Miley Cyrus on her new look, new album, performance style, and fashion regrets

Grammy-award winning musician Miley Cyrus joins "The Good Buy" #sponsored by Google to talk style: How does she construct her pop star style? And how does it differ from her personal style? From sliding into the DMs of secret archival fashion dealers to working with legends like Bob Mackie, Miley reveals how her style is about more than just the brands she loves—it's about movement and emotion and communicating with her fans. In this episode, Miley discusses her fashion relationships, the style advice she got from her mom and the pieces she can't stop buying.Shop Miley's Good Buy's here: http://harpersbazar.com/fashion/miley-cyrys-the-good-buy-episode-2/