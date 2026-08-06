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836 episodes
- Hi love, it’s Jody Agard.
Tonight is about healing… physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually. So as you drift off to sleep, let these affirmations gently settle into your subconscious and remind your body and mind that restoration is possible.
Sweet dreams,Jody
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- Hey beautiful, Jody here.
We spend so much time taking care of everyone else, pushing through, and ignoring what we actually need. So today, we’re pausing for a moment to listen inward with honesty, compassion, and love.
Love always,Jody
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- Hi friend, it’s Jody.
Some days feel like too much… too many thoughts, too many responsibilities, too much pressure on your nervous system. Tonight, you don’t have to carry any of it alone. Let this meditation help you soften, release, and finally rest.
XO,Jody
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- Hey sweet soul, it’s Jody Agard.
If life has felt loud lately, inside or outside, this meditation is your invitation to slow down and reconnect with the stillness that’s always here beneath the noise. So take a breath, soften your shoulders, and let yourself settle in.
Love, Jody
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- If your mind starts racing the moment your head hits the pillow, you are not alone — which is why I think you're going to love the Sleep Meditation for Women podcast. This show is the perfect way to unwind and let yourself be guided gently into rest. And if it helps you drift off tonight, consider setting it as part of your nightly wind-down routine, so make sure to follow so you never miss an episode.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sleep-meditation-for-women/id1524688425
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About Guided Meditation
Hello my friend! Welcome to Guided Meditation. We are so glad you joined us here today. And we invite you to make this your place to find inner peace, strength and relaxation. Our intention is to create meditation practices that will benefit you and to develop strengths, flow and personal growth. Much love and peace, 💗 Jody and the Guided Meditation team https://MeditateDaily.comPodcast website
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