#11 RELEASE LIMITING BELIEFS - Reach Your Full Potential 🙌 - IMMERSIVE GUIDED MEDITATION 🥰

Welcome to this guided meditation. This meditation practice was made with the intention to give you some tools for releasing limiting beliefs that may block your path of growth or may be holding you back in some areas of life. Everyone deserves to be loved, respected and accepted as the unique beings we are. When we hold on to false or limiting believes, that picture is what we show about us to others through actions and speaking. We strongly believe that a person can shine at its brightest when we love, respect and accept ourselves. These false and limiting beliefs might have been given to us by others, it could be beliefs we created on our own but are simply not right. When we are aligned with our own true selves and in acceptance of what is truly us, we are then in alignment with our true path. And then is when we truly can shine. Bright as stars.