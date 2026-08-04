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339 episodes
- Welcome back to The Literary Life Podcast and a new book discussion series! This month, Angelina and Thomas will be covering Richard Adams' Watership Down. Beginning of their commonplace quotes, they talk about the background of this book and what type of story this is, as well as how Angelina is approaching this first read. Thomas gives some biographical information on Richard Adams, including the publishing challenges facing Adams. Angelina highlights the epigraphs beginning each chapter and their significance. Some of the other topics Thomas and Angelina share their thoughts about include the classical references in these chapters, the allegory of the journey of the soul, and the archetypes and obstacles that we may see in the rest of the book. Join us again next week for chapters 11-21!
Don't forget to check out everything going on over at HouseofHumaneLetters.com to stay up to date on all the upcoming new summer classes and webinars.
To view the full show notes for this episode, please visit https://theliterary.life/340.
- This week on The Literary Life Podcast, our hosts Angelina Stanford and Thomas Banks return from their summer break with a fun "Ask Us (Almost) Anything" episode. The questions they answer include the following:
How does Mr. Banks choose the poem for the end of each episode?
How do they go about finding sources of good secondary research or literary criticism?
How did Angelina first learn about alchemy in the literary tradition?
Is Mr. Banks any relation to the sculptor Thomas Banks?
Can you give a brief definition of each of the building blocks of stories?
What exactly is the "objective correlative"?
Is re-reading important in the literary life and, if so, what makes it profitable?
How do you keep up with the many images when reading?
How should an author approach trying to write in the literary tradition?
How do you deal with reading slumps?
What is your favorite book?
How do you defend an education in the humanities in an age obsessed with STEM?
How many books do you own?
Does Angelina actually hate John Bunyan's Pilgrim's Progress?
And more….
Don't forget to check out everything going on over at HouseofHumaneLetters.com to stay up to date on all the upcoming new summer classes and webinars.
View the full show notes for this episode, including quotes, book links, and this week's poem at https://theliterary.life/339.
- Welcome to the final episode of our summer series on short stories and essays! Today your hosts Angelina Stanford and Cindy Rollins are joined once again by Thomas Banks for their discussion of Samuel Johnson's essay "The Vulture." Before getting into the meat of the essay, Angelina talks about why she disagrees with her own commonplace quote on the purpose of poetry. In the process, she gives us a brief history of literary periods from the classical to the neoclassical and enlightenment.
Thomas shares some more biographical information on Samuel Johnson and his work. Cindy highlights both the important place and the danger of satire, which is a popular neoclassical form and the one used in Johnson's essay. The discussion ends with thoughts on why Johnson's essay was finally not included with the others in The Idler collection, as well as what his purpose may have been in writing "The Vulture."
To check out the current offerings at The House of Humane Letters, as well as Thomas Banks' poetry webinar mentioned in this episode, please visit HouseofHumaneLetters.com.
And for the full show notes on this episode, please visit our podcast website at https://theliterary.life/338.
Episode 337: "The Celestial Omnibus" by E. M. Forster – Short Story Summer Remix07/14/2026 | 1h 37 mins.On this week's episode of The Literary Life, we continue our series of replays from our Summer of the Short Story with a discussion of "The Celestial Omnibus" by E. M. Forster. Angelina and Cindy tell why they love this short story so much and how it encapsulates their own ideas about literature. Thomas gives us some biographical background on E. M. Forster. We get a brief look at the plot of the story, as well as some discussion of how allegorical Forster makes this story. Angelina highlights the idea presented in "The Celestial Omnibus" that what we see in fairy land is more real than what we see in our own world.
Other themes our hosts bring up include modern educational theory, wonder and innocence, using poetry versus enjoying it, and literary critique contrasted with experiencing literature. Their conversation hinges around the contrast between Mr. Bons' pride and pretension and the boy's humility and sincerity. This story embodies everything that The Literary Life podcast is all about, so we hope you enjoy both the story and this episode!
To get the replay of Thomas' webinar on How to Love Poetry, as well as the current and upcoming summer classes mentioned in this episode, please visit HouseofHumaneLetters.com.
Check out the full show notes for this episode on our website at https://theliterary.life/337.
- For this week's installment of our Short Story Summer Remix, we revisit a conversation Angelina and Cindy had covering George Orwell's essay "Why I Write." Our hosts kick off the discussion about how much they each identify with Orwell's description of his childhood. In his story of learning to write, we see many aspects of a good education, even his inclination to imitate other authors. An important point Angelina brings up is Orwell's own struggle against the calling he felt to write, in contrast to having an ambition to do so. Angelina brings up a related story about musician Gregory Alan Isakov, and Cindy reiterates the idea of why we need leisure in order to find our vocation.
Cindy and Angelina also bring out some of the qualities Orwell possessed that make a good writer. Maturity as a human being and as a master of a craft are crucial to certain forms of writing, as Orwell points out about his own work. Other topics of conversation include truth-telling in writing, the motives for writing according to Orwell, and the growing process of writers.
If you want to find replays of the 2019 Back to School online conference referenced in this episode, you can purchase them in Cindy's shop at MorningTimeforMoms.com. For replays of the How to Love Poetry webinar with Thomas, as well as all the current and upcoming classes at HHL you can find those at HouseofHumaneLetters.com.
Check out the schedule for the podcast's summer episodes on our Upcoming Events page.
And to view the full show notes for this episode, please visit our website at https://theliterary.life/336.
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About The Literary Life Podcast
Not just book chat! The Literary Life Podcast is an ongoing conversation about the skill and art of reading well and the lost intellectual tradition needed to fully enter into the great works of literature. Experienced teachers Angelina Stanford and Thomas Banks (of www.HouseOfHumaneLetters.com) join lifelong reader Cindy Rollins (of www.MorningtimeForMoms.com) for slow reads of classic literature, conversations with book lovers, and an ever-unfolding discussion of how Stories Will Save the World. And check out our sister podcast The Well Read Poem with poet Thomas Banks.Podcast website
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