#7 HEAL, BALANCE & CLEANSE YOUR CHAKRA SYSTEM 🔴🟠🟡🟢🔵🟣⚪️ - IMMERSIVE GUIDED MEDITATION 🙏
Open, heal, cleanse and balance your entire chakra system with this guided meditation. Fall into trance and self hypnosis. Release blockages in your nervous system, get new energy. Heal your body, cleanse and detoxify your energies and chakras. 🙏 This will be a very efficient meditation for both your whole chakra system as well as the chakras independently. The seven main chakras are located through the spine and up through our head, We will go from the root chakra, sacral chakra, solar plexus chakra, throat chakra, third eye chakra, and up to the crown chakra. In Hindi: Muladhara, Svadhishthana, Manipura, Anahata, Vishuddha, Ajna, Sahasrara. 🔴 🟠 🟡 🟢 🔵 🟣 ⚪️
We will, besides our focused awareness and breath use color, music, singing bowls, vibrations, and mantras to stimulate your energy system. We function best when our chakras are open and balanced. Imbalances can create blockages, and lead to illness, struggles in life, or blocking fulfillment in our lives. By practicing this meditation regularly these things can be healed and avoided. The more you practise this meditation, the more benefits you will feel in both your body as well as in your everyday life.
Make yourself comfortable, relax and join us in this meditation where we will invite ease into our bodies. Cleanse and release negative energy to let our bodies naturally heal.
