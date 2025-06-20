The Yoshi T. Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
Yoshi T. is a Japanese American rapper, singer, and visual artist from New York City. He joins Eddie and Natashia on the pod this week to talk about growing up as the son of a restaurant owning family in the city, the evolution of his music and lyrics the value of solid relationships & much more!
The Kareem Rahma Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
Kareem Rahma pulls up to the pod to talk about his revolutionary crust pizza, why all the best food starts in Queens and die in midtown, reviews on the Autoblow 5000 and much, much more. From his viral subway interviews to co-founding the culture studio Nameless Network, Kareem has carved out a lane where comedy, media, and sincerity collide.
The Dylan Hales Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
Dylan Hales is the owner of The Flower Shop, home of Canal Street Dreams! He's also the mind behind other classic spots like Loosie's, Little Ways and more. We catch up and talk how The Flower Shop was created, our new restaurant pop-up, projects we're excited about and more!
The Sean Thore Conroe Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
Sean Thor Conroe—author of Fuccboi and certified voice of the disaffected, deadpan millennial male—slides through the pod to talk about the semi-fictional mythmaking behind his debut novel. We talk writing process, favorite modern authors, and what it means to stay based in a world that's always tweaking.
The Jubilee Interview on Canal Street Dreams *FREE SUBSTACK PREVIEW*
Jubilee began DJing as part of the underground rave scene in Miami, Florida. She moved to New York City in 2003. She primarily plays Miami bass-inspired club music, incorporating 2-step, dubstep, house, and grime into her DJ sets.
Canal Street Dreams, featuring Eddie Huang and Natashia Perrotti in unfiltered conversations with other creatives about making their dreams a reality. From feature films to premium cable projects, restaurants, and the podcast, Eddie and Natashia navigate Hollywood live from Canal Street with their artistic community while also growing as parents together.
Every week the free half hour version will be available on youtube but the FULL paid version is on substack.