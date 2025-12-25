Internationally touring comedy superstar Atsuko Okatsuka is here! Ilana and the master storyteller talk about rockin’ a bowl cut and not dressing for the male gaze, “the worse the healthcare the louder they laugh,” working with and loving your partner, growing up undocumented in the U.S., and building a culture rooted in spreading love and joy.Host: Ilana GlazerGuest: Atsuko OkatsukaProducers: David Rooklin, Annika Carlson, Madeline Kim, Kelsie Kiley, Glennis MeagherVideo Producers: Lexa Krebs, Louise NessrallaAudio Producers: Nicole Maupin, Rachel SuffianLighting Director: Kevin DemingEditor: Tovah LeibowitzGraphics: Raymo VenturaOutro Music: Don HurInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsopenpod/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@itsopenpodYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@itsopenpod