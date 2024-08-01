All on the Table with Katie Lee Biegel

Jeff Mauro on Going From A Struggling Stand Up Comic To Becoming The Sandwich King of Food Network, Plus His Unusual (and Extremely Amusing) Use of Wonder Bread

Katie is joined by Jeff Mauro, her co-host of Food Network's The Kitchen, aka The Sandwich King. Jeff hails from the great city of Chicago where he developed a love of food early on in his Italian-American family, working in local delis and butcher shops. Early on in school, Jeff discovered his passion for acting and comedy, which lead him to perform with both Piven Theater Workshop and Second City. Jeff tells the hilarious story of his time acting in Tony and Tina's Wedding, slowly working his way up from waiter to Tony over a period of five years, and the night he quite literally knocked the audience dead. He also shares his love story with his wife, Sarah Mauro. After a short move to LA to pursue comedy and simultaneously attending culinary school, he auditioned for Next Food Network Star. He didn't make the cut the first time around, but Jeff did not give up, and auditioned an additional three times before he competed and won season 7 of the show. Jeff then hosted his signature show, Sandwich King, and was later cast on The Kitchen and several other Food Network productions. He has since expanded his empire with Mauro Provisions, his own gourmet line of Chicago classics like his famous giardiniera and Chicago Italian beef kits, available in retail and online. Listen for an episode of nonstop laughs (be forewarned, if you can't handle bathroom humor!) and great memories with Jeff and Katie. Links:https://mauroprovisions.com/