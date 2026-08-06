A veteran of the industry and a master of his trade, Simon Upton’s work has appeared in every major shelter magazine, and his list of high profile clients goes on and on: Gil Schafer, Bobby McAlpine, Rose Uniacke, Robert Kime and countless others have all turned to him to capture their best work. Upton’s new book, A-Z Interiors is a retrospective on more than three decades, organized alphabetically.



On this episode of the podcast, he speaks with host Dennis Scully about what designers need to tell their photographers, why daylight is always the best light, and why a little imposter syndrome might just be a good thing



This episode is sponsored by Loloi and Kohler



LINKS

Simon Upton

A-Z Interiors

Dennis Scully

Business of Home