In our first exclusive episode on Substack (yay!), we discuss the Ibiza fashion craze, unpacking the sparkling, sunset-hued resortwear fantasy that looms over the coming summer. Using our revolutionary theory of "trickle-down Ibizanomics," we leave no sequin unturned, from the couture treasure trove of Annie's Ibiza to the injection-molded accessories of Amazon influencer storefronts. We analyze the aesthetic's cultural context through the Balearic club scene's seedy history, 2000s rom-com costuming, White Lotus hypergamy discourse, EDM tourism, traditional Indian fashion, the moodboard-to-stimboard-to-vision board pipeline, and more.
Ep. 114: Grisch
Ep. 114: Grisch

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into Grisch, the fascinating niche style gaining traction among Sweden's affluent youth. Drawing on our listeners' firsthand accounts and a century of Scandinavian cultural history, we dissect its surprisingly long lineage— from fin-de-siècle dandies and Eurotrash dudebros to gangster rappers and old money influencers—all culminating in a high-stakes world of designer denim, puffer vests, and luxury low-profile sneakers. We ponder how the complex relationship between class, age, nationalism, and masculinity embodied by Grisch might result in its global domination.Special thanks to Charles, Elsa, Justine, Iman, Matilda, Ebba, and Jesper for their insights! Links:Image boardSelected TikToks: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7Chris Heyn Jr. on TikTokeric_roth2 on TikTokMarcus Rolf on TikTokYour Ultimate Guide to Scandinavian Fashion by The Daily ScandinavianAbout Us – Garde GrischDe Vet Du – Sture P (Music Video) Peder Fogstrand aka Greven"The Law of Jante" (on Janteloven) by Michael Booth for The Paris ReviewThe Murder of Einar (Swedish rap legend) – YouTubeAzealia Banks announces her move to Stockholm in Swedish radio interviewYung Lean @subwaytakes InterviewConsumers that are middle and upper class in Nordic countries 2024 – Statista
Ep. 113: Information Age Grindset w/ Ezra Marcus
Ep. 113: Information Age Grindset w/ Ezra Marcus

In this episode, journalistic superstar Ezra Marcus joins us to chronicle his journey from the ashes of millennial digital media to the frontlines of today's most exciting investigative reporting. We extol his epic track record—the Sarah Lawrence sex cult, the culinary horror story of Horses, the galaxy gas epidemic, and more— and discover what draws him to the shady fraudster kingpins that personify online hustle culture. We also discuss the true crime documentary slop machine, moonlighting as a party-pumping DJ, the idea that men are the new women, and what it means to stand at the brink of the Chinese century.Links:Ezra Marcus's Website Ezra Marcus on InstagramSome of Ezra's greatest hits:The Next Drug Epidemic is Blue Raspberry Flavored The Package King of MiamiThe Stolen Kids of Sarah LawrenceThe Cat Who Could Kill HorsesThe 'E-Pimps' of OnlyFansHow Do You Make a Weed Empire?
Ep. 112: Halal Clean Girl Prison Uniforms | Study Break
Ep. 112: Halal Clean Girl Prison Uniforms | Study Break

In this edition of Study Break, we discuss the Hollyweirdness of the Oscars (notably that James Bond humiliation ritual), Pretty Little Thing's rebrand from Love Island resortwear to halal clean girl prison clothes, the Losercore undertones of Prada's FW 2025 show, the abjection of the Shrek 5 trailer and the gravity of Shrek's highbrow legacy, the revolt against millennial burger joints and craft breweries, plus Biz makes a special announcement.Links:James Bond Musical Tribute at the 97th Oscars (Lisa, Doja Cat, Raye)Pretty Little ThingFeatured PLT monstrosities: sage tailored cropped blazer/dress, burgundy soft rib two piece set, grey bardot ruched dressPLT founder Umar Kamani on their rebrand – DrapersBoohoo/PLT/Nasty Gal class action settlementPrada Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection on Vogue RunwayShrek 5 Official Trailer on YouTubeEuphoria Season 3's "Silver Slipper" strip clubKyle Gordon's "We Will Never Die" on TikTokMillennial burger spot roast on TikTokTate McRae – Revolving door (Official Music Video)Flew out to Atlanta TikTok storytime (Girl's POV)Flew out to Atlanta TikTok storytime (Boy's POV)Appalachian hair texture discourse on TikTokStephanie Soo/Rotten Mango Ash Trevino Deep Dive on YouTube
Ep. 111: Losercore
Ep. 111: Losercore

In this week's episode, we discuss the legacy of Losercore, an aesthetic of the late 90s and early 2000s that celebrated the awkwardness of young adulthood and the sartorial idiosyncrasies of social outcasts, from orthodontia and ill-fitting gym uniforms to wire-frame glasses and dishwater-blond hair. We analyze the socioeconomic conditions that led to this period of loser glorification, identify key players (Todd Solondz, Paul Dano), cinematic touchstones (Napoleon Dynamite, Little Miss Sunshine), and generational anthems ("Teenage Dirtbag," "Buddy Holly"), and reflect on how the Internet has transformed today's young losers into threats to themselves and others.Links:Image board"The Birth—and Maybe Death—of Yuppiedom" by Walter Shapiro for Time"Loser: The Hero of the 1990s" by Grunge Included on SubstackThe Trap by Adam CurtisThe Nineties by Chuck Klosterman@yungkombucha420 on TikTok"Americans Need to Party More" by Ellen Cushing for The Atlantic"The Anti-Social Century" by Derek Thompson for The AtlanticLoser Generated Content: From Participation to Exploitation by Soren Mork PetersenBillie Eilish on having no friendsCelebrity with no friends blind item ("not Jessica Chastain")Emma Chamberlain closet videoBed rot talking stage TikTok / "Love in the Time of Bed Rotting" by Isabel Unhinged on Substack"The Story Behind The Song: Beck and the crowning of the 'Loser' generation" – Far OutTeenage Dirtbag – Wheatus (Offical Music Video)Buddy Holly – Weezer (Official Music Video)Losercore TikTok boys: Slushy Noobz, Thomathy, Ben Awad, William ConradMarc Jacobs, Circa 2003: Long Hair, Neck Brace & Sweaty (PHOTO)Prada Spring/Summer 1996Marc Jacobs Spring 1999Marc Jacobs Fall 1999Vetements Fall 2019 MenswearBalenciaga Pre-Fall 2021 "Gucci's Beautiful Losers Hit New York" – Business of Fashion"The Book of Gucci According to Alessandro Michele" – 032c"Student Teaches Teacher" aka Jeff Bliss aka Friggin Packet Yo (Original YouTube Video)"Who's Afraid of Hasan Piker?" – Slate"Still Life (Betamale)" by Jon RafmanParty in their Blood – Cloudy Heart (Official Music Video)Bully (formerly @bully.incel.simp.hero) Duane Hanson – Saatchi GalleryDadsgiving by Chris Maggio