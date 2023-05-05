Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Savor digs into how people live and how they eat – and why. Hosts Anney Reese and Lauren Vogelbaum interview the culinary creators and consumers of the world, e... More
Savor digs into how people live and how they eat – and why. Hosts Anney Reese and Lauren Vogelbaum interview the culinary creators and consumers of the world, e... More

  • The Currywurst of Times
    This sausage-based, tomato-smothered, curry-sprinkled street food comes in many iterations. Anney and Lauren dig into the history and culture behind the phenomenon that is currywurst.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/24/2023
    39:24
  • Savor Redux: Tomatoes
    Once considered deadly by some Europeans, this vegetable (fruit? berry??) has a fascinating history as a tax evader, protest device, and potential agent of lycanthropy. Anney and Lauren take another look at the science, history, and great nicknames of the tomato.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/23/2023
    1:02:15
  • Biscotti: One Smart Cookie
    This category of cookies is twice-baked to create a crunch that lasts. Anney and Lauren dip into the history and culture behind biscotti.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/15/2023
    25:42
  • Savor Classics: The Martini
    This cocktail (and its glass) are American icons — but why? How? And should you order it shaken or stirred? In this classic episode, Anney and Lauren dip into the shaky history and storied science behind the martini.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/11/2023
    37:53
  • The Jacked-Up Monterey Jack Episode
    This mild, melty cheese comes has a spicy history. Anney and Lauren dig into the story of Monterey/Jack/Monterey Jack cheese.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    36:01

About Savor

Savor digs into how people live and how they eat – and why. Hosts Anney Reese and Lauren Vogelbaum interview the culinary creators and consumers of the world, exploring the science, history, and culture of food and drink, all with a key question in mind: Why do we like what we like, and how can we find more of those things?
