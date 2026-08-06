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575 episodes
The Thursday Show: Wayfair has its best quarter since 2020. Plus: Designers take the shipping process into their own hands08/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Host Dennis Scully and BOH editor in chief Kaitlin Petersen discuss the biggest news in the design world, including a new tariff lawsuit, Wayfair’s surprisingly strong quarter and why Ralph Pucci just made its first acquisition. Later, the founders of e-commerce furnishings brand Pepper Home join the show.
This episode is sponsored by Joon Loloi and Lutron.
LINKS
Pepper Home
Business of Home
- A graduate of UC Berkeley and Columbia with a focus in historic preservation, Elizabeth Roberts had an impressive career before she started a firm. On her own, she’s become famous for her reinventions of Brooklyn townhouses—including the Cobble Hill project that helped make Athena Calderone a star. On this episode of the podcast she speaks with host Dennis Scully about how starting small let her only take on work she really wanted, why her office takes on interior design as well as architecture, and why her life’s mission is to find new uses for old buildings.
This episode is sponsored by Loloi and Kohler
LINKS
Elizabeth Roberts Architects
Dennis Scully
Business of Home
The Thursday Show: A designer's arrest reopens the transparency debate. Plus: How to help the chatbots find you07/30/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Host Dennis Scully and BOH executive editor Fred Nicolaus discuss the biggest news in the design world, including sweeping new tariffs, a designer’s arrest in California and whether GLP-1’s are transforming home design. Later, digital consultant Ian Lurie joins the show to share advice on helping AI chatbots find your business.
This episode is sponsored by Joon Loloi
LINKS
Ian Lurie
Business of Home
- A veteran of the industry and a master of his trade, Simon Upton’s work has appeared in every major shelter magazine, and his list of high profile clients goes on and on: Gil Schafer, Bobby McAlpine, Rose Uniacke, Robert Kime and countless others have all turned to him to capture their best work. Upton’s new book, A-Z Interiors is a retrospective on more than three decades, organized alphabetically.
On this episode of the podcast, he speaks with host Dennis Scully about what designers need to tell their photographers, why daylight is always the best light, and why a little imposter syndrome might just be a good thing
This episode is sponsored by Loloi and Kohler
LINKS
Simon Upton
A-Z Interiors
Dennis Scully
Business of Home
- Host Dennis Scully and BOH executive editor Fred Nicolaus discuss the biggest news in the design world, including new interior design legislation, why Boomers are buying bigger homes, and why some furniture companies are hiring AI employees. Later, Grant Bowen, founder of the owner's rep firm Peak Projects, joins the show.
This episode is sponsored by Joon Loloi
LINKS
Peak Projects
Business of Home
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About Business of Home Podcast
Business of Home's host Dennis Scully interviews thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives about the changes and challenges facing the interior design community.Podcast website
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