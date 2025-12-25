Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsArtsIt's Open with Ilana Glazer
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
It's Open with Ilana Glazer
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

It's Open with Ilana Glazer

It's Open Podcast
ArtsComedy
It's Open with Ilana Glazer
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • It's Open with Ilana Glazer

    James Talarico

    12/25/2025 | 56 mins.

    Ilana interviews James Talarico, a rising star in Texas politics, in a monumental discussion that digs into the traditional Christian values underlying Talarico’s progressive politics and his high-profile primary bid for U.S. senate.Host: Ilana GlazerGuest: James TalaricoProducers: David Rooklin, Annika Carlson, Madeline Kim, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis MeagherVideo Producers: Lexa KrebsAudio Producers: Nicole MaupinLighting Director: Kevin DemingEditor: Tovah LeibowitzGraphics: Raymo VenturaOutro Music: Don HurAll Things It’s Open: linktr.ee/itsopenpodInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsopenpod/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsopenpodYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itsopenpod

  • It's Open with Ilana Glazer

    “2025 Re-Crap” with Ilana Glazer

    12/18/2025 | 27 mins.

    Ilana trudges through a doozy of devastating 2025 headlines to reach the hopeful conclusion that, on the brink of “America 250,” the next chapter of our national narrative remains wide open.Host: Ilana GlazerProducers: David Rooklin, Annika Carlson, Madeline Kim, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis MeagherVideo Producers: Lexa Krebs, Louise NessrallaAudio Producers: Nicole Maupin, Rachel SuffianLighting Director: Kevin DemingEditor: Tovah LeibowitzGraphics: Raymo VenturaOutro Music: Don HurAll Things It’s Open: linktr.ee/itsopenpodInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsopenpod/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsopenpodYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itsopenpod

  • It's Open with Ilana Glazer

    Atsuko Okatsuka

    12/11/2025 | 27 mins.

    Internationally touring comedy superstar Atsuko Okatsuka is here! Ilana and the master storyteller talk about rockin’ a bowl cut and not dressing for the male gaze, “the worse the healthcare the louder they laugh,” working with and loving your partner, growing up undocumented in the U.S., and building a culture rooted in spreading love and joy.Host: Ilana GlazerGuest: Atsuko OkatsukaProducers: David Rooklin, Annika Carlson, Madeline Kim, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis MeagherVideo Producers: Lexa Krebs, Louise NessrallaAudio Producers: Nicole Maupin, Rachel SuffianLighting Director: Kevin DemingEditor: Tovah LeibowitzGraphics: Raymo VenturaOutro Music: Don HurInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsopenpod/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsopenpodYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itsopenpod

  • It's Open with Ilana Glazer

    Michelle Buteau

    12/04/2025 | 29 mins.

    Michelle Buteau pulls up unfiltered and unbothered. Ilana talks with the star and creator of “Survival of the Thickest” about unrealistic beauty standards, the state of comedy today, the absurdity of getting big titties too young, and showing the kiddos how to be good humans through volunteer work.Host: Ilana GlazerGuest: Michelle ButeauProducers: David Rooklin, Annika Carlson, Madeline Kim, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis MeagherVideo Producer: Lexa KrebsAudio Producer: Nicole MaupinLighting Director: Kevin DemingEditor: Tovah LeibowitzGraphics: Raymo VenturaOutro Music: Don HurInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsopenpod/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsopenpodYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itsopenpod

  • It's Open with Ilana Glazer

    “Jerk Off and Join Society” with Ilana Glazer

    12/04/2025 | 11 mins.

    With the launch of “It’s Open”, Ilana aims to establish a shared sense of reality where basic human rights are prioritized over billionaires’ backends!Host: Ilana GlazerProducers: David Rooklin, Annika Carlson, Madeline Kim, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis MeagherVideo Producer: Lexa KrebsAudio Producer: Nicole MaupinLighting Director: Kevin DemingEditor: Tovah LeibowitzGraphics: Raymo VenturaOutro Music: Don HurInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsopenpod/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsopenpodYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itsopenpod

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About It's Open with Ilana Glazer

Comedian Ilana Glazer hosts this comedy & socio-political podcast, a space to celebrate the little things in life and to sort out a shared reality in the insane world we’re all trying to survive. Solo and guest eps. Drops every Thursday @ 7AM.
Podcast website
ArtsComedyNewsComedy InterviewsPolitics

Listen to It's Open with Ilana Glazer, The Neon Testament and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/31/2025 - 7:16:16 PM