Paola Velez Of Bakers Against Racism On The World’s Largest Bake Sale

In the summer of 2020, pastry chef Paola Velez co-founded Bakers Against Racism with Willa Pelini and Rob Rubba. Little did they know, their efforts would galvanize the baker community around the world and help raise more than $2.5 million for organizations fighting racism. Paola joins host Jessie Sheehan to talk about Bakers Against Racism and shares advice on how to host your own bake sale. Paola also talks about the early days of her career, trying to find her place in the restaurant world. She also shares some of the secrets behind two of her most loved baked goods: plantain sticky buns and chocolate rum cake. They talk layers of flavor, pan caramel, Paola's love of nutmeg, and just what Guy Fieri has to do with Paola's baking. At the end of the episode, we have a special treat. It's Paola at the Cherry Bombe Jubilee conference in Manhattan from last year, reading "The Summer Day," a beautiful poem by Mary Oliver.