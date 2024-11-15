S4 : Ep 26 - Author Interview : Carissa Broadbent - Crowns of Nyaxia Series
Anna & Kim had the incredible honor of sitting down with Carissa Broadbent, author of the Crowns of Nyaxia & War of Lost Hearts series recently! We discussed all things Crowns of Nyaxia, her upcoming release Songbird and the Heart of Stone + much more! Carissa's writing is truly a thing of beauty & it was really amazing to hear her speak about her writing process, inspiration for the setting and character journeys, as well as her favorite Crowns of Nyaxia MMC! She was such a delight to chat with, we know you all will absolutely love this interview!
There will be a SPOILER FILLED discussion of Songbird releasing exclusively to our Patreon next week after the book's release!! You do NOT want to miss this, it was incredible!!
SPOILERS for Serpent and the Wings of Night, Ashes and the Star Cursed King
Small spoilery discussion of Carissa's War of Lost Hearts Series starts at 34:30, feel free to stop watching at that point if you haven't read her WOLH series!!
S4 : Ep 25 - NEW Onyx Storm Excerpt Full Breakdown & Theories!!
Hi book besties!! We are SO EXCITED to bring you this BONUS mini mainfeed episode covering the Onyx Storm excerpt that just dropped today in the Winter edition of Cosmopolitan, available on Kindle Unlimited! We are so excited to be back in this world that we knew we needed to hop on and do a FULL breakdown debrief for our book besties!! If you'd like to read these pages for yourself but don't have KU, we have made them available for free on our Patreon!
SPOILERS for Fourth Wing, Iron Flame & these pages from Onyx Storm!!
S4 : Ep 24 - Two Twisted Crowns by Rachel Gillig
Anna & Kim are back with book 2 in Rachel Gilig's The Shepherd King duology, Two Twisted Crowns! This book is the perfect spooky gothic romantasy & we absolutely loved it!! Come along as we laugh about sharks in lakes (that's a real thing), cry (Kim actually sobs) & gush (WE LOVE ELM) over our favorite moments from this incredible story!!
SPOILERS for One Dark Window & Two Twisted Crowns!
S4 : Ep 23 - Powerless by Lauren Roberts - PART 2
We are back with Powerless Part 2!! This book roughly covers the second half of the book, but obviously spoilers for the entire book! There is SO MUCH to cover in this part, wow!!
S4 : Ep 22 - Author Interview : Penn Cole - Spark of the Everflame & Luther POV Bonus Chapter
In this Special Bonus Episode, Kristina sits down with the amazing Penn Cole to celebrate and discuss the newly republished hardcover edition of Spark of the Everflame. They dive into all the incredible details of the new Luther POV bonus chapter and much more : including a passionate Throne of Glass reading order tangent!
Don’t forget, the full, unedited video version of this interview is available exclusively to our Patreon members!.
If you enjoyed this episode, please take a moment to rate and review us on your favorite podcast platform! Your support helps us reach more listeners and continue bringing you exciting content!
SPOILER WARNING : Spark of the Everflame, Glow of the Everflame and Heat of the Everflame
Follow Us:
