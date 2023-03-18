She’s My Cherry Pie is the ultimate podcast for bakers. Each week, baker, author & recipe developer Jessie Sheehan interviews world-class pastry chefs, bakers &... More
Gluten-Free Baking With Aran Goyoaga Of Cannelle Et Vanille
A leader in the gluten-free baking space, Aran Goyoaga knows her way around the intricacies of alternative baked goods. Diagnosed with a genetic gluten intolerance as an adult, Aran has used her classic pastry training and extensive knowledge about alternative ingredients to create delicious cakes, cookies, tarts, breads, pies, and more. Aran shares her gluten-free flour preferences; the importance of potato starch, psyllium, and steam; choosing the right cookware, and her number-one tip for gluten-free baking. Want to bake along? Here is Aran's recipe for her Quick Crusty Boule.
4/29/2023
49:29
Making Modern Layer Cakes With Pastry Chef Natasha Pickowicz
Self-taught pastry chef Natasha Pickowicz is known for her unique take on cake baking and decorating, and she's built a cult following for her minimalist creations with maximum flavor. Natasha joins host Jessie Sheehan to talk about her approach, which she outlines in her debut book, More Than Cake: 100 Baking Recipes Built for Pleasure and Community, out Tuesday, April 11th. They also talk about the Planned Parenthood bake sales that Natasha organized in New York for several years. (She just announced her latest bake sale, happening Sunday, April 16th, in Brooklyn.) Natasha shares her soak secrets, love of textured fillings, thoughts on sheet pans and cake stands, frosting philosophy, preferred egg-separating technique, and her belief that time is a crucial ingredient. Want to bake along? Here is Natasha's passion fruit, coconut & tequila layered cake recipe.
3/25/2023
57:34
Paola Velez Of Bakers Against Racism On The World’s Largest Bake Sale
In the summer of 2020, pastry chef Paola Velez co-founded Bakers Against Racism with Willa Pelini and Rob Rubba. Little did they know, their efforts would galvanize the baker community around the world and help raise more than $2.5 million for organizations fighting racism. Paola joins host Jessie Sheehan to talk about Bakers Against Racism and shares advice on how to host your own bake sale. Paola also talks about the early days of her career, trying to find her place in the restaurant world. She also shares some of the secrets behind two of her most loved baked goods: plantain sticky buns and chocolate rum cake. They talk layers of flavor, pan caramel, Paola's love of nutmeg, and just what Guy Fieri has to do with Paola's baking. At the end of the episode, we have a special treat. It's Paola at the Cherry Bombe Jubilee conference in Manhattan from last year, reading "The Summer Day," a beautiful poem by Mary Oliver.
3/18/2023
39:55
Making Pavlovas With Zoë François Of Zoë Bakes
As the talent behind the Zoë Bakes Instagram account, Magnolia television show, and cookbook, Zoë François makes a lot of beautiful baked goods, but the one she's known for in particular is her airy, delicate pavlova in the shape of a tutu. Zoë came up with the specific shape as an homage to the dessert's namesake, legendary ballerina Anna Pavlova. Zoë joins host Jessie Sheehan to share her tips and tricks for making the meringue confection, from weighing your egg whites, choosing the right kind of bowl and spatula, to making your own superfine sugar and vanilla extract. They also go through Zoë's suggestions for filling the pavlova, the recipe for her low & slow whipped cream that stays stable for days, and whether to use a hand or a stand mixer. Want to bake along? Here is Zoë's recipe for pavlova.
3/11/2023
54:56
Making Hand Pies With Amanda Mack Of Crust By Mack
Amanda Mack is Baltimore's queen of the hand pie. A self-taught baker, or grandmother-taught, as she likes to say, Amanda has perfected her recipe for these delightful packets of crust and filling over the years. Customers of her bakery business, Crust by Mack, have come to love her sweet and savory hand pies, from cranberry to spinach & cheese to crabmeat. Amanda takes host Jessie Sheehan through the steps for making her signature hand pies, and covers everything from making your own buttermilk to moisturizing your dough, using vanilla bean paste, and stirring up a slurry. Our fave fact? Amanda uses her grandmother's rolling pin. Whatever you do, says Amanda, do not compromise the integrity of your crust!
