths and Legends, comes an altogether same-but-different podcast set in the world of classic lit. These are the stories of Dracula, The Time Machine, The Three Musketeers. They're stories written by Jane Austen, Shakespeare, and H.P. Lovecraft, but with a casual, modern tone. Listen as Jason and Carissa Weiser breathe new life into the classics and tell the stories of some of the greatest books ever written.Podcast website
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Fictional: Podcasts in Family