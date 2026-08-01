Today’s guests are Debbi and Ashley Fields, a mother and daughter who deeply love and appreciate cookies. Debbi is the founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies, while Ashley is an entrepreneur in her own right and the co-founder of Fields Good, a functional cookie brand that just launched this summer.



Debbi and Ashley join host Jessie Sheehan to talk about their earliest baking memories, their family’s love of cookies, and their special connection (Ashley is one of five daughters!). Debbi shares how she fell in love with baking chocolate chip cookies as a kid, why switching to butter changed everything, why using quality ingredients matters, and how she opened her first store in 1977 at just 21 years old.



Ashley discusses what it was like growing up baking cookies with her mom and watching her operate a successful business. Ashley shares how she built her own company, from securing financing to recipe development, and the life lessons she learned from her mom.



Fields Good Co. is not affiliated with Mrs. Fields.



Click here for more info on Page to Plate, featuring Melissa Clark of the New York Times in conversation with Jessie Sheehan.



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More on Debbi: Instagram



More on Ashley: Instagram, Fields Good



More on Jessie: Instagram, Substack, “Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes” cookbook