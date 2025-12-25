James Talarico
12/25/2025 | 56 mins.
Ilana interviews James Talarico, a rising star in Texas politics, in a monumental discussion that digs into the traditional Christian values underlying Talarico's progressive politics and his high-profile primary bid for U.S. senate.Host: Ilana GlazerGuest: James TalaricoProducers: David Rooklin, Annika Carlson, Madeline Kim, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis MeagherVideo Producers: Lexa KrebsAudio Producers: Nicole MaupinLighting Director: Kevin DemingEditor: Tovah LeibowitzGraphics: Raymo VenturaOutro Music: Don HurAll Things It's Open: linktr.ee/itsopenpodInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsopenpod/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsopenpodYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itsopenpod
“2025 Re-Crap” with Ilana Glazer
12/18/2025 | 27 mins.
Ilana trudges through a doozy of devastating 2025 headlines to reach the hopeful conclusion that, on the brink of "America 250," the next chapter of our national narrative remains wide open.Host: Ilana Glazer
Atsuko Okatsuka
12/11/2025 | 27 mins.
Internationally touring comedy superstar Atsuko Okatsuka is here! Ilana and the master storyteller talk about rockin' a bowl cut and not dressing for the male gaze, "the worse the healthcare the louder they laugh," working with and loving your partner, growing up undocumented in the U.S., and building a culture rooted in spreading love and joy.Host: Ilana GlazerGuest: Atsuko Okatsuka
Michelle Buteau
12/04/2025 | 29 mins.
Michelle Buteau pulls up unfiltered and unbothered. Ilana talks with the star and creator of "Survival of the Thickest" about unrealistic beauty standards, the state of comedy today, the absurdity of getting big titties too young, and showing the kiddos how to be good humans through volunteer work.Host: Ilana GlazerGuest: Michelle Buteau
“Jerk Off and Join Society” with Ilana Glazer
12/04/2025 | 11 mins.
With the launch of "It's Open", Ilana aims to establish a shared sense of reality where basic human rights are prioritized over billionaires' backends!Host: Ilana Glazer
It's Open with Ilana Glazer