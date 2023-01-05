Business of Home's host Dennis Scully interviews thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives about the changes and challenges facing the interior design commu... More
The Thursday Show: Sophie Donelson wants to free the kitchen, the AI interior design gold rush and more
BOH executive editor Fred Nicolaus joins host Dennis Scully to discuss the biggest news in the design industry, from Tiffany's new headquarters to the AI interior design gold rush. Later, former House Beautiful editor in chief Sophie Donelson chats about her new book, Uncommon Kitchens. This episode is sponsored by Daniel House Club. LINKSSophie Donelson Dennis ScullyBusiness of Home
5/4/2023
46:23
Thom Filicia has always followed his own path
Thom Filicia rose to fame after his appearance on the breakout hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, but his career began in the rarified world of New York’s most prestigious design firms, with stints working for Parish-Hadley, Robert Metzger and Jeffrey Bilhuber. Though Filicia found success on TV, he never left the design world behind, and he’s continued to take on projects, build a growing empire of licensed product, and open a to-the-trade showroom, Sedgwick and Brattle.In front of a live audience at High Point Spring Market, Filicia spoke with host Dennis Scully about his intuitive approach to business, taking design beyond the 1%, and why he’s always relished ignoring convention and striking out on his own path.This episode is sponsored by The Shade Store and Loloi RugsLINKSThom FiliciaDennis ScullyBusiness of Home
5/1/2023
43:50
The Thursday Show: Looking back on High Point Market with BOH editor in chief Kaitlin Petersen, the rise of "quiet luxury" and more
BOH executive editor Fred Nicolaus joins host Dennis Scully to discuss the biggest news in the design industry, from Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy to the rise of "Quiet Luxury." Later, BOH editor in chief Kaitlin Petersen comes on the show to recap High Point Market's spring edition.This episode is sponsored by CryptonLINKSKaitlin PetersenDennis ScullyBusiness of Home
4/27/2023
54:18
Jeremiah Brent wants to shift the narrative on the design industry
At 38, Jeremiah Brent is a young designer. But from building a bicoastal firm to an appearance on the AD100 list to product lines to TV shows with his husband Nate Berkus, he’s packed a great deal into his career already. On this episode of the podcast, Brent speaks to host Dennis Scully about learning to let go as he grew his firm, why personalization is the ultimate form of luxury, and why he wants to change the industry’s checkered reputation.This episode is sponsored by Loloi and Four HandsLINKSJeremiah BrentDennis ScullyBusiness of Home
4/24/2023
1:01:14
The Thursday Show: Live from Milan Design Week with Dan Rubinstein, MillerKnoll's PR crisis and more
BOH executive editor Fred Nicolaus joins host Dennis Scully to discuss the biggest news in the design industry, from MillerKnoll's PR crisis to some good signs from the stock market. Later, journalist and podcaster Dan Rubinstein joins the show live from Milan to share an update from Salone del Mobile. This episode is sponsored by CryptonLINKSDan RubinsteinThe Grand TouristDennis ScullyBusiness of Home