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166 episodes
- Today’s guest is Hyoju Park, pastry chef and co-owner of Madeleine de Proust Pâtisserie in Melbourne, Australia. Her bakery and creative studio specializes in madeleines, the small French sponge cakes known for their shell-like shape. Hyoju’s creations are anything but traditional and incorporate unexpected flavors, textures, and designs.
She joins host Jessie Sheehan to talk about discovering madeleines for the first time when she was 14 in Korea, training in London, and how she and her business partner, Rong Yao Soh, started Madeleine de Proust as a pop-up before opening a brick-and-mortar. She also talks about their book, “Madeleine: Simple Bakes for Every Mood,” which has recipes ranging from Earl Grey and French toast madeleines to matcha red bean mochi, lemon meringue, and black truffle.
Then, Hyoju walks through the Pink Carnation Madeleines recipe from the book, which was inspired by her mom and includes several components: a lemon yuzu ganache, black tea ganache, yuzu syrup and glaze, and pink chocolate enrobage.
Click here for Hyoju’s Pink Carnation Madeleines recipe.
Subscribe to our Substack for more baking news and recipes.
Click here to order The Game Changers Issue of Cherry Bombe Magazine.
Visit cherrybombe.com for magazine subscriptions, tickets to upcoming events, and more.
More on Hyoju: Instagram, Madeleine de Proust, “Madeleines”
More on Jessie: Instagram, Substack, “Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes”
- Today’s guests are Debbi and Ashley Fields, a mother and daughter who deeply love and appreciate cookies. Debbi is the founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies, while Ashley is an entrepreneur in her own right and the co-founder of Fields Good, a functional cookie brand that just launched this summer.
Debbi and Ashley join host Jessie Sheehan to talk about their earliest baking memories, their family’s love of cookies, and their special connection (Ashley is one of five daughters!). Debbi shares how she fell in love with baking chocolate chip cookies as a kid, why switching to butter changed everything, why using quality ingredients matters, and how she opened her first store in 1977 at just 21 years old.
Ashley discusses what it was like growing up baking cookies with her mom and watching her operate a successful business. Ashley shares how she built her own company, from securing financing to recipe development, and the life lessons she learned from her mom.
Fields Good Co. is not affiliated with Mrs. Fields.
Click here for more info on Page to Plate, featuring Melissa Clark of the New York Times in conversation with Jessie Sheehan.
Subscribe to our Substack for more baking news and recipes.
Click here to order The Game Changers Issue of Cherry Bombe Magazine.
Visit cherrybombe.com for magazine subscriptions, tickets to upcoming events, and more.
More on Debbi: Instagram
More on Ashley: Instagram, Fields Good
More on Jessie: Instagram, Substack, “Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes” cookbook
- Today’s guest is Domenica Marchetti, cookbook author and food writer whose work focuses on Italian home cooking. She’s the author of nine cookbooks, including her latest, “Italian Cookies: Authentic Recipes and Sweet Stories from Every Region.”
Domenica joins host Jessie Sheehan to talk about growing up in a food-loving Italian family in New Jersey, making holiday cookies with her mother, and how her travels throughout Italy led her to discover the country’s rich regional cookie traditions.
Domenica also walks Jessie through her Canestrelletto di Torriglia recipe from “Italian Cookies.” These flower-shaped butter cookies from Liguria are made with just four ingredients and rely on careful technique for their delicate texture. Domenica explains how the cookies helped revive the economy of a small Genovese town, why the dough needs to rest overnight, and what makes this simple Italian cookie so special.
Click here for Domenica’s Canestrelletti di Torriglia recipe.
Click here for tickets and more information on Cherry Bombe’s Farmers & Makers event.
Subscribe to our Substack for more baking news and recipes.
Click here to order The Game Changers Issue of Cherry Bombe Magazine.
Visit cherrybombe.com for magazine subscriptions, tickets to upcoming events, and more.
More on Domenica: Instagram, Substack, “Italian Cookies”
More on Jessie: Instagram, Substack, “Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes”
- Today’s guest is entrepreneur and ice cream queen Pooja Bavishi of Malai Ice Cream, which has locations in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. She’s also the author of the book “Malai: Frozen Desserts Inspired by South Asian Flavors.”
For this special re-air episode, Pooja joins host Jessie Sheehan to talk about her chai-inspired “hybrid identity,” her passion for experimenting with unconventional flavor pairings, and the ginger and star anise ice creams that sparked the inspiration to create Malai. Then, the duo dive into her recipe for Malai Drumsticks from her book, which incorporates Spiced Peanut Crunch Ice Cream, Jaggery Cones, homemade Magic Shell, and Peanut Chikki.
Click here for Pooja’s Malai Ice Cream Drumsticks recipe.
Subscribe to our Substack for more baking news and recipes.
Click here to order The Game Changers Issue of Cherry Bombe Magazine.
Visit cherrybombe.com for magazine subscriptions, tickets to upcoming events, and more.
More on Pooja: Instagram, Malai, “Malai” cookbook
More on Jessie: Instagram, “Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes” cookbook
- Today’s guest is Deb Perelman, the beloved creator of Smitten Kitchen and the author of “The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook,” “Smitten Kitchen Every Day,” and “Smitten Kitchen Keepers.”
In this special re-air episode, Deb joins host Jessie Sheehan to talk about one of the season’s coolest desserts: icebox cakes. Deb explains what makes these no-bake cakes so dreamy and walks through several Smitten Kitchen favorites, including her classic chocolate wafer icebox cake, her chocolate peanut butter icebox cake, and her strawberry graham icebox cake with cream cheese filling.
Click here for Deb’s Icebox Cake recipe.
Subscribe to our Substack for more baking news and recipes.
Click here to order The Game Changers Issue of Cherry Bombe Magazine.
Visit cherrybombe.com for magazine subscriptions, tickets to upcoming events, and more.
More on Deb: Instagram, Smitten Kitchen, website
More on Jessie: Instagram, “Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes” cookbook
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About She's My Cherry Pie
She’s My Cherry Pie is the ultimate podcast for bakers. Each week, baker, author & recipe developer Jessie Sheehan interviews world-class pastry chefs, bakers & culinary creatives and takes a deep dive into their signature baked goods. Tune in as Jessie serves up their favorite tips, techniques, and ingredients. Episodes drop each Saturday. Don’t miss a single slice. She’s My Cherry Pie is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network.Podcast website
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