Episode 81: What We're Wine-ing About at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s has been a destination for winning wine finds since our earliest days, and more than 57 years into our journey, our stores remain a source of tremendous values on wines from the world’s best growing regions. In this episode of Inside Trader Joe’s, we sit down with four folks from our wine team who are doing the work, day after day, to find those wines and get them to our shelves. Grenache? Great. Champagne? ‘Course! Cabernet? Rosé? Okay, okay! Have a listen, then take a trip to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s wine section, where a Crew Member can help you find just the right bottle for any occasion. Transcript (PDF)
--------
25:12
Episode 80: What Makes a Neighborhood Trader Joe's?
We all know that every neighborhood is unique. And because Trader Joe’s is a national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, every Trader Joe’s is as unique as the neighborhood of which it is a part. In this episode of Inside Trader Joe’s, we’re taking you inside two distinctive neighborhood Trader Joe’s stores, that just so happen to be in the same neighborhood. (Right? It’s amazing what a few blocks can do!) Starting with our original Back Bay store in Boston – the smallest Trader Joe’s in the known universe – and traveling almost five blocks away to Boston’s newest TJ’s (also in the Back Bay), it’s plain to see that every store is a reflection of its surroundings – the customers, the Crew, and the physical space it inhabits. And a super-exciting bonus – we’re learning about stand pipes and rack rooms! Yes! Transcript (PDF)
--------
20:17
ICYMI: How Do I Get a Trader Joe's in My Neighborhood
We get a lot of questions at Trader Joe’s. One of those we hear the most is, “Hey, when are you opening a store in my neighborhood?” And “How do you decide where to put a Trader Joe’s?” – that comes up a lot, too. As you can imagine, like Trader Joe’s stores themselves, choosing store locations isnot a one-size-fits-all approach. Truth is, we’d like to be in thousands of neighborhoods all across the country – and it’s going to take some time. Tune in to the latest in our series of bite-sized episodes, ITJ ICYMI, to get the scoop. Transcript (PDF)
--------
6:48
Episode 79: What's In Your Trader Joe's Shopping Cart
In this episode of Inside Trader Joe’s, we’re taking you inside our customers’ shopping carts to find out what keeps them coming back to Trader Joe’s again and again. For this inaugural iteration of our Customer Cart Conversations, we go to Trader Joe’s number 122 in Studio City, California, where our store Captain Jay Jay gets up close and personal with the contents of customers’ carts, with questions about favorites. Along the way, we get some insights into how Trader Joe’s brings a little joy and deliciousness into their busy lives. We’ll get answer to pressing questions like: Savory or sweet? Snack or dessert? And even, Regular Fries or Sweet Potato Fries? What’s in YOUR cart? Transcript (PDF)
--------
18:45
Episode 78: Fall Into the Season with a Shopping List from Trader Joe's
It’s September at Trader Joe’s. That, of course, means the Pumpkin-palooza is underway. You’ll find more than 70 pumpkin-forward products on our shelves this season – including new entries like Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate and the much-anticipated Pumpkin Mini Sheet Cake. And despite the plethora of pumpkin, this season is also about so much more. Like Apple (Shortbread Cookies), Maple (Brown Sugar Butter), Vanilla Cardamom (Cold Brew Coffee), and Butternut Squash (Mac & Cheese). There are returning faves and new finds filled with fabulous flavors in every corner of your neighborhood Trader Joe’s. Listen in to this episode of Inside Trader Joe’s to get the scoop on a few of our favorites. Check out traderjoes.com and @traderjoes on Instagram for more on what’s new and what’s back (finally!) in your Trader Joe’s. Transcript
From our humble beginnings as a small chain of eclectic Southern California convenience stores, Trader Joe’s has grown to become a national chain of 552 (and counting) neighborhood grocery stores, employing more than 65,000 Crew Members. How? By being comfortable with being different. Every episode takes you Inside Trader Joe’s in a podcast series only Trader Joe's could deliver.
