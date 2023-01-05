Radio Cherry Bombe features interviews with the most interesting people in the world of food. Each week, host Kerry Diamond, founder and editor of the indie mag... More
Hosted by Kerry DiamondProduced by Catherine Baker and Jenna SadhuEdited by Jenna SadhuMusic by Tralala, “All Fired Up”Jenny Nguyen is the founder and owner of The Sports Bra, the country’s first sports bar dedicated exclusively to women’s sports. Jenny, a chef by training, didn’t realize what a stir she would create with The Sports Bra. She was looking to open a place that would show women’s sports on all of its televisions; have better food than the average sports bar; and be welcoming to non-binary, queer, and trans individuals. Little did she know, she was opening a feminist landmark. Jenny joins host Kerry Diamond to talk about the origin story of The Sports Bra; Jenny’s early years as a high school and college basketball player whose career was cut short; the weight of her immigrant parents’ expectations; and the amazing reaction to The Sports Bra from female athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. Thank you to Whole Foods Market for supporting today’s show. Learn more about their Environmental Stewardship program here. To learn more about Matriark Foods, click here. Click here for Taste of Santa Barbara tickets and details. Radio Cherry Bombe is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Our show is recorded at Newsstand Studios at Rockefeller Center. Subscribe to our newsletter and check out past episodes and transcripts here. More on Jenny: The Sports Bra, website, menu
Hosted by Kerry DiamondProduced by Catherine Baker and Jenna SadhuEdited by Jenna SadhuMusic by Tralala, “All Fired Up”More than 50 percent of the produce we consume in America comes from California, and there’s one woman who keeps tabs on all of it, from citrus to avocados, almonds, wine grapes, and beyond. Her name is Karen Ross and she’s been the California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary since 2011. Radio Cherry Bombe host Kerry Diamond sat down with Secretary Ross in her office in the state capital of Sacramento to talk about the state’s incredible output, climate change, and current stats on female farmers and farm workers. They also talk about Secretary Ross’s early years growing up on a farm in Nebraska and how that shaped her outlook today. This conversation is part of a special program with California Grown that also included a panel discussion in Sacramento with female growers and officials from the region on International Women’s Day. Click here to learn more about California Grown and find facts on the state’s various crops and recipes. Click here for the California Department of Food and Agriculture blog. Click here for Taste of Santa Barbara tickets and details. Radio Cherry Bombe is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Our show is recorded at Newsstand Studios at Rockefeller Center. Subscribe to our newsletter and check out past episodes and transcripts here.
Hosted by Kerry DiamondProduced by Catherine Baker and Jenna SadhuEdited by Jenna SadhuMusic by Tralala, “All Fired Up”Natasha Pickowicz, one of the most modern pastry chefs around, weaves community, activism, and a DIY spirit into everything she does. Her debut book, More Than Cake: 100 Baking Recipes Built for Pleasure and Community, just launched last week and embodies this distinct approach combined with her unique take on desserts. Natasha returns to Radio Cherry Bombe to share the story behind her book, what she’s doing for her book tour, her upcoming bake sales, and some thoughts on AI. Check out Natasha’s passion fruit, coconut & tequila layered cake recipe here from More Than Cake. Thank you to Whole Foods Market for supporting today’s show and our 10th annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee conference. Learn more about their Environmental Stewardship program here. Radio Cherry Bombe is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Our show is recorded at Newsstand Studios at Rockefeller Center. Subscribe to our newsletter and check out past episodes and transcripts here. More on Natasha: Instagram, More Than Cake book tourNatasha on She’s My Cherry PieNatasha on Radio Cherry Bombe in 2022Natasha on Radio Cherry Bombe in 2020Order Natasha's book
Hosted by Kerry DiamondProduced by Catherine Baker and Jenna SadhuEdited by Jenna SadhuMusic by Tralala, “All Fired Up”Marissa Mullen has a career that cheese lovers could only dream of. As the founder of That Cheese Plate, Marissa gets to meet cheesemakers and cheesemongers; travel to famous cheese regions; and share her flair for making cheese boards with her audience online and off. Her second book, That Cheese Plate Wants To Party, is out tomorrow and leans into the celebratory side of cheese. Marissa joins host Kerry Diamond to share what it’s like to be a cheese influencer, how her jobs at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shaped what she does today, her picks for everything from crackers to produce, and her day-to-day as a culinary creative.Thank you to Whole Foods Market for supporting today’s show and our 10th annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee conference. Learn more about their Environmental Stewardship program here. Join the Jubilee waiting list here. Radio Cherry Bombe is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Our show is recorded at Newsstand Studios at Rockefeller Center. Subscribe to our newsletter and check out past episodes and transcripts here. Want to build your professional network? Sign up for your Cherry Bombe magazine annual subscription here and membership here. More on Marissa: Instagram, That Cheese Plate, websiteOrder Marissa’s book
Hosted by Kerry DiamondProduced by Catherine Baker and Jenna SadhuEdited by Jenna SadhuMusic by Tralala, “All Fired Up”Cakes are in the midst of a makeover and Lucie Franc de Ferriere of From Lucie is one of the cake artists leading the charge. Her creations are topped with buttercream, festooned with flowers and herbs, and have a charming handmade quality to them. She just opened her first bakery, a tiny spot in the East Village, where she and her team make layer cakes, sheet cakes, brownies, cookies, and other confections, as well as custom cakes. Lucie joins host Kerry Diamond to talk about her cakes, her career pivot, and her fascinating family (her British grandmother was arrested for being part of the French resistance when she was a teenager and she later went to Le Cordon Bleu; she’s 99!). Thank you to Kerrygold, Whole Foods Market, San Pellegrino, Cakebread Cellars, and Bouvet Ladubay for supporting our 10th annual Cherry Bombe Jubilee conference. Join the waiting list here. Radio Cherry Bombe is a production of The Cherry Bombe Podcast Network. Our show is recorded at Newsstand Studios at Rockefeller Center. Subscribe to our newsletter and check out past episodes and transcripts here. Want to build your professional network? Sign up for your Cherry Bombe magazine annual subscription here and membership here. More on Lucie: Instagram, From Lucie, website
