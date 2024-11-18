Episode 80: What Makes a Neighborhood Trader Joe's?

We all know that every neighborhood is unique. And because Trader Joe’s is a national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, every Trader Joe’s is as unique as the neighborhood of which it is a part. In this episode of Inside Trader Joe’s, we’re taking you inside two distinctive neighborhood Trader Joe’s stores, that just so happen to be in the same neighborhood. (Right? It’s amazing what a few blocks can do!) Starting with our original Back Bay store in Boston – the smallest Trader Joe’s in the known universe – and traveling almost five blocks away to Boston’s newest TJ’s (also in the Back Bay), it’s plain to see that every store is a reflection of its surroundings – the customers, the Crew, and the physical space it inhabits. And a super-exciting bonus – we’re learning about stand pipes and rack rooms! Yes! Transcript (PDF)