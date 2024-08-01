All on the Table with Katie Lee Biegel

Jeff Mauro on Going From A Struggling Stand Up Comic To Becoming The Sandwich King of Food Network, Plus His Unusual (and Extremely Amusing) Use of Wonder Bread
Katie is joined by Jeff Mauro, her co-host of Food Network's The Kitchen, aka The Sandwich King. Jeff hails from the great city of Chicago where he developed a love of food early on in his Italian-American family, working in local delis and butcher shops. Early on in school, Jeff discovered his passion for acting and comedy, which lead him to perform with both Piven Theater Workshop and Second City. Jeff tells the hilarious story of his time acting in Tony and Tina's Wedding, slowly working his way up from waiter to Tony over a period of five years, and the night he quite literally knocked the audience dead. He also shares his love story with his wife, Sarah Mauro. After a short move to LA to pursue comedy and simultaneously attending culinary school, he auditioned for Next Food Network Star. He didn't make the cut the first time around, but Jeff did not give up, and auditioned an additional three times before he competed and won season 7 of the show. Jeff then hosted his signature show, Sandwich King, and was later cast on The Kitchen and several other Food Network productions. He has since expanded his empire with Mauro Provisions, his own gourmet line of Chicago classics like his famous giardiniera and Chicago Italian beef kits, available in retail and online. Listen for an episode of nonstop laughs (be forewarned, if you can't handle bathroom humor!) and great memories with Jeff and Katie. Links:https://mauroprovisions.com/
51:54
Katie’s 3-Week Thanksgiving Countdown Starts Today: How to be Successfully Organized for Turkey Day
Katie's countdown to Thanksgiving starts today, with a 3-week plan to get organized for the holiday. She is sharing all of her top tips to make your Thanksgiving run smoothly this year. She gives a detailed timeline for everything from planning a menu, to setting the table, when to defrost the turkey, how to make a batch cocktail, packing up leftovers (with a reminder to buy disposable to-go containers), and even a detailed hour by hour cooking schedule for the big day. If you struggle with knowing how much turkey to serve for a crowd, or how to defrost or brine your bird, Katie has all the answers! She lays out all of the tasks to do over the next three weeks, so you can actually relax when November 28th rolls around. Listen in for the ultimate guide for Thanksgiving success, plus receive this Kind of Wild wines discount code, Turkey25, for 25% off your holiday order!
Listeners of All On The Table share their spookiest, scariest horror stories from kitchens and restaurants with Katie. If you've ever felt scared to cook with a pressure cooker, you'll want to cover your ears when you hear the story of a bean-filled cooker that exploded all over one cook's kitchen. What's spookier than that? Substituting ingredients in a casserole to "veganize," only to have it become a swampy mess. Katie also shares her own fright night story of her worst customer during her restaurant days in college.
16:44
Superstar Chef Missy Robbins on her Culinary Journey from a Childhood of Dining in Fancy Restaurants to Receiving Michelin Stars, plus That Time She Cooked For Madonna
Missy Robbins is the chef and owner of Lilia and Misi, two of the most difficult restaurant reservations in New York City, and Misi Pasta, a boutique grocery store. Missy's love of great food, entertaining, and high-quality ingredients came at an early age thanks to her mother, who's an expert hostess. Living in close proximity to New York City, Missy's family had a fondness for special occasion meals in the city, which exposed her to fine dining experiences and beautiful cuisine.During her senior year at Georgetown University, a chance meal at Charlie Trotter's on a trip to Chicago changed the course of her life. It was at this moment when she knew she wanted to be in the restaurant industry and become a chef.Missy went on to culinary school and trained in Italy before working at Spiaggia in Chicago (where she cooked for Madonna!) and later at A Voce in New York, where she maintained Michelin stars throughout her tenure.In 2016, Missy opened her own restaurant, Lilia, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which was an instant success overnight, with a three-star review from the New York Times, and has remained that way to this day. Missy has since opened a second restaurant, Misi, that focuses primarily on pasta. She also has a new venture called Misi Pasta, a high-quality Italian boutique grocery store, where she also sells her fresh, handmade pasta, that she plans to expand in the coming years.
42:33
Gretta Monahan Is A Breast Cancer Survivor and On A Mission To Find The Cause
Katie talks with her best friend and celebrity fashion stylist, Gretta Monahan, who shares her story of battling breast cancer and now cancer free for 5 years. She describes the moment of diagnosis as, "suddenly life was different right at that moment."Gretta discusses her work with Find The Cause, a breast cancer research group that is dedicated to finding the cause of cancer. She reveals the shocking fact that there are 80,000 chemicals that we may be exposed to on a daily basis, many that are banned in other countries, that could be contributing to our rising cancer rates. She gives tips on how to avoid exposure in your life. Gretta informs us that monthly self-breast exams are something we all should be scheduling in our calendars, as more than 30% of breast cancers are detected this way. She also explains that family history is not the main indicator of being at risk for the disease, as 8 out of 10 women who are currently diagnosed do not have family history. Gretta is a true inspiration and such a positive spirit, listen in for an episode that will bring you tears, smiles, and an education on such an important topic.Find the Cause Breast Cancer Foundation: https://findthecausebcf.org/Gretta's store: https://gretta.co/
Food is the great connector and a universal commonality. Get to know Katie's guests through their experiences with food, favorite things they like to cook, childhood memories, and daily routines. Katie Lee Biegel is the Emmy-nominated co-host of Food Network's The Kitchen, now in its 37th season with over 500 episodes to date. Katie is an avid writer, the author of four best-selling cookbooks, It's Not Complicated, Endless Summer, Everyday Occasions, and The Comfort Table, and also the novel Groundswell, which became a Hallmark movie that she executive produced and starred in. Her next Hallmark film is currently in development. Katie is the co-founder of Kind of Wild Wines, an organic, zero sugar wine with grape varietals sourced from all over the world. She is a longtime Revlon spokesperson and a board member for the Food Bank for New York City.Katie splits her time between New York City and the Hamptons with her husband, Ryan, daughter, Iris, and their rescue dog, Gus. In her free time, she loves traveling, reading, and watching bingeable tv.