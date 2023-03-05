Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Actor Russell Tovey and gallerist Robert Diament host Talk Art, a podcast dedicated to the world of art featuring exclusive interviews with leading artists, cur... More
Actor Russell Tovey and gallerist Robert Diament host Talk Art, a podcast dedicated to the world of art featuring exclusive interviews with leading artists, cur... More

  • Hettie Judah (on How Not To Exclude Artist Mothers, Frida Kahlo and Art Criticism)
    We meet Hettie Judah, chief art critic on the British daily paper The i, a regular contributor to The Guardian’s arts pages, and a columnist for Apollo magazine. Following publication of her 2020 study on the impact of motherhood on artists’ careers, in 2021 she worked with a group of artists to draw up the manifesto How Not To Exclude Artist Parents, now available in 15 languages. She writes for Frieze, Art Quarterly, Art Monthly, ArtReview and other publications with 'art' in the title, and is a contributing editor to The Plant magazine. She regularly talks about art and with artists for museum and gallery events, and has been a visiting lecturer for Goldsmiths University and the Royal College of Art in London and Dauphine University, Paris. A supporter of Arts Emergency she has mentored artists and students through a variety of different schemes. As a broadcaster she can be heard (and sometimes seen) on programmes including BBC Radio 4’s Front Row and Art That Made Us. Recent books include How Not To Exclude Artist Mothers (and other parents) (Lund Humphries, 2022) and Lapidarium (John Murray, London, 2022/ Penguin, NY, 2023). She is currently working on a book and Hayward Touring exhibition On Art and Motherhood (opening at Arnolfini in Bristol, March 2024) among other things.In 2022, together with Jo Harrison, Hettie co-founded the Art Working Parents Alliance - a supportive network and campaigning group for curators, academics, gallerists, technicians, educators and others working in the arts. Follow: @HettieJudahVisit: https://www.hettiejudah.co.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/4/2023
    1:08:54
  • Ronan Mckenzie, presented by BMW
    Special Episode presented by BMW. We meet artist and curator Ronan Mckenzie at Carl Freedman Gallery, Margate to discuss her monumental new group exhibition To Be Held. The show is now open and runs until 25th June 2023. Free entry, so we really recommend visiting Margate to see this EXTRAORDINARY show.To Be Held brings together nineteen artists and three furniture designers in an immersive exhibition which aims to open a dialogue on tenderness, and what it means to care and be cared for. The show presents works from a range of disciplines including painting, sculpture and scent; inviting us to consider the relationship between our experiences, and our internal sense of grounding and joy. To Be Held explores the impact of how we choose to share our spaces with all that they encompass, intentionally creating environments that we fill with love, and allow them, and those who inhabit them to care for us in return.What does it mean to be held?To see and be seen, to be warmed by surroundings which create space for one to feel and be felt, to be comforted by the knowing of acceptance and to leave by choice, when one chooses. For the doors to always be open, for ears to always be available, to be soothed by an atmosphere which calms and cares, which touches old memories that tickle before becoming visual. To be held in a space is to relax into one’s breathing because we know that we’re not alone.Participating artists include: Annan Affotey, Alvin Armstrong, Mabintou Badjie, Chris Bramble, Toby Cato, CHUKES, Mac Collins, Rayvenn D’Clark, Shaye Gregan, Ezra-Lloyd Jackson, Adama Jalloh, Julianknxx, Alfie Kungu, Mario Moore, Ronan Mckenzie, Sola Olulode, Natassja E Swift, Naomi Williams and Joy Yamusangie.With furniture designs by: Modular by Mensah, ROL Studio by Holly Rollins and Miminat Shodeinde.The collaboration with BMW organically formed through conversations around responding to space, interiors, design, and artwork, informed by the desire to have an expansive experience of everyday spaces. Both Mckenzie’s and BMW foundations have developed instinctively through the attention to tactility and texture, fabrication, sound, and an interest in activating multiple senses to shape emotional responses and experiences. Inspired by a shared vision for more meaningful connections, this collaboration forms one of an ongoing discourse between design and the arts.For over 50 years, the BMW Group has initiated and been engaged in hundreds of cultural collaborations worldwide. The main focus of its long-term commitment is set on modern and contemporary art, classical music, jazz and sound, as well as architecture and design.Follow @RonanKSM on Instagram to learn more about #ToBeHeld. Follow: @CarlFreedmanGallery on Instagram #CarlFreedmanGalleryVisit the exhibition: https://carlfreedman.com/exhibitions/2023/to-be-held-curated-by-ronan-mckenzie/Follow @BMWGroupCulture to learn more about BMW's commitment to art. BMW has created an Art Guide listing over 300 private art collections that are accessible to the public in 224 cities and 51 countries around the world. Get your free copy by clicking here. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    1:27:47
  • Antoni Porowski
    New @talkart!! We meet Antoni Porowski, inspiring chef, New York Times Bestselling Author and star of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye. We discover his passion for Louise Nevelson’s sculptures, the impact his art teacher had on his life, the paintings of Giacomo Balla, Les Lelannes sheep sculptures, collecting furniture and photography by Simen Johan, Ryan McGinley and Paul Mpagi Sepuya! We also discuss Sally Mann’s photos, visiting New York galleries like Team Gallery and art fairs Frieze NY and The Armory, museums including the Met and Guggenheim, his love of living in the city and Patti Smith.Born in Canada to European emigrants, Antoni is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights everywhere, especially his family’s native Poland where he serves on the board of the Equaversity Foundation which was established to organize international fundraising to support the LGBTQ+ community in Poland.Follow @Antoni on Instagram and watch the new series of Queer Eye, hitting screens this May on Netflix! #AntoniPorowski @QueerEye Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    1:11:09
  • Duane Michals
    We meet living legend DUANE MICHALS (b. 1932, McKeesport, PA) one of the GREATEST photographic innovators of the last century, widely known for his work with series, multiple exposures, and text. For more than 60 years he has pushed photography and art to new dimensions. Without doubt, so many contemporary artists have been inspired by, and have directly referenced, the groundbreaking work of Duane Michals - he has truly shifted the way we think about art forever!!! Duane Michals is an artist who has been much imitated, highly influential and endlessly re-inventive. He celebrated his 91st birthday the week before this episode was recorded, so a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Duane!!!Michals first made significant, creative strides in the field of photography during the 1960s. In an era heavily influenced by photojournalism, Michals manipulated the medium to communicate narratives. The sequences, for which he is widely known, appropriate cinema’s frame-by-frame format. Michals has also incorporated text as a key component in his works. Rather than serving a didactic or explanatory function, his handwritten text adds another dimension to the images’ meaning and gives voice to Michals’ singular musings, which are poetic, tragic, and humorous, often all at once.Over the past five decades, Michals’ work has been exhibited in the United States and abroad. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, hosted Michals’ first solo exhibition (1970). In 2019, The Morgan Library and Museum in New York exhibited a career retrospective of Michals' work The Illusions of the Photographer: Duane Michals at the Morgan. More recently, he had one-person shows at the Odakyu Museum, Tokyo (1999), and at the International Center of Photography, New York (2005). In 2008, Michals celebrated his 50th anniversary as a photographer with a retrospective exhibition at the Thessaloniki Museum of Photography, Greece, and the Scavi Scaligeri in Verona, Italy.Michals's work belongs to numerous permanent collections in the U.S. and abroad, including the Israel Museum, Jerusalem; the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Moderna Museet, Stockholm; the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto; and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Michals's archive is housed at the Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh.Michals received a BA from the University of Denver in 1953 and worked as a graphic designer until his involvement with photography deepened in the late 1950s. He currently lives and works in New York City, USA.Follow @TheDuaneMichals on Instagram.Views more than 50 recent short films at Duane's Vimeo channel: https://vimeo.com/duanemichalsLearn more at DC Gallery: https://www.dcmooregallery.com/artists/duane-michals Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/20/2023
    1:00:26
  • Paula Siebra
    Paula Siebra is a Brazilian painter born in Fortaleza, Ceará, in 1998. The artist focuses on images related to everyday life and scenes of intimacy using Brazilian northeastern culture as her starting point. Her paintings emerge from the exploration of established themes such as portraits, landscapes and still lifes. These motifs, throughout her research, acquire a peculiar aspect: a certain simplification in the contours, added to a reduction in the contrast between chromatic tones, polarizing reality and reverie – as if the artist were daydreaming about ordinary life.In addition to following a straightforward continuum from tradition, her paintings relate to an inherent visualness of her native land of Ceará and the Brazilian Northeast as a whole. She is particularly close to with folk art, since her interests encompass the synthetic form of clay objects, laces and other textile works such as crochet and embroidery, as well as the geometric and colorful architectural features of traditional houses. Surrounding villages, household objects and anonymous faces are elements of the landscape in which the artist is immersed, appearing as if clothed by a light mist that covers everything - alternately concealing or revealing them. Paula Siebra (1998, Fortaleza, Brazil) lives and works in Fortaleza, Brazil).Follow @Paula_Siebra on Instagram and her gallery @MendesWoodDMVisit: https://mendeswooddm.com/en/artist/paula-siebra Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/13/2023
    1:09:32

About Talk Art

Actor Russell Tovey and gallerist Robert Diament host Talk Art, a podcast dedicated to the world of art featuring exclusive interviews with leading artists, curators & gallerists, and even occasionally their talented friends from other industries like acting, music and journalism. Listen in to explore the magic of art and why it connects us all in such fantastic ways. Follow the official Instagram @TalkArt for images of artworks discussed in each episode and to follow Russell and Robert's latest art adventures.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

