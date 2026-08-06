Get back to earth because we're talking Buffalo Sauce! We're South of North Madre as we learn the brainy and accidental origin stories of this specialized sauce for unbreaded, fried and rubbed chicken. We're visited by George Clooney and Simon and Garfunkel as we talk Mumbo sauce, genius combinations and exploding mayo. Note that Molly is recovering and Matthew failed to thread the needle so give us a break but also call in your criticism.



Episode 285: Chicken Wings LIVE!



Article from Chinese Cooking Demystified



The Best Oven-Fried Chicken Wings



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