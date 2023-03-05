Ronan Mckenzie, presented by BMW

Special Episode presented by BMW. We meet artist and curator Ronan Mckenzie at Carl Freedman Gallery, Margate to discuss her monumental new group exhibition To Be Held. The show is now open and runs until 25th June 2023. Free entry, so we really recommend visiting Margate to see this EXTRAORDINARY show.To Be Held brings together nineteen artists and three furniture designers in an immersive exhibition which aims to open a dialogue on tenderness, and what it means to care and be cared for. The show presents works from a range of disciplines including painting, sculpture and scent; inviting us to consider the relationship between our experiences, and our internal sense of grounding and joy. To Be Held explores the impact of how we choose to share our spaces with all that they encompass, intentionally creating environments that we fill with love, and allow them, and those who inhabit them to care for us in return.What does it mean to be held?To see and be seen, to be warmed by surroundings which create space for one to feel and be felt, to be comforted by the knowing of acceptance and to leave by choice, when one chooses. For the doors to always be open, for ears to always be available, to be soothed by an atmosphere which calms and cares, which touches old memories that tickle before becoming visual. To be held in a space is to relax into one's breathing because we know that we're not alone.Participating artists include: Annan Affotey, Alvin Armstrong, Mabintou Badjie, Chris Bramble, Toby Cato, CHUKES, Mac Collins, Rayvenn D'Clark, Shaye Gregan, Ezra-Lloyd Jackson, Adama Jalloh, Julianknxx, Alfie Kungu, Mario Moore, Ronan Mckenzie, Sola Olulode, Natassja E Swift, Naomi Williams and Joy Yamusangie.With furniture designs by: Modular by Mensah, ROL Studio by Holly Rollins and Miminat Shodeinde.The collaboration with BMW organically formed through conversations around responding to space, interiors, design, and artwork, informed by the desire to have an expansive experience of everyday spaces. Both Mckenzie's and BMW foundations have developed instinctively through the attention to tactility and texture, fabrication, sound, and an interest in activating multiple senses to shape emotional responses and experiences. Inspired by a shared vision for more meaningful connections, this collaboration forms one of an ongoing discourse between design and the arts.For over 50 years, the BMW Group has initiated and been engaged in hundreds of cultural collaborations worldwide. The main focus of its long-term commitment is set on modern and contemporary art, classical music, jazz and sound, as well as architecture and design.