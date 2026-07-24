This week on the HowToBBQRight Podcast, looking for the perfect tea to serve at your next cookout? Luzianne Tea has you covered (00:00). We're gearing up for a brand-new giveaway in the Let's Get To Cookin' Community, and we want to know: what's the most underrated cut of meat? (00:45) The Fourth of July National Hot Dog Eating Contest has come and gone, and Joey Chestnut has once again cemented his status as the GOAT of competitive hot dog eating (05:30). We cooked an INSANE amount of food for the Fourth of July, and it was absolutely worth it (08:40)! Malcom whipped up his "Rub 'Em and Run 'Em" ribs, and they might just be our new favorite way to cook ribs (13:37). I share my cheeseburger sliders recipe that's sure to give White Castle a run for its money, especially with some Blue Plate on em' (19:01). The day after the Fourth of July, Malcom cooked up some picanha steaks, and they practically melted in your mouth (21:40). We shared our Sun Tea recipe, and boy, did we catch some flak for it (27:06). Pork steaks might just be the BEST bang for your buck when it comes to buying meat at the grocery store (31:25). Looking for a new favorite appetizer? Give these Boursin cheese bites a try (34:00)! The big UFC fight happened this past week, and boy, was it a letdown (37:00). We found some chuck eye steaks in the freezer, so y'all KNOW we had to whip up some killer beef sliders (39:06). Malcom shares his new favorite technique for making jalapeño poppers (42:01). If you've ever bought take-and-bake cookies and thought they were too small, here's how to turn them into giant cookies that everyone will be asking you to make again (44:24). Looking for new rib flavor ideas? Here are some combinations that are SURE to bring big flavor to your next cookout (48:16). If you're looking to watch your figure, here's how to cook pork loin so it tastes just like pork butt (51:08). Malcom tried his hand at homemade Chicago-style hot dogs, and he knocked them CLEAN out of the park (53:00)!