Miley Cyrus on her new look, new album, performance style, and fashion regrets
Grammy-award winning musician Miley Cyrus joins "The Good Buy" #sponsored by Google to talk style: How does she construct her pop star style? And how does it differ from her personal style? From sliding into the DMs of secret archival fashion dealers to working with legends like Bob Mackie, Miley reveals how her style is about more than just the brands she loves—it's about movement and emotion and communicating with her fans. In this episode, Miley discusses her fashion relationships, the style advice she got from her mom and the pieces she can't stop buying.Shop Miley's Good Buy's here: http://harpersbazar.com/fashion/miley-cyrys-the-good-buy-episode-2/
Tracee Ellis Ross – On Her Iconic Fashion Inheritance, Shopping Obsessions and Wardrobe Maintenance Tips.
Actress and Founder of Pattern Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross, joins Harper's Bazaar for the inaugural episode of "The Good Buy," #sponsored by Google. From her first big designer purchase—Vivienne Westwood pirate boots—to styling her Girlfriends character from her own closet. She shares stories about hand-me-downs from her mother, Diana Ross, and collecting Louboutins for her future wedding (which she now regrets). This episode breaks down Tracee Ellis Ross's most notable "Buys" and how fashion is intrinsic to her identity. Shop Tracee's Good Buy's here: https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/a62967632/tracee-ellis-ross-the-good-buy-episode-1/
Introducing The Good Buy
The Good Buy is a new podcast from Harper's Bazaar where editors Leah Chernikoff and Lynette Nylander invite celebrities, designers, models, and tastemakers to talk shop: What they buy, where they got it, and why it matters. Come down the fashion rabbit hole and take a peek inside the closets and shopping carts of the world's most stylish people. Learn how they use style to tell their story.
