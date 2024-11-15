S4 : Ep 26 - Author Interview : Carissa Broadbent - Crowns of Nyaxia Series

Anna & Kim had the incredible honor of sitting down with Carissa Broadbent, author of the Crowns of Nyaxia & War of Lost Hearts series recently! We discussed all things Crowns of Nyaxia, her upcoming release Songbird and the Heart of Stone + much more! Carissa's writing is truly a thing of beauty & it was really amazing to hear her speak about her writing process, inspiration for the setting and character journeys, as well as her favorite Crowns of Nyaxia MMC! She was such a delight to chat with, we know you all will absolutely love this interview! There will be a SPOILER FILLED discussion of Songbird releasing exclusively to our Patreon next week after the book's release!! You do NOT want to miss this, it was incredible!! SPOILERS for Serpent and the Wings of Night, Ashes and the Star Cursed King Small spoilery discussion of Carissa's War of Lost Hearts Series starts at 34:30, feel free to stop watching at that point if you haven't read her WOLH series!!