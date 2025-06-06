Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsDragons in the Details
Dragons in the Details
Dragons in the Details

Abby and Ronnie
ArtsBooks
Dragons in the Details
  • Onyx Storm: Mailbag #2
    Your favorite crazy book theorists and co-hosts Abby and Ronnie sit down to talk about YOUR THEORIES again in Onyx Storm: Mailbag #2!We start off strong, with Abby realizing that Cath is in fact a man and not a nickname for “Cathy.” We then dive into whether Cath’s breath smelling bad is actually a clue to Cath’s age, and ponder if he might actually be way more important than we thought.We debunk the popular “Ridoc is a venin” theory with some very key evidence from the Cliffs of Dralor. Sorry guys, Ridoc’s definitely not a venin - but we’re still not sure why he hates sewing. We get into the Battle of Suniva and try to figure out how long the venin have been secretly stealing daggers, and conclude that when Devera tells us something’s important, we should listen.After that we discuss Tairn and Codagh’s lineage and get into the “Is Tairn really Thereux?” question. We get into some of our wildest theories to date with speculation on Brennan’s identity (why did Violet think he would know Old Lucerish?) and realize that Lilith has known about the Venin for way longer than we thought. To round it out, we talk about the symbolism of Bodhi’s name (and Cuir’s name) and ponder what role they might play in the larger story. We wonder why everyone seems to always forget that the irids are invisible and could literally be anywhere, at any time (looking at you Unnbriel), and conclude with a fun reading corner on Crescent City (no spoilers! We promise.) Spoilers for the entire Empyrean SeriesFollow us on social media:Instagram: @dragonsinthedetailspodTikTok: @dragonsinthedetailspodYouTube: @dragonsinthedetailspodDiscord: Dragons In the Details Pod ServerEmail us your questions and theories at [email protected] - we love hearing from you!Please remember to rate, subscribe, and review! We really appreciate it!#onyxstorm #ironflame #fourthwing #violetsorrengail #xadenriorson #rebeccayarros #fantasy #podcast #bookstagram #romantasy #empyrean #rebeccayaros #book #booklover #bookstagram #booktok #bookpodcast #bookpodcasts #irid #romantasy #romantasybooks #tairn #violet #xaden #bodhi #cath #lilith #theophanie #ridoc #venin #codagh #alloy #daggers #dragonsTime Stamps00:00 - 02:59: Intro03:00 - 07:49: Is Cath an elder? And also a man?07:50 - 13:18: Ridoc is NOT a Venin13:19 - 19:50: The Venin have been after the Daggers this whole time (or, why we should always listen to Devera)19:51 - 24:54: Is Tairn secretly Thereux? (Spoiler: Probably not)24:55 - 30:15: Why are the wyvern snatching up dead gryphons?30:16 - 33:28: Ok, so like, what’s the deal with Brennan?33:29 - 38:00: Lilith has known about the venin for way longer than we thought38:01 - 40:08: How much magic can venin channel40:09 - 43:32: The symbolism of Bodhi’s name43:33 - 46:00: Violet’s just a big battery (And also, we’re starting to forget our own theories)46:01 - 50:24: Why is everyone forgetting that the irids can turn invisible?50:25 - 54:06: Are the isles the gods?54:07 - 01:01:25: Reading Corner (We’re both reading Crescent City!) and Conclusion
  • Onyx Storm: History Part 2 - The Second Krovlan Uprising, The Tyrrish Rebellion and Other Fun Stuff
    Your favorite crazy book theorists and co-hosts Abby and Ronnie sit down to talk about the history of Navarre in Onyx Storm: History Part 2 - The Second Krovlan Uprising, The Tyrrish Rebellion, and Other Fun Stuff!We start with the Second Krovlan Uprising, where we explore what REALLY happened when Deverelli brokered that mysterious deal between an unnamed Isle kingdom and Krovla. Why did the Krovlish Raiders try to cross into Navarre at Athebyne? Was Unnbriel the unnamed isle, or did Violet jump to conclusions? And what's the connection between the feathertails the raiders were looking for and the feathertails that Asher was studying?Then we jump to the Tyrrish Rebellion, examining the motivations behind Fen Riorson, Lilith Sorrengail, and other key players; looking deep into Fen’s alliance with Viscount Tecaurs, and discuss the shocking revelation that "other dragons" were hiding in Aretia! We bring receipts on Lilith's capture of the rebellion leaders, Brennan's supposed "death," and the rebellion relics. Why does Sgaeyl hate Brennan so much? And what was Naolin's ACTUAL fate??We round it out with a look at Basgaiath War College's founding (how could it have been built on Runes?!) and the various cover-ups throughout Navarre's history. When did they start erasing the Venin from the archives? Why is there no irid in the Rotunda at Basgiath? And why are the Venin traveling along bodies of water??Our precog corner gets WILD this episode as we theorize about a secret Irid den in Aretia, water dragons, and the possibility of another continent! Is this why Asher pointed Violet toward these specific historical events? The blanket of lies is starting to unravel!Spoilers for the entire Empyrean SeriesFollow us on social media:Instagram: @dragonsinthedetailspodTikTok: @dragonsinthedetailspodYouTube: @dragonsinthedetailspodDiscord: Dragons In the Details Pod ServerEmail us your questions and theories at [email protected] - we love hearing from you!Please remember to rate, subscribe, and review! We really appreciate it!#onyxstorm #ironflame #fourthwing #violetsorrengail #xadenriorson #rebeccayarros #fantasy #podcast #bookstagram #romantasy #empyrean #rebeccayaros #book #booklover #bookstagram #booktok #bookpodcast #bookpodcasts #irid #romantasy #romantasybooks Timestamps:00:00 - 5:26 - Intros (Please don’t spoil Throne of Glass for Abby)5:27 - 9:26 - Announcement (We’re on discord now! Dragons In the Details Pod Server)9:27 - 20:56 - Corrections, Omissions, Social Media Shout Outs20:57 - 43:55 - The Second Krovlan Uprising43:56 - 1:31:52 - The Tyrrish Rebellion1:31:53 - 1:38:12 - The Founding of Basgiath1:38:13 - 1:47:22 - Undocumented History, including the Venin Cover-Up1:47:23 - 1:51:26 - Precog Corner!1:51:27 - 1:53:33 - What we’re reading + Outros
  • Onyx Storm: History Part 1 - The Origin, The Great War, and The First Six
    Your favorite literary chaos agents Abby and Ronnie are back with a mind-blowing deep dive into the mysterious history of Navarre in Onyx Storm: History Part 1 - The Origin, The Great War, and The First Six!We kick things diving into the fascinating world of the Fables of the Barren - that antique, heavy tome that holds the key to understanding the REAL history of this continent! We explore where this rare book came from, why Asher made sure Violet knew these stories by heart, and what it means that this knowledge has been passed down through generations while being erased from official records.Then we tackle the mysterious origin story of the three brothers who fought to control magic in an ancient kingdom. One brother bonded to a gryphon, one to a dragon, and when the third grew jealous, he drew directly from the source, losing his soul and waging war on the other two. But what of the third brother who commanded the sky to surrender its greatest power vanquished his jealous sibling "at a great and terrible price." What was that price? And is Violet about to pay it?We dive deep into the conflicting stories about who first bonded with dragons - was it one of these brothers or the legendary First Six? And why would dragons know about runes before humans had access to magic? Next, we explore the Great War and unification of Navarre, examining why the Isle Kingdoms once fought alongside Navarre and Poromiel against the Venin but now refuse to get involved. We bring receipts on Warrick's decision to prevent gryphons from channeling within the wards and Lyra's opposition that led her to create a second wardstone at Aretia. Why did dragons turn against gryphons after fighting alongside them? And what's the connection between the hatching grounds and this mysterious conflict?Our precog corner gets REALLY wild this episode as Ronnie speculates on the origin of Runes. Meanwhile, Abby drops a bombshell theory about why Andarna’s not fond of pits. Could this explain why the Irids hate violence so much?We wrap up with our current reads - Abby's deep into Crescent City and worried about Hunt becoming the next Tamlin, while Ronnie's finished book three and is keeping her lips sealed!Spoilers for the entire Empyrean Series (Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm)Follow us on social media:InstagramTikTokYouTubeDiscordEmail us your questions and theories at [email protected] - we love hearing from you!Please remember to rate, subscribe, and review! We really appreciate it!#onyxstorm #ironflame #fourthwing #violetsorrengail #xadenriorson #rebeccayarros #fantasy #podcast #bookstagram #romantasy #empyrean #rebeccayaros #book #booklover #bookstagram #booktok #bookpodcast #bookpodcasts #irid #romantasy #romantasybooks #history #greatwar #fables #venin #dragons #griffinsTime Stamps:00:00 - 05:26: Intro and scheduling chaos05:27 - 09:26: Corrections, omissions, and social media shout-outs09:27 - 20:56: The Fables of the Barren20:57 - 33:55: The Origin Story of the Three Brothers33:56 - 43:55: Who really bonded with dragons first?43:56 - 59:52: The Great War and Unification of Navarre59:53 - 1:07:12: The Wardstones and why gryphons can't channel1:07:13 - 1:18:07: What ended the war with the Venin?1:18:08 - 1:24:45: Precog Corner: Runes as an ancient language and pit-fighting Irids1:24:46 - 1:29:52: What we're reading and outro
  • Onyx Storm: Signets Deep Dive
    Your favorite crazy book theorists Abby and Ronnie dive deep into the mysterious world of signets in episode nine of Dragons in the Details! Get ready for a wild ride through the magical powers of the Empyrean series as we unpack everything you need to know about who can wield what (and why some people might be lying about it)!We start with a confession: Abby attended Onyx Storm Trivia and didn't win first place! The shame! Then we jump into our signet roundup where we analyze Violet's lightning wielding abilities and question what it means that she's actually wielding pure power. Is she a conduit making everyone around her more powerful? The evidence is starting to stack up!Then we tackle the burning question of Venin balance - does Violet even have a balance? Theophanie's cryptic words suggest she might not, but we have some compelling theories about Jack and his mysterious power display in Fourth Wing that might contradict that!We dissect Xaden's shadow wielding and intention reading abilities, which seem to be growing stronger since his transformation. Who's the balance for his intention reading now? We think it might be a certain Colonel. Plus, we explore the mystery of Garrick's distance wielding (why hasn't he been carrying Xaden to Violet's bed every night?) and Bodhi's second signet.Our deep dive continues with Mira's ward creation abilities that defy explanation - how can one person do what normally requires seven dragons and a wardstone? We also examine the confusing case of Ridoc and Liam's ice wielding mix-up (oopsie or carefully laid groundwork?), and examine Imogen's earth wielding ability.The biggest mystery of all? Why Dain has so much power. Could Cath's baf breath be a clue to something significant? And what about those six most powerful signets mentioned in the epigraphs? We break down which signets might make the list and why summoning might be more powerful than anyone realized.Our precog corner gets wild as we theorize about dragons gifting powers, time manipulation, and whether Carr is intentionally teaching riders to burn out! Plus, a last-minute theory about who else might be talking to a certain deceased character has us questioning everything we thought we knew about the afterlife in this series.Spoilers for the entire Empyrean Series (Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm)Follow us on social media:InstagramTikTokYoutubeDiscordEmail us your questions and theories at [email protected] - we love hearing from you! Please remember to rate, subscribe, and review! It helps our baby podcast find its way in this world!#onyxstorm #ironflame #fourthwing #violetsorrengail #xadenriorson #rebeccayarros #fantasy #podcast #bookstagram #romantasy #empyrean #rebeccayaros #book #booklover #bookstagram #booktok #bookpodcast #bookpodcasts #irid #romantasy #romantasybooks #tairn #violet #xaden #bodhi #signets #dragons #veninTime Stamps:00:00 - 01:15: Intros and Abby's trivia confession01:16 - 05:26: What signet would you choose?05:27 - 11:58: Corrections, omissions, and social media shout-outs11:59 - 20:06: Violet's signet roundup and Venin balance commentary20:07 - 24:54: Jack's mysterious power and potential balance theories24:55 - 30:15: Xaden's shadow wielding and intention reading30:16 - 35:35: Garrick's distance wielding and Bodhi's secret second signet35:36 - 41:13: Lilith, Theophanie, and Brennan's signet balances41:14 - 47:22: Mira's ward creation abilities and possible explanations47:23 - 51:26: Riddick, Liam, and the ice wielding confusion51:27 - 58:06: Rhiannon's summoning and other rider signets58:07 - 1:02:01: Signets we don't know and theories about Sloan1:02:02 - 1:10:44: What's going on with Dain?1:10:45 - 1:24:05: The limits of signets1:24:06 - 1:33:36: Which six signets might be the most powerful?1:33:37 - 1:49:13: Precog corner1:49:14 - 1:50:03: Wrap-up
  • Onyx Storm: A Deverelli Dissertation
    Your favorite literary chaos agents Abby and Ronnie are back with a mind-blowing deep dive into the mysterious isle of Deverelli! This episode was born from a throwaway theory that grew into something we just couldn't ignore - and trust us, you're going to want to hear this one.First, we tackle our favorite Deverelli moments - Ronnie loves when Xaden shows his softer side in the marketplace (and everyone is completely shocked), while Abby confesses her favorite part is when Xaden wields from the alloy to protect Violet (no judgment here!). We discuss how Deverelli represents Xaden's last moment of peace before everything falls apart, and how it gives us a glimpse of what their lives could have been without war and magic.Then we dive into our main theory about Deverelli's true nature and its relationship with the gods. We bring receipts about how Deverelli doesn't worship any gods (which might actually be the wisest approach), explore the fascinating phrase "the word is the blood," and examine how Violet's challenge with Narelle mirrors what should have happened on Hedotis. We explore the mysterious runes on Deverelli and why some work while others don't. Why does Violet feel the urge to weave runes when entering Deverelli's airspace? And what's the deal with those crossbolts that can supposedly kill dragons without magic? Something doesn't add up!Our investigation takes an intriguing turn when we discuss Courtlyn's collection of magical artifacts. Why would the ruler of an isle without magic be collecting magical amplifiers like the Aemilian Citrine? What does it mean that he's called "keeper of the troth"? And what exactly was the bargain between Courtlyn and Fen Riorson?We round out the episode with a fascinating look at the vibrant waters surrounding Deverelli compared to its muted land colors, and contrast this with Hedotis's strange aquaphobia. Could there be magic in the water that Deverelli understands but Hedotis fears?In our wildest precog corner yet, we theorize about a mysterious study on Venin subjects removed from source magic. Could there be a connection between this study and the isles? And what does it mean that there were at least 46 different test groups? The implications are chilling!We wrap up with our current reads - Ronnie's devouring Sarah J. Maas's Crescent City series and can't put it down, while Abby's halfway through A Court of Thorns and Roses and has thoughts about Tamlin, Lucien, and why the fandom exploded from this series.Spoilers for the entire Empyrean Series (Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm)Follow us on social media:Instagram TikTokYouTubeDiscordEmail us your questions and theories at [email protected] - we love hearing from you!Please remember to rate, subscribe, and review! We really appreciate it!#onyxstorm #ironflame #fourthwing #violetsorrengail #xadenriorson #rebeccayarros #fantasy #podcast #bookstagram #romantasy #empyrean #rebeccayaros #book #booklover #bookstagram #booktok #bookpodcast #bookpodcasts #irid #romantasy #romantasybooks #deverelli #hedotis #courtlyn #narelle #venin #gods #islesTime Stamps:00:00 - 01:27: Intro and Diet Coke discourse01:28 - 02:52: Episode overview and disclaimers02:53 - 04:16: Favorite Deverelli moments04:17 - 05:59: Xaden's last moment of peace06:00 - 12:26: Is Deverelli the true Isle of Wisdom?12:27 - 18:16: Narelle's three questions and their significance18:17 - 21:30: Cat's ruby necklace tangent21:31 - 28:27: Deverelli's dedication to wisdom vs. Hedotis28:28 - 33:32: Runes and their function on the isles33:33 - 38:17: Magic artifacts and Courtlyn's collection38:18 - 42:21: Crossbolts and what can kill dragons42:22 - 46:51: Courtlyn's titles and the mysterious bargain with Fen46:52 - 48:12: The mysterious italics voice48:13 - 58:34: What we're reading (Crescent City and ACOTAR)58:35 - 01:00:10: Outro and social media information
About Dragons in the Details

Still reeling from your Onyx Storm hangover? Torn between hugging Rececca Yarros and yelling at her? Convinced you know who the brother is? Welcome to the club. Instead of processing our feelings like mature adults, we started a podcast. Join two long-time friends Ronnie and Abby as they dive deep into your favorite fantasy novels, beginning with The Empyrean Series. If you used to stay up late reading "just one more chapter" , if your first crush was Legolas but your current crush is Aragorn, if you openly wept when Snape died, then this is the podcast for you.
ArtsBooks

