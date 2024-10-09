Wedding Planning with the Girl Who Doesn’t Keep a Calendar, Lucy
In this episode, I sit down with my sister, Lucy, for an update on all things wedding planning and how she's feeling five months post engagement. We discuss what she's thinking for a bachelorette party, what her vision is for bridesmaids dresses, and each of our dynamics with our mom, Cindy, during wedding planning mode. Finally, we talk about our partners' relationship with each other and how they've integrated into the family, comfortably talking about sex as sisters, Lucy's psychotic calendar behavior, and more.Key Takeaway / Points:On wedding updates, from bridesmaids to bachelorette partiesOn the wedding dress process and why Lucy isn't loving itOn the dynamic with our mom, Cindy, during wedding planningHow to be a great Maid of HonorOn our age gap and how our relationship has evolved through the yearsOn talking about sex as sisters and being raised in a sex positive houseOn Lucy's psychotic calendar behavior
57:43
Our Cultural Drama Addiction and The Power of Completing The Stress Response with Dr. Scott Lyons
In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Scott Lyons, a holistic psychologist, author, and body-based trauma expert, to discuss why we are so drawn to drama as a culture and how fully honoring our stress responses can help us better adapt to stress. Dr. Lyons explains what he defines as "drama," how trauma often takes us away from ourselves and others, and how overstimulation has become the cultural norm. He also talks about how media is designed to keep our attention away from ourselves, why we are so drawn to reality TV, and why stress is a social glue that bonds us. Finally, he shares how most of us aren't completing our stress cycles, how he checks in with his nervous system during a stressful event, and how he gets out of his cortisol stimulus and brings himself back to center.Key Takeaway / Points:How Dr. Lyons defines "drama"How trauma takes us away from ourselves and othersOn the cultural norm of overstimulationOn the connection between seeking stillness and feeling safeHow media is designed to keep our attention away from ourselvesWhy are we so drawn to reality TV?How gossip bonds people and why stress is a social glueOn the numbing effects of cortisolOn the addictive rollercoaster of toxic relationshipsWhy most of us aren't completing our stress responsesThe power of physically "shaking it out" after stressHow Dr. Lyons fills his cup and calms his nervous systemFind Dr. Scott Lyons' book, "Addicted to Drama," hereFollow Dr. Lyons:Instagram: @drscottlyonsWebsite: drscottlyons.comPodcast: The Gently Used HumanThe Embody Lab: theembodylab.com
54:41
Reflecting on One Year as a Mom of Two
In this solo episode, I share the exciting news that I've developed a "Quiet Your Mind and Busy Your Hands" journal and adult coloring affirmation book! I discuss how this project came together and how it implements some of the top elements that have fundamentally shifted my mental health. I also reflect on the past year with two children and how we've been trying to embrace the chaos instead of resisting it. I discuss my son's birth a year ago and the initial overwhelm that came with juggling two kids, the guilt I felt over not being able to attend to both at once, and the emotional shift that happened during the 7-9 month postpartum mark. I also share how my kids' relationship with each other has evolved over the past year, why I just don't love the newborn phase, why the mom I was for my firstborn's year one is vastly different from the mom I am today, and more.Key Takeaway / Points:On developing the "Quiet Your Mind and Busy Your Hands" journal and adult coloring affirmationsHow I prioritize my mental healthHow affirmations have fundamentally shifted my mindsetOn resisting the stress of kid's birthdays and letting yourself have fun in the chaosReflecting on my son's birth a year ago and the initial overwhelm with two kidsOn the guilt over not being able to attend to both children at onceOn the shift that occurred during the 7-9 month mark postpartumHow my kids' relationship has evolved over the past yearOn being honest about not loving the newborn phaseOn how different the first year of my kids' lives wereOn the mom I was for my firstborn's year one vs. the mom I am todayOn my relationship with my husband with two kids vs. oneBuy the Quiet Your Mind Journal and Adult Affirmation Coloring Book hereListen to Episode 145: "Breaking the 'Manic Mom' Mold" episode here
41:25
Driving the Change for Banning Assault Weapons with Kitty Brandtner, founder and co-president of March Fourth
In this episode, I sit down with Kitty Brandtner, founder and co-president of March Fourth, to discuss the organization's push for gun reform in the U.S. and why federally banning assault weapons is their singular goal. Kitty shares the string of events that led her to founding March Fourth, why radical gun reform viewpoints aren't moving the needle forward, and why a federal assault weapons ban is the simplest and most effective path. She explains the history of assault weapons bans in the U.S., how we arrived at our current mass shooting epidemic, and how the mental health impact from gun violence has a ripple effect throughout a community. We also talk about bringing children up in the era of lockdown drills, holding onto hope and the recent progress that March Fourth has made, actionable items we can all take to help March Fourth's initiative, and more.Key Takeaway / Points:What led to Kitty founding March FourthOn March Fourth's mission and tempered radicalism On the history of assault weapons bans in the U.S.How we arrived at our current mass shooting epidemicOn the mental health impact of our trauma-filled realityOn bringing children up in the era of lockdown drillsOn hope and the recent progress that has been madeOn actionable items we can all take now to help March Fourth's initiativeWhy calling our representatives mattersWhat Kitty does to fill her cupBuy the Quiet Your Mind Journal and Adult Affirmation Coloring Book hereFollow March Fourth:Instagram: @march_fourthWebsite: https://www.wemarchfourth.org/
58:16
Motherhood is a Communal Act with Cat and Nat
In this episode, I sit down with Cat and Nat – podcast hosts, co-authors, and best friends – to talk about blending families and what it's like raising seven kids between the two of them and their spouses. We discuss how they came to such an integrated way of living and why non-judgment made it all possible, how our culture isn't set up for communal support, and why it truly takes a village to raise children. They share the most exciting part about parenting teenagers versus the hardest part, how they navigate social media with teens, and why they're developing a course on parenting and social media. Finally, they talk about the advice they'd give their younger selves with young children, why we often forget to embrace who we are as mothers and put so much pressure on ourselves to change, and how they do (or don't) maintain sex lives with kids in the house.Key Takeaway / Points:How they've blended their families and why non-judgment made it possibleHow our culture isn't set up for communal supportWhy it takes a village to raise kidsOn the most exciting part about parenting teenagersOn the hardest part about parenting teenagersOn navigating social media with teensOn tracking your kids' locations and which app they useOn the course they're developing for parenting and social mediaOn advice for their younger selves with young childrenOn embracing who you are as a motherHow they fill their own cupsOn maintaining a sex life with kids in the houseFollow Cat & Nat:Instagram: @catandnat @thecommonparent
Conversations with Cam, hosted by Cameron Rogers, is a podcast dedicated to having honest conversations, prioritizing your well-being, and reminding you that, no matter what you’re feeling, you’re not alone. Whether you’re knee-deep in diapers or just trying to keep your sanity intact, this show is for you. Expect laughs, maybe a few tears, and hopefully some breakthroughs along the way. For more motherhood and mental health talk, with a side of cursing, follow Cameron on social at @cameronoaksrogers