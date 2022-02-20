Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hello my friend! Welcome to Guided Meditation. We are so glad you joined us here today. And we invite you to make this Your place to find inner peace, strength and relaxation.
Health & FitnessMental Health
  • #11 RELEASE LIMITING BELIEFS - Reach Your Full Potential 🙌 - IMMERSIVE GUIDED MEDITATION 🥰
    Welcome to this guided meditation. This meditation practice was made with the intention to give you some tools for releasing limiting beliefs that may block your path of growth or may be holding you back in some areas of life. Everyone deserves to be loved, respected and accepted as the unique beings we are. When we hold on to false or limiting believes, that picture is what we show about us to others through actions and speaking. We strongly believe that a person can shine at its brightest when we love, respect and accept ourselves. These false and limiting beliefs might have been given to us by others, it could be beliefs we created on our own but are simply not right. When we are aligned with our own true selves and in acceptance of what is truly us, we are then in alignment with our true path. And then is when we truly can shine. Bright as stars. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- We would like to thank You, and all of our followers and listeners, from the bottom of our hearts! Thank you for your ratings and all of your love and support you give us through your comments as well. 😍❤️🙏 It makes us want to keep creating more content. Is it something you have difficulty with? Or a specific topic you would like us to do a meditation about? Or do you just want to say hi? 🙂 We would love to hear more from you, and all of your ideas are welcome! Please share and like this podcast if you enjoy it, or if you think anyone else would benefit from it. Until next time my friend, Much love and peace! 🙏❤️ Immersive Meditation Music: “relaxation music vol.3 » relaxation music #39” by ZHRØ is licensed under CC BY 4.0. #Immersive Meditation #Guided #Meditation #Yoga #Power #Strength #Relax #Calm #Focus #Growth #Relaxation #Personal growth #Success #Release #Limiting beliefs #Wellness #Health #Stillness #podcast #Reach your goals #Inner strength #soothing #Relaxing #Mindset #Mindful #Mindfulness #Love #Life #True #Potential #Mindful living #Shine #Blossom #Break #Paus #Boost #Energy #Feelings --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/guided-meditation/message
    5/1/2023
    13:20
  • #10 QUALITY SLEEP MEDITATION - Wake up Refreshed & Recharged 😴🌙 - IMMERSIVE GUIDED MEDITATION 💖
    If you have trouble falling asleep or wake up throughout the night because of stress that's left in your body and mind after a hectic day. This can be a very useful tool for you. Mindfulness is a meditation technique based on paying attention to being in the moment, to what is happening right now. And to do so with an accepting attitude and curiosity of it, without judging what is experienced. This quality sleep meditation is a soothing guided meditation that will help you fall asleep fast, in relaxation and with ease. So that you can get the best night's sleep and wake up completely refreshed and recharged. Let this meditation help you drift off into qualitative and deep sleep. Let go of the day through mindful breathing practices and allow your mind to quiet down and give your body the rest that it needs. Until next time my friend, we wish you sweet dreams and a good night's rest. 🙏❤️ #meditation #guided #sleep #insomnia #evening #yoga #wellness #health #night Sounds: “Wind, Soft. Crickets.” by Leandros.Ntounis is licensed under CC BY 3.0. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ We would love to hear from you, and all of your ideas are welcome! 🙏 Is it something you have difficulty with, a specific topic you would like us to do a meditation about? Please share and like this podcast if you enjoy it, or if you think anyone else would benefit from it. Much love and peace! 🙏 Immersive Meditation --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/guided-meditation/message
    4/23/2023
    30:00
  • #9 ANXIETY RELIEF MEDITATION - Let go of Stress, Worries & Tension 🙏💫 - IMMERSIVE GUIDED MEDITATION 💖
    No one is spared from feeling bad or worried from time to time, and there is no shame in talking about it. Anxiety is a tricky and common feeling, sometimes it can feel unbearable. This guided meditation is made with care and is a useful tool to use when life feels unstable or uncertain. With this meditation we want to help you to reduce anxiety, and to release stress and tension held in your body. We hope it will help you to get grounded, clear your mind and to get stable again. Mindfulness is a meditation technique based on paying attention to being in the moment, to what is happening right now. And to do so with an accepting attitude and curiosity of it, without judging what is experienced. #meditation #guided #anxiety #relief #stress #tension #wellness #health Music: “relaxation music vol.3 » relaxation music #34” by ZHRØ is licensed under CC BY 4.0. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ We would love to hear from you, and all of your ideas are welcome! 🙏 Is it something you have difficulty with, a specific topic you would like us to do a meditation about? Please share and like this podcast if you enjoy it, or if you think anyone else would benefit from it. Much love and peace! 🙏 Immersive Meditation --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/guided-meditation/message
    4/15/2023
    20:00
  • #8 DEEPEST SLEEP MEDITATION - FALL ASLEEP FAST AND WITH EASE 😴🛏️ - IMMERSIVE GUIDED MEDITATION 💖
    This meditation is made for you with love. As a tool for you to fall asleep fast and with ease. Let our guided meditation become a part of your evening routine, for a tranquil sleep which will make you wake up totally refreshed, recharged and rejuvenated. In this meditation we will first do some conscious breathing of a 4, 7, 8 pattern to slow down our energies. Then we will let our bodies become completely relaxed. Cleanse your energies and let a shield of light protect you so you can get a good night’s rest. We hope this meditation will benefit you, and make it easier for you to fall asleep deep and fast. Until next time my friend, we wish you great joy and peace. 🙏❤️ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ We would love to hear from you, and all of your ideas are welcome! 🙏 Is it something you have a difficulty with, a specific topic you would like us to do a meditation about? Please share and like this podcast if you enjoy it, or if you think anyone else would benefit from it. Much love and peace! 🙏 Immersive Meditation --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/guided-meditation/message
    2/20/2022
    1:00:00
  • #7 HEAL, BALANCE & CLEANSE YOUR CHAKRA SYSTEM 🔴🟠🟡🟢🔵🟣⚪️ - IMMERSIVE GUIDED MEDITATION 🙏
    Open, heal, cleanse and balance your entire chakra system with this guided meditation. Fall into trance and self hypnosis. Release blockages in your nervous system, get new energy. Heal your body, cleanse and detoxify your energies and chakras. 🙏  This will be a very efficient meditation for both your whole chakra system as well as the chakras independently. The seven main chakras are located through the spine and up through our head, We will go from the root chakra, sacral chakra, solar plexus chakra, throat chakra, third eye chakra, and up to the crown chakra. In Hindi: Muladhara, Svadhishthana, Manipura, Anahata, Vishuddha, Ajna, Sahasrara. 🔴 🟠 🟡 🟢 🔵 🟣 ⚪️   We will, besides our focused awareness and breath use color, music, singing bowls, vibrations, and mantras to stimulate your energy system.  We function best when our chakras are open and balanced.  Imbalances can create blockages, and lead to illness, struggles in life, or blocking fulfillment in our lives. By practicing this meditation regularly these things can be healed and avoided.  The more you practise this meditation, the more benefits you will feel in both your body as well as in your everyday life.    Make yourself comfortable, relax and join us in this meditation where we will invite ease into our bodies. Cleanse and release negative energy to let our bodies naturally heal. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/guided-meditation/message
    2/5/2022
    33:30

About Guided Meditation

Hello my friend! Welcome to Guided Meditation. We are so glad you joined us here today. And we invite you to make this Your place to find inner peace, strength and relaxation. Our intention is to create meditation practices that will benefit you and to develop strengths, flow and personal growth.
