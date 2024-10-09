Our Cultural Drama Addiction and The Power of Completing The Stress Response with Dr. Scott Lyons

In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Scott Lyons, a holistic psychologist, author, and body-based trauma expert, to discuss why we are so drawn to drama as a culture and how fully honoring our stress responses can help us better adapt to stress. Dr. Lyons explains what he defines as "drama," how trauma often takes us away from ourselves and others, and how overstimulation has become the cultural norm. He also talks about how media is designed to keep our attention away from ourselves, why we are so drawn to reality TV, and why stress is a social glue that bonds us. Finally, he shares how most of us aren't completing our stress cycles, how he checks in with his nervous system during a stressful event, and how he gets out of his cortisol stimulus and brings himself back to center.Key Takeaway / Points:How Dr. Lyons defines "drama"How trauma takes us away from ourselves and othersOn the cultural norm of overstimulationOn the connection between seeking stillness and feeling safeHow media is designed to keep our attention away from ourselvesWhy are we so drawn to reality TV?How gossip bonds people and why stress is a social glueOn the numbing effects of cortisolOn the addictive rollercoaster of toxic relationshipsWhy most of us aren't completing our stress responsesThe power of physically "shaking it out" after stressHow Dr. Lyons fills his cup and calms his nervous systemFind Dr. Scott Lyons' book, "Addicted to Drama," here