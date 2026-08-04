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693 episodes
- Today’s guests are Chef Mehreen (Reenie) Karim and up-and-coming media mogul Alice Ma. The two join host Kerry Diamond to talk about “Picky Eaters,” the new social media food competition show hosted by Reenie and produced by Mad Realities, the modern media company co-founded by Alice.
They discuss the making of the show, how they snagged guests like Padma Lakshmi, Reenie’s experience on Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef,” and how Alice (and friends) almost bought a copy of the U.S. Constitution.
Cherry Bombe’s Farmers & Makers weekend
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Jubilee In July! Nara Smith, Sophia Roe, Ella Quittner, And Karen Akunowicz Live From Jubilee 202607/29/2026 | 38 mins.It’s the final episode of Jubilee in July! This special series features conversations from our annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee, held this past April at The Glass House in New York City.
We’re closing with the keynote conversation between Nara Smith and Sophia Roe, introduced by Ella Quittner. Sophia chats with Nara about her debut cookbook “Homemade” (out on October 13th), her unique video style, her love of fashion, motherhood, and more.
Then, we’ll hear a solo talk from Karen Akunowicz, award-winning chef and owner of Fox & The Knife and Bar Volpe in Boston. Karen shares her powerful story of showing her daughter what it means for a woman to take up space with strength and intention.
Thank you to Whole Foods Market and Airbnb Experiences for supporting our show.
Click here for more information on Cherry Bombe’s Farmers & Makers event.
Click here to order The Game Changers issue of Cherry Bombe magazine.
Click here for more information on Cherry Bombe memberships.
Sign up for our free Radio Cherry Bombe newsletters at cherrybombe.substack.com
More on Nara: Instagram, pre-order the "Homemade" cookbook
More on Sophia: Instagram, website
More on Ella: Instagram, "Obsessed With The Best" cookbook
More on Karen: Instagram, "Crave" cookbook
More on Kerry: Instagram, “So You Want To Open A Restaurant” Substack series
Jubilee In July! Toni Tipton-Martin, Nina Williams-Mbengue, Adrienne Cheatham, Adé Carrena, And Mariana Velásquez Live From Jubilee 202607/27/2026 | 28 mins.It’s Jubilee in July! This special series features conversations from our annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee, held this past April at The Glass House in New York City.
Today, we’re sharing a Jubilee keynote conversation on the legacy of Edna Lewis, the legendary chef and author many regard as the godmother of American farm-to-table cooking. This year marks the 50th anniversary of her landmark book, “The Taste of Country Cooking,” which celebrates local ingredients, seasonality, and Southern traditions.
Culinary historian and author Toni Tipton-Martin joins Edna’s niece Nina Williams-Mbengue for a conversation with Chef and podcaster Adrienne Cheatham. They are introduced by Chef Adé Carrena of iLéWA Foods.
Then, we’ll hear a solo talk from Mariana Velásquez, author of the cookbooks “Revel” and “Colombiana.” Mariana shares the deeply personal story of finishing “Revel” as her marriage ended, and how rewriting the book helped her rediscover her voice and the joy of gathering around the table.
Thank you to American Express and Resy for supporting our show. The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers – not of Resy – and do not constitute professional advice.
Click here for tickets and more information on Cherry Bombe’s Farmers & Makers event.
Click here to order The Game Changers issue of Cherry Bombe magazine.
Sign up for our free Radio Cherry Bombe newsletters at cherrybombe.substack.com
More on Toni: Instagram, "The Taste of Country Cooking" 50th Anniversary Edition
More on Nina: Instagram, The Edna Lewis Foundation
More on Adrienne: Instagram, The Chef’s Cut
More on Adé: Instagram, iLéWA Foods
More on Mariana: Instagram, "Revel"
More on Kerry: Instagram, “So You Want To Open A Restaurant” Substack series
Jubilee In July! Rita Sodi, Jody Williams, Deanna Ting, And Zahra Tangorra Live From Jubilee 202607/20/2026 | 38 mins.It’s Jubilee in July! This special series features conversations from our annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee, held this past April at The Glass House in New York City.
Today, we’re sharing Kerry Diamond’s keynote conversation with Rita Sodi and Jody Williams, the acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, and partners behind some of New York City’s most beloved restaurants, including Via Carota, Buvette, I Sodi, The Commerce Inn, and Bar Pisellino. The conversation is introduced by Deanna Ting, managing editor of Resy’s editorial team.
Rita and Jody join Kerry to talk about their favorite produce, the beauty of simplicity, and how their different cooking styles complement each other. They also discuss their self-taught paths to the kitchen, how they met, their culinary partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and their Via Carota Craft Cocktails line.
Then, we’ll hear a Jubilee solo talk from Zahra Tangorra, chef and author of the memoir “Extra Sauce.” Zahra shares what “extra sauce” means to her: pleasure, survival, big swings, messy joy, and living with as much flavor as possible.
Thank you to Veuve Clicquot and Airbnb Experiences for supporting our show.
Click here for tickets and more information on Cherry Bombe’s Farmers & Makers event.
Click here to order The Game Changers issue of Cherry Bombe magazine.
Click here for more information on Cherry Bombe memberships.
Sign up for our free Radio Cherry Bombe newsletters at cherrybombe.substack.com
More on Deanna: Instagram, website
More on Rita and Jody: Via Carota, I Sodi, The Commerce Inn, Buvette, Bar Pisellino
More on Zahra: Instagram, "Extra Sauce" cookbook
More on Kerry: Instagram, “So You Want To Open A Restaurant” Substack series
Jubilee In July! Jenny Nguyen, Adrianna & Olivia Maher, And Ifrah Ahmed Live From Jubilee 202607/13/2026 | 27 mins.Today we’re kicking off Jubilee in July, a special series featuring conversations from our annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee, which was held this past April at The Glass House in New York City. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be sharing some of the wisdom, stories, and inspiration from the Jubilee stage.
First up is Jenny Nguyen, founder of The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon—the world’s first sports bar dedicated entirely to women’s sports. Jenny sits down with Adrianna and Olivia Maher, sisters and co-hosts of the “House of Maher” podcast, to talk about the origin story of The Sports Bra, the power of creating spaces where girls and women feel seen, and why small changes can make a big impact.
Then, we’ll hear a solo talk from Ifrah Ahmed, chef, writer, founder of the Somali culinary pop-up Milk and Myrrh, and author of the cookbook “Soomaaliya.” Ifrah shares her journey from Mogadishu to Seattle to New York, how her mother’s cooking helped preserve her connection to Somali culture, and why documenting recipes and family histories matters now more than ever.
Thank you to Airbnb Experiences for supporting our show.
Click here to order The Game Changers issue of Cherry Bombe magazine.
Sign up for our free Radio Cherry Bombe newsletters at cherrybombe.substack.com
More on Jenny: Instagram, The Sports Bra, invest in The Sports Bra
More on Olivia: Instagram, House of Maher podcast
More on Adrianna: Instagram
More on Ifrah: Instagram, “Soomaaliya” cookbook
More on Kerry: Instagram, “So You Want To Open A Restaurant” Substack series
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About Radio Cherry Bombe
Radio Cherry Bombe features interviews with the most interesting people in the worlds of food, drink, and hospitality. Each week, host Kerry Diamond—the founder and editor of Cherry Bombe Magazine—talks to the chefs, bakers, creatives, and entrepreneurs making it happen. Follow @cherrybombe on Instagram for show news and more, and visit cherrybombe.substack.com for an inside look into the episode, recipes from the guest, and so much more. Thank you to Tralala for our theme song, "All Fired Up." Produced by The Cherry Bombe Podcast NetworkPodcast website
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