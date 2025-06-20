Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsCanal Street Dreams
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Canal Street Dreams
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Canal Street Dreams

Eddie Huang and Natashia Perrotti
ArtsComedy
Canal Street Dreams
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 42
  • The Yoshi T. Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
    Yoshi T. is a Japanese American rapper, singer, and visual artist from New York City. He joins Eddie and Natashia on the pod this week to talk about growing up as the son of a restaurant owning family in the city, the evolution of his music and lyrics the value of solid relationships & much more! For the full episode, head to Canal Street Dreams on Substack and become a paid subscriber: https://open.substack.com/pub/basedfob?r=pkeuk&utm_medium=ios
    --------  
    28:29
  • The Kareem Rahma Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
    Kareem Rahma pulls up to the pod to talk about his revolutionary crust pizza, why all the best food starts in Queens and die in midtown, reviews on the Autoblow 5000 and much, much more. From his viral subway interviews to co-founding the culture studio Nameless Network, Kareem has carved out a lane where comedy, media, and sincerity collide. For the full episode, head to Canal Street Dreams on Substack and become a paid subscriber: https://open.substack.com/pub/basedfob?r=pkeuk&utm_medium=ios
    --------  
    34:17
  • The Dylan Hales Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
    Dylan Hales is the owner of The Flower Shop, home of Canal Street Dreams! He’s also the mind behind other classic spots like Loosie’s, Little Ways and more. We catch up and talk how The Flower Shop was created, our new restaurant pop-up, projects we’re excited about and more! For the full episode, click over to Canal Street Dreams on Substack and become a paid subscriber! https://open.substack.com/pub/basedfob?r=pkeuk&utm_medium=ios
    --------  
    26:32
  • The Sean Thore Conroe Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
    Sean Thor Conroe—author of Fuccboi and certified voice of the disaffected, deadpan millennial male—slides through the pod to talk about the semi-fictional mythmaking behind his debut novel. We talk writing process, favorite modern authors, and what it means to stay based in a world that’s always tweaking. For the full episode, click over to Canal Street Dreams on Substack and become a paid subscriber! https://open.substack.com/pub/basedfob?r=pkeuk&utm_medium=ios
    --------  
    28:45
  • The Jubilee Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
    Jubilee began DJing as part of the underground rave scene in Miami, Florida. She moved to New York City in 2003. She primarily plays Miami bass-inspired club music, incorporating 2-step, dubstep, house, and grime into her DJ sets. For the full episode click over to Canal Street Dreams on Substack and become a paid subscriber! https://open.substack.com/pub/basedfob?r=pkeuk&utm_medium=ios
    --------  
    34:35

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Canal Street Dreams

Canal Street Dreams, featuring Eddie Huang and Natashia Perrotti in unfiltered conversations with other creatives about making their dreams a reality. From feature films to premium cable projects, restaurants, and the podcast, Eddie and Natashia navigate Hollywood live from Canal Street with their artistic community while also growing as parents together. Every week the free half hour version will be available on youtube but the FULL paid version is on substack. We hope you will join us here: https://basedfob.substack.com/
Podcast website
ArtsComedyFood

Listen to Canal Street Dreams, The Moth and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/24/2025 - 6:58:34 PM