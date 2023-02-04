Welcome to the HowToBBQRight Podcast with Malcom & Rachelle Reed. Here we talk all about our weekly YouTube recipes, what we’re grilling at the house, tips and ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
Morgan Wallen Canceled, Sam’s Club vs. Costco & What Makes a Steak Wagyu?
In this week’s HowToBBQRight Podcast, we’re back at the grindstone crankin’ out new videos (00:32). Will the Memphis Grizzlies clutch up the Playoff Win (04:50)? We went to that canceled Morgan Wallen concert (08:00)... Springfest came and went this past weekend (16:40). Malcom LOVES getting new presents from The Butcher Shoppe (24:39). What makes a cut of meat considered “high end” (29:37)? I pick Malcom’s brain about the “Wagyu” of other meats (40:22). We can’t WAIT for Memphis in May 2023 (47:28)! Does Malcom have any videos from the past he wants to recreate (53:39)? Is Malcom a Sam’s Club or Costco guy (56:20)? What are the BEST Steakhouses in Memphis (1:01:20)? These are the BEST leftover brisket recipes (1:03:27). Malcom gives the rundown on some of his AWARD-WINNING chef’s choice dishes for your next competition (1:05:35 )!
4/28/2023
1:10:07
Steak Grilling 101, Washing Raw Chicken & Properly Freezing Meat
In this week’s HowToBBQRight Podcast, it has been absolutely perfect grilling weather outside (00:28). Rachelle got a new cooking gadget she has to try out (02:44). Killer Hogs is competing in Whole Hog at Memphis in May 2023 (05:11). I pick Malcom’s brain about the benefits of grilling versus searing your steaks (11:29), and he gives his go-to compound butter recipe (20:45). Should you trim your whole spare rib or smoke them whole (27:32)? We answer the age old question of, “Should you wash your raw chicken?” (35:06) What are the BEST injectors for injecting your meat (45:36)? Should you brine your pork loin before you cook it (51:02)? How long can you leave a pork butt in the freezer (54:59)? Do Charcoal Briquettes have a shelf life (57:23)? Would Malcom choose a Big Green Egg or a Drum Smoker, if he could only have one (59:59)?
4/21/2023
1:06:37
Gravity Fed Smokers, BEST BBQ in Memphis & Smoked Seafood Recipes
In this week’s HowToBBQRight Podcast, Malcom had some KILLER eats down in Biloxi this past week (00:42). Our trip down to Fire Dancer BBQ HQ was awesome and delicious (12:55). Malcom’s Smokehouse is in its final stages (16:44). We had a little less of a traditional Easter dinner (20:34), and Malcom’s ‘Low Country Boil’ recipe was a huge hit (29:28)! Some people REALLY love Fall of the Bone ribs (40:54)! Does milk actually help in the event of eating spicy food (48:10)? Ham has to be the main meat of Easter (54:30). Use THESE recipes for potatoes served with steak (55:23). Malcom has to get his hands on a Gravity Fed Smoker (1:00:52), and these are the best food stops in Memphis for delicious barbecue (1:04:13).
4/14/2023
1:13:02
Hogs For The Cause, Best Food in NOLA & Whole Hog at Memphis In May
In this week’s HowToBBQRight Podcast, we’re headin’ out for our appearance in Benton, Arkansas this weekend! (1:08). Our Trip to New Orleans was a SUCCESS (02:07)! These tornadoes in the South have been devastating (13:42). New Orleans should be the food capital of the world, (16:37) because we had the BEST brunch EVER (29:21)! The drive home from NOLA was ROUGH (35:49). Malcom can’t wait to smoke a Whole Hog for Memphis in May 2023 (47:47). Is MSG ACTUALLY bad for you (00)? This is how you smoke fall off the bone ribs (54:40)... What are some of Malcom’s Favorite “Pitmaster Treats'' (57:20)? Finally, what is the shelf life of used Peanut Oil (1:00:15)?
4/7/2023
1:03:34
Best Easter Sides, Sweets & Ham Recipes
In this week’s HowToBBQRight Podcast, we’re going to be at this retail shop in Arkansas, come see us (03:05)! Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans is going to be a weekend for the books (04:17). WCBCC ‘23 is starting to ramp up (11:09). I want to know what some of Malcom’s favorite Easter Traditions were growing up (13:24), and why Malcom’s new smoked ham recipe should be at your Easter dinner, this year (19:35). If ham really isn’t your thing, this Easter brisket recipe should do the trick (39:32). Malcom, Tyler and I debate on the BEST Easter side (41:52). What is the BEST Easter candy (46:50)? This is how you prevent your meatloaf from falling apart (54:51)... This is Malcom’s Guide to getting into Competition BBQ (56:22).
Welcome to the HowToBBQRight Podcast with Malcom & Rachelle Reed. Here we talk all about our weekly YouTube recipes, what we’re grilling at the house, tips and tricks for grilling and our competition BBQ contests.