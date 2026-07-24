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332 episodes
- This week on the HowToBBQRight Podcast, looking for the perfect tea to serve at your next cookout? Luzianne Tea has you covered (00:00). Y'all have been crushing it in the Porter Road community giveaway—thank you for all the support! (00:44) This past weekend, Malcom decided to take on Mr. Chen at his own game and cook up his best homemade Chinese food yet (06:33). Malcom shares his homemade crab rangoon recipe that's guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser (17:30). Everyone orders the classics at a Mexican restaurant, but the next time you're there for margaritas, don't skip the ribeye steak (23:45). Looking for the best budget-friendly cuts of meat? Here's how to get the most value for your money (26:26). We've cooked plenty of inexpensive cuts over the years, but smoked pig feet might be a first for us (30:45). SPAM just released a brand-new hot dog, and we have to give it a taste test (37:27). What's the best burger to make at home? We break down our favorite burgers, toppings, and cooking methods (46:15). We've got some news to share soon, and the podcast may be taking a short break (53:35).
- This week on the HowToBBQRight Podcast, looking for the perfect tea to serve at your next cookout? Luzianne Tea has you covered (00:00). We're gearing up for a brand-new giveaway in the Let's Get To Cookin' Community, and we want to know: what's the most underrated cut of meat? (00:45) The Fourth of July National Hot Dog Eating Contest has come and gone, and Joey Chestnut has once again cemented his status as the GOAT of competitive hot dog eating (05:30). We cooked an INSANE amount of food for the Fourth of July, and it was absolutely worth it (08:40)! Malcom whipped up his "Rub 'Em and Run 'Em" ribs, and they might just be our new favorite way to cook ribs (13:37). I share my cheeseburger sliders recipe that's sure to give White Castle a run for its money, especially with some Blue Plate on em' (19:01). The day after the Fourth of July, Malcom cooked up some picanha steaks, and they practically melted in your mouth (21:40). We shared our Sun Tea recipe, and boy, did we catch some flak for it (27:06). Pork steaks might just be the BEST bang for your buck when it comes to buying meat at the grocery store (31:25). Looking for a new favorite appetizer? Give these Boursin cheese bites a try (34:00)! The big UFC fight happened this past week, and boy, was it a letdown (37:00). We found some chuck eye steaks in the freezer, so y'all KNOW we had to whip up some killer beef sliders (39:06). Malcom shares his new favorite technique for making jalapeño poppers (42:01). If you've ever bought take-and-bake cookies and thought they were too small, here's how to turn them into giant cookies that everyone will be asking you to make again (44:24). Looking for new rib flavor ideas? Here are some combinations that are SURE to bring big flavor to your next cookout (48:16). If you're looking to watch your figure, here's how to cook pork loin so it tastes just like pork butt (51:08). Malcom tried his hand at homemade Chicago-style hot dogs, and he knocked them CLEAN out of the park (53:00)!
- This week on the HowToBBQRight Podcast, looking for the perfect tea to serve at your next cookout? Luzianne Tea has you covered (00:00)! The biggest BBQ holiday of the year, the 4th of July, is almost here, and Malcom is cookin' up a whole case of ribs (00:45). Y'all ask for it every year, and this week we're sharing the ORIGINAL Bullfrog recipe that'll get you hoppin' (06:37). We've all done some wild things in college, but drinking out of a garbage can might just take the cake (10:22)... Does anyone else secretly treat potlucks like they're competitions in disguise (13:40)? When it comes to 4th of July side dishes, these are the must-have recipes on our table every year, and you can't forget to bring the Blue Plate (15:40). Malcom shares his favorite recipes that are guaranteed to take your 4th of July BBQ to the next level (20:42). You won't believe how many hot dogs are eaten every 4th of July across America (29:37)... We eat a lot of food around here, but it's nothing compared to what competitive eaters put themselves through to prepare for an event (33:55)... Once the cookin' is done, here's what Malcom has planned for the biggest BBQ weekend of the year (39:45). Be sure to check out the brand-new community giveaway and share your BEST 4th of July recipes with us (42:30)!
- This week on the HowToBBQRight Podcast, we're switching things up at the office and sipping on Luzianne Unsweet Tea for a change (00:00). Our Community Playlist Giveaway has officially wrapped up, and y'all submitted some absolute wildcards this time around (04:09). Malcom had a great Father's Day and got a brand-new wok to break in (09:22). Looking for the best squash side dish? Here's how to take fresh squash to the next level (16:36). Malcom loves a good tomato pie, but this unique tomato pie recipe is a little different from the classic version (22:33). Mark Williams brought us fresh cucumbers, so Malcom made homemade pickles—and they turned out absolutely delicious (25:50). Want to make the perfect BBQ bologna? Here's our step-by-step guide to smoking a bologna chub (33:48). Food Network is launching a brand-new show called Pitmasters, featuring several incredible BBQ cooks we know (40:30). Need an easy meal for a guys' trip? Here's how to impress everyone with an amazing cook in under 3 hours (45:09). How many times can you reuse charcoal before it's time to throw it out? (47:50) Butter-injected baked potatoes might be the ultimate baked potato upgrade—here's why you need to try them (49:50). Should you buy a vertical or horizontal pellet grill? We break down the pros and cons (52:16). Love gyros? Cooking gyro meat taco-style on the flat top might be the best way to enjoy them, of course with a little Blue Plate tzatziki sauce on the side (56:10).
- This week on the HowToBBQRight Podcast, looking for the perfect tea for your next cookout? Luzianne Tea has you covered (00:00)! Y'all are really getting into our second round of the BBQ Playlist Contest (00:43). If you heard about a restaurant called Wok Star, BBQ probably wouldn't be the first thing you'd expect to find on the menu (06:34). Malcom's video teaching Guga how to cook the perfect picanha is finally out, and y'all are loving it (10:15). Father's Day is coming up this weekend, and Malcom's plan is to do absolutely nothing (15:50). Grilling at a condo? Here's how to make food cooked on a shared grill taste even better than what comes off your grill at home (20:28). JBS is shutting down several beef processing facilities, and cattle prices don't appear to be improving anytime soon (23:50). Y'all know we love desserts around here, so these viral Banana Pudding Brownies are definitely next on our must-try list (26:43)! Everyone wraps their pork butts, but what about finishing one in a Dutch oven (29:00)? Michael shared a recipe for Jalapeño Cheddar Stuffed Meatballs, and they looked absolutely incredible (31:15). If you've frozen jalapeños for jalapeño poppers, can you put them straight on the grill from frozen (32:30)? There are plenty of ways to cook ribs, but is it worth wrapping them in parchment paper before foil to finish them off (35:40)? Pulled pork takes Poutine to a whole new level… only thing missing was some good old Blue Plate Mayo (38:40)! We've had baked beans every way imaginable, but adding pineapple to them is a first for us (42:30).
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About HowToBBQRight
Welcome to the HowToBBQRight Podcast with Malcom & Rachelle Reed. Here we talk all about our weekly YouTube recipes, what we're grilling at the house, tips and tricks for grilling and our competition BBQ contests.Podcast website
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