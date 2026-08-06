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770 episodes
- Today we barely scratch the surface of these slippery, elusive, high maintenance fresh beans. Whether they be harbinger, outcome or omen, we tentatively enjoy these young and tender little shits as we avoid urinary marathons and perfect our peeling technique. We learn history, botany and biology before deciding on our bean orientations and then finally reveal our favorite flavor duets.
The Italian Country Table by Lynn Rossetto Kasper
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- Today we present a loose concept and ask: Who likes these things? We take Tootsie to task, start a Rooney convention and refuse to stop bursting into song as we taste nuts, nougat, gummies, mounds and duds. Please, hold your applause and voice memos until the end.
Dire Desires: 9 1/2 Weeks
Molly's Now but Wow - The Big Bath House by Kyo Maclear and Gracey Zhang
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- Come on over for some soup! We're hanging verbs and gratinating as we serve a spoonful of broth in a lion's head tureen. Predictably, Molly shares her experience tasting this French soup in France and Matthew recounts tales of spicy onions, clingy cheese and pervasive eggs. Finally, we wonder at the ideal broth to onion ratio, the origins of Mario and taste of making out. Presto!
Serious Eats recipe
Matthew's Now but Wow! - Super Nintendo, by Keza MacDonald
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- It's a showdown on Spice Island: Mexican vs Greek Oregano! Listen as we shill for subscribers, endure Mr Etymology, learn latin, botany and geography and declare ourselves Historical Geniuses. We're rocking up the scenery as we discuss these herbs and the memories they evoke before a Nut Stop at Pound Town and a quick sniffing session.
Matthew's Now but Wow - The Road Through Miyama, by Leila Philip
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- Get back to earth because we're talking Buffalo Sauce! We're South of North Madre as we learn the brainy and accidental origin stories of this specialized sauce for unbreaded, fried and rubbed chicken. We're visited by George Clooney and Simon and Garfunkel as we talk Mumbo sauce, genius combinations and exploding mayo. Note that Molly is recovering and Matthew failed to thread the needle so give us a break but also call in your criticism.
Episode 285: Chicken Wings LIVE!
Article from Chinese Cooking Demystified
The Best Oven-Fried Chicken Wings
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Molly's Substack
Matthew's Bands: Early to the Airport and Twilight Diners
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About Spilled Milk
Every week on Spilled Milk, writers/comedians Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton start with a food-related topic, from apples to winter squash, and run with it as far as they can go—and, regrettably, sometimes further.Podcast website
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