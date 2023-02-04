Hogs For The Cause, Best Food in NOLA & Whole Hog at Memphis In May

In this week’s HowToBBQRight Podcast, we’re headin’ out for our appearance in Benton, Arkansas this weekend! (1:08). Our Trip to New Orleans was a SUCCESS (02:07)! These tornadoes in the South have been devastating (13:42). New Orleans should be the food capital of the world, (16:37) because we had the BEST brunch EVER (29:21)! The drive home from NOLA was ROUGH (35:49). Malcom can’t wait to smoke a Whole Hog for Memphis in May 2023 (47:47). Is MSG ACTUALLY bad for you (00)? This is how you smoke fall off the bone ribs (54:40)... What are some of Malcom’s Favorite “Pitmaster Treats'' (57:20)? Finally, what is the shelf life of used Peanut Oil (1:00:15)?