Every week on Spilled Milk, writers/comedians Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton start with a food-related topic, from apples to winter squash, and run w... More
Episode 593: Tangerines
We learn nothing today as we get a belated visit from Mr Botany and complain about our thumbnails. We're dropping the Sound as we canoodle and connote with Little Nugget, Big Nugget and Zipper Skin before presenting listeners with 100 seconds of joy. Oranges by John McPheeBeak of the Week: Dark-eyed juncoMatthew's Now but Wow! - De La Soul Support Spilled Milk Podcast!Molly's SubstackMatthew's MusicProducer Abby's WebsiteListen to our spinoff show Dire DesiresJoin our reddit
5/11/2023
41:37
Episode 592: Mini-cookies
Be warned: today's episode is on the thin side and is 80% Matthew saying "cookies". We use coins, spackling and Famous Amos to help us get through these tiny morsels as we look for someone to blame. Listen as we grapple for content and crown a new Perfectly Engineered Food Product before things get real heavy. Episode 541: MangoesMolly's Now but Wow: Blood, oil, and the Osage Nation: The battle over headrights from Planet Money Support Spilled Milk Podcast!Molly's SubstackMatthew's MusicProducer Abby's WebsiteListen to our spinoff show Dire DesiresJoin our reddit
5/4/2023
25:08
Episode 591: Poppy Seeds
This is our penis, I mean our poppy episode. We're back in person, doom scrolling and (again) on the very precipice of getting canceled as we welcome Mr Botany and grade Molly. Get out your magnifying glass as we dodge hail, corpus callosum and maw seeds to get to the bottom of what poppy seeds actually taste like. Episode 498: Sunflower Seeds Matthew's Now but Wow:おひとり様ホテル from Maki Hirochi, author-illustrator of Is Kichijōji the Only Place to Live and Sketchy and other excellent series. Support Spilled Milk Podcast!Molly's SubstackMatthew's MusicProducer Abby's WebsiteListen to our spinoff show Dire DesiresJoin our reddit
4/27/2023
35:50
Episode 590: Nutmeg
Today we're showing up in unexpected places with weird present requests as we learn (too much?) about nutmeg. We christen Matthew "The Faint of Heart" as we wonder what Mr Etymology is up to and demand abstinence from trees. Nutmeg on WikipediaNutmeg MuffinsJunket Support Spilled Milk Podcast!Molly's SubstackMatthew's MusicProducer Abby's WebsiteListen to our spinoff show Dire DesiresJoin our reddit
4/20/2023
26:20
Episode 589: French Bread Pizza
We are Certified Professionals as we discuss the long, arduous journey on microwaveable boats from the Titanic, through the Oregon Trail to finally arrive at The PMP. After dodging milk bars, hot trucks and wet mailbags we share criminal confessions and tales of bread assaults. The Best French Bread Pizza Recipe by J. Kenji López-AltThe Hot Truck at Cornell University in Ithaca, New YorkProducer Abby's WebsiteMatthew's Now but Wow! - The Not-so-Uniform Life of Holly-Mei, by Christina MatulaThe Mandela Effect Support Spilled Milk Podcast!Molly's SubstackMatthew's MusicProducer Abby's WebsiteListen to our spinoff show Dire DesiresJoin our reddit
