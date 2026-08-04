Today we’re kicking off Jubilee in July, a special series featuring conversations from our annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee, which was held this past April at The Glass House in New York City. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be sharing some of the wisdom, stories, and inspiration from the Jubilee stage.



First up is Jenny Nguyen, founder of The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon—the world’s first sports bar dedicated entirely to women’s sports. Jenny sits down with Adrianna and Olivia Maher, sisters and co-hosts of the “House of Maher” podcast, to talk about the origin story of The Sports Bra, the power of creating spaces where girls and women feel seen, and why small changes can make a big impact.



Then, we’ll hear a solo talk from Ifrah Ahmed, chef, writer, founder of the Somali culinary pop-up Milk and Myrrh, and author of the cookbook “Soomaaliya.” Ifrah shares her journey from Mogadishu to Seattle to New York, how her mother’s cooking helped preserve her connection to Somali culture, and why documenting recipes and family histories matters now more than ever.



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More on Jenny: Instagram, The Sports Bra, invest in The Sports Bra



More on Olivia: Instagram, House of Maher podcast



More on Adrianna: Instagram



More on Ifrah: Instagram, “Soomaaliya” cookbook



More on Kerry: Instagram, “So You Want To Open A Restaurant” Substack series