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Spilled Milk

Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton
ArtsComedy
Spilled Milk
Latest episode

770 episodes

  • Spilled Milk

    Episode 762: Fresh Fava Beans

    08/06/2026 | 38 mins.
    Today we barely scratch the surface of these slippery, elusive, high maintenance fresh beans. Whether they be harbinger, outcome or omen, we tentatively enjoy these young and tender little shits as we avoid urinary marathons and perfect our peeling technique. We learn history, botany and biology before deciding on our bean orientations and then finally reveal our favorite flavor duets.

     

    The Italian Country Table by Lynn Rossetto Kasper

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  • Spilled Milk

    Episode 761: Reviled Candy: The Musical

    07/30/2026 | 26 mins.
    Today we present a loose concept and ask: Who likes these things? We take Tootsie to task, start a Rooney convention and refuse to stop bursting into song as we taste nuts, nougat, gummies, mounds and duds. Please, hold your applause and voice memos until the end.

     

    Dire Desires: 9 1/2 Weeks

    Molly's Now but Wow - The Big Bath House by Kyo Maclear and Gracey Zhang

    Support Spilled Milk Podcast!
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    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Spilled Milk

    Episode 760: French Onion Soup

    07/23/2026 | 40 mins.
    Come on over for some soup! We're hanging verbs and gratinating as we serve a spoonful of broth in a lion's head tureen. Predictably, Molly shares her experience tasting this French soup in France and Matthew recounts tales of spicy onions, clingy cheese and pervasive eggs. Finally, we wonder at the ideal broth to onion ratio, the origins of Mario and taste of making out. Presto!

    Serious Eats recipe

    Matthew's Now but Wow! - Super Nintendo, by Keza MacDonald

    Support Spilled Milk Podcast!
    Molly's Substack
    Matthew's Bands: Early to the Airport and Twilight Diners
    Producer Abby's Website
    Listen to our spinoff show Dire Desires
    Join our reddit

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Spilled Milk

    Episode 759: Dried Oregano

    07/16/2026 | 31 mins.
    It's a showdown on Spice Island: Mexican vs Greek Oregano! Listen as we shill for subscribers, endure Mr Etymology, learn latin, botany and geography and declare ourselves Historical Geniuses. We're rocking up the scenery as we discuss these herbs and the memories they evoke before a Nut Stop at Pound Town and a quick sniffing session.

    Matthew's Now but Wow - The Road Through Miyama, by Leila Philip

    Support Spilled Milk Podcast!
    Molly's Substack
    Matthew's Bands: Early to the Airport and Twilight Diners
    Producer Abby's Website
    Listen to our spinoff show Dire Desires
    Join our reddit

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Spilled Milk

    Episode 758: Buffalo Sauce

    07/09/2026 | 33 mins.
    Get back to earth because we're talking Buffalo Sauce! We're South of North Madre as we learn the brainy and accidental origin stories of this specialized sauce for unbreaded, fried and rubbed chicken. We're visited by George Clooney and Simon and Garfunkel as we talk Mumbo sauce, genius combinations and exploding mayo. Note that Molly is recovering and Matthew failed to thread the needle so give us a break but also call in your criticism.

    Episode 285: Chicken Wings LIVE!

    Article from Chinese Cooking Demystified

    The Best Oven-Fried Chicken Wings

    Support Spilled Milk Podcast!
    Molly's Substack
    Matthew's Bands: Early to the Airport and Twilight Diners
    Producer Abby's Website
    Listen to our spinoff show Dire Desires
    Join our reddit

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Spilled Milk
Every week on Spilled Milk, writers/comedians Molly Wizenberg and Matthew Amster-Burton start with a food-related topic, from apples to winter squash, and run with it as far as they can go—and, regrettably, sometimes further.
Podcast website
ArtsComedyFood

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