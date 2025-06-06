About Dragons in the Details

Still reeling from your Onyx Storm hangover? Torn between hugging Rececca Yarros and yelling at her? Convinced you know who the brother is? Welcome to the club. Instead of processing our feelings like mature adults, we started a podcast. Join two long-time friends Ronnie and Abby as they dive deep into your favorite fantasy novels, beginning with The Empyrean Series. If you used to stay up late reading "just one more chapter" , if your first crush was Legolas but your current crush is Aragorn, if you openly wept when Snape died, then this is the podcast for you.